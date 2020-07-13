 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Komo)   Passenger:"I'm going to kill everybody on this plane. Die in the name of Jesus" Christ, what an asshole   (komonews.com) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Alaska Airlines, KILL, Airport, Seattle, passenger, KOMO  
•       •       •

582 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2020 at 6:31 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Getting a girl to like you by threatening everyone on the plane only works in the movies.
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What do Christians get for being a martyr? 72 altar boys?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hobodeluxe: What do Christians get for being a martyr? 72 altar boys?


Underage stepdaughters.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, this Jesus fellow sounds violent and dangerous. I'm certain that folks will get right onto decrying this dangerous cult immediately and investigating their links to extremism.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hmmmm, if the dude is screaming in an enclosed environment like a plane not wearing a mask while being infected.

He might just kill everyone on that plane.  Maybe that was his plan all along

5d chess.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
After the passengers had the man secured, a flight attendant announced over the loud speaker that the plane was going to land at the nearest airport, adding "we have everything under control."

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Religion of peace?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lousy Christians, get your own schtick!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ahhh, born agains.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
...one of the men who helped is actually a police officer in Chicago.

Thus ensuring the perp received excessive beatings.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She gave birth to quints, but wasn't preggers.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm getting the distinct impression that my ancestors going out of their way to raid, pillage, and burn down churches and monasteries back in the 8th and 9th centuries were on to something.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Haha try that on the east coast, maybe, oh, I dunno, up near New York City, and those will be your very last words, to be immediately followed by your cries of pain, muffled by your own butt.

/I've not gotten over being 9/11'd and I know my fellow north easterners haven't either
//f*ck around and find out
///3 for Jon Stewart
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Although that easterly flight was crossed off the schedule, the passengers all rose again and ascended to the skies to resume their journeys.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Subdued quickly sounds like he was punched repeatedly in the head like the ending scene of death proof.
A lot of people are pretty sick of a lot of other people's shiat about now.
I hope he tries the "I found Jesus" approach to bidding for leniency.
The judge could use a good laugh before he is swallowed whole by the prison system.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.