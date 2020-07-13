 Skip to content
(Daily Star) Aussie fishermen now looking for a bigger boat after great white shark attacks boat and takes chunks out of engine. Bonus: Being Aussies, one of them sticks his hand in the water with a GoPro to film it all
    More: Scary, Fish, Great white shark, Brothers Lee, gigantic great white shark, Shark, fishing boat, Adam Ferguson, dramatic footage  
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It says in the video the camera was on a short pole. Also, I maybe wrong, but that shark looks like a baby, the head looked shorter than half the boat engine, so maybe 7-8 ft long, about half the size of the avg 15ft adults.

/don't get me wrong I'm not hopping in that water any time sdoon, but it's hardly the monster they made Jaws to be.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, fark that shiat.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

so....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adam had spotted what he thought was a "big fish" in the burley trail - a trail of bait which is dropped at intervals to lure fish close to anglers


TIL that Aussies refer to chum as "burley" or "burley trail".


"Come down here and try burley trailing some of this sh*t!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Australian do some wild things and describe the activities as mundane.
Canadians do some mundane things and describe the activities as wild.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He's not your buddy, chum
 
rcain
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Doesn't matter if it's the "monster" some movie made it out to be. You get an arm or a leg bitten off it'll have the same effect on your life regardless if that shark is 6' or 16'
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

At least he didn't challenge it to a boxing match.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Baby Shark (metal cover by Leo Moracchioli)
Youtube POdbe-_bYbs
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
dkiwjlrz0qi5f.cloudfront.netView Full Size

GoPro goes in your hand, hand goes in the water.  Shark's in the water.  Our shark?
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe just asking if his life matters to anyone.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously, they were chumming and a shark showed up to see where the bait was coming from.
 
Gollie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hey fella, it takes a bold 'nuck to pour the gravy and cheese curds on the flap jacks instead of the syrup
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah.

I am glad not to live in Australia. Positively so, actually.

A whole damn continent full of *nopes*, surrounded by a f*king army of waterborne *nopes*.

/nope
//nope nope
///there is no such animal as a vegan dropbear.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Crikey!
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Can you imagine the balls it would take to go camping there?
 
Two16
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
cdn1-www.gamerevolution.comView Full Size
 
