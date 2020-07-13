 Skip to content
(Fox5 DC)   Former soldier called "Captain America" highlights a massive problem for US veterans   (fox5dc.com) divider line
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
there is no way serving frontline combat doesn't mentally scar a person. I am not going to make any 'an hero' jokes.
just a shame for every soldier who has served since WWII since that was the last time US freedom was at actual risk from foreign threat. I feel like they were misled and roped into something damaging. they have been risking their lives and watching people die to raise stonk prices. it is pretty sad.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
\we need to do better, no matter what our politics are, they sacrifice everything for us.
\\Also, fark the DoD for not actually properly funding, staffing, admining or supporting the VA
\\\Hail Hydra.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just... goddammit. That was painful to read. Help is there, each VA is different and that owes to a lack of centralized leadership. My VA has had some good successes. Specialized programs for the most at risk. With ptsd and substance abuse. Some VAs are utter shiat. Some are overwhelmed. Some are poorly led at the local level.

The healthcare network is there. It needs solid central leadership and people who give a fark to make it work for those who need it. It took me and  a dozen others several months to get the suicide prevention number printed on ALL prescription caps for meds filled locally at the VA, not the mail facility... they had them for years prior.

But... I'm just ranting because I'm angry and sad. We need men like we are losing to stay alive to teach the younger generation about why we need to be measured in military response. Why there is a high cost to war of any kind. What it does to us.

And so they can live out lives they have completely earned. Free from the terrors in their head.

This is a battle we need to fully fund and have the best leadership for. Because I can tell you right now, their ain't no goddamn leadership from Central VA Office on any goddamn thing. And these men deserve better.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The VA is murdering me.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This just makes me furious. I could rant, but we all know why this is happening. Pisses me off.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I wonder if the worse terrors are due to what was inflicted on them, or what they inflicted on others?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Post deployment care from the VA has not changed in 50 years.
All that training/conditioning for entering combat, none, zero multiplied by zero, for returning from Hell on Earth.
You would think someone would notice.

We even tried "Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another" but as a grassroots mission it has failed.

A little help would be much appreciated.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was my understanding that these guys always returned home to lead quiet, unassuming lives in small town America until pushed too far by local corruption, always local corruption.
Then they go to some secret place like a trunk under the bed and pull out US government issue equipment and go apeshiat the end.

Or is Hollywood just spewing government propaganda and hype at me?
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like that's way too many combat tours for one person.  Maybe a limit on the number of tours/deployments.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kirablue42: The VA is murdering me.


Well, they told you to go away. Did you listen?
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrizzlyPouch: I feel like that's way too many combat tours for one person.  Maybe a limit on the number of tours/deployments.


When you're in a special forces unit, combat tours are your primary job.
 
Theeng [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not just the combat veterans, even guys like me who never saw combat pushed past the breaking point in the military just by terrible working hours, conditions, and treatment.

I know it makes me sound like a wuss, but even after I broke, told my command what I was dealing with I was kept on the watchbill while the Navy had to resort to sending me to the private sector for help.  The psychiatrist they sent me to wasn't taking new patients, the therapist wasn't for at least 4 months.

It's not just the VA, that's the story of me, an LT with 5 years of AD time, most of it at sea, was left alone with a gun by himself after telling his CO he was Suicidal and getting no professional help.  Had a not been for GMC I'd almost certainly shot myself, and it wouldn't have mattered.

I apologize if this was too much, but I know if it happened to me it happened worse to a lot more.
 
farkeruk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Post deployment care from the VA has not changed in 50 years.
All that training/conditioning for entering combat, none, zero multiplied by zero, for returning from Hell on Earth.
You would think someone would notice.

We even tried "Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another" but as a grassroots mission it has failed.

A little help would be much appreciated.


It's government. It's bureaucracy. It makes me almost weep when people don't realise how much money government pisses away getting things done, but the few government software projects I've done were horrifying for just how much is wasted.

The UK has a load of charities doing the job. Royal British Legion, Help for Heroes, Combat Stress. Combat Stress do excellent work with mental health. They help thousands of veterans every year with a budget of less than £15m. If they become a bloated bureaucracy (like the RBL) you can tell because servicemen start telling you where else to put your money.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrizzlyPouch: I feel like that's way too many combat tours for one person.  Maybe a limit on the number of tours/deployments.


Emphasis on the word "combat", I feel that number should be zero.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: there is no way serving frontline combat doesn't mentally scar a person. I am not going to make any 'an hero' jokes.
just a shame for every soldier who has served since WWII since that was the last time US freedom was at actual risk from foreign threat. I feel like they were misled and roped into something damaging. they have been risking their lives and watching people die to raise stonk prices. it is pretty sad.


One of the important parts of the Band of Brothers book, that got left out of the miniseries, was Ambrose's research on how long an American unit of enlistees/draftees could remain effective in combat before it lost effectiveness from guys burning out.  The US Army determined that a unit could experience about 300 days of heavy combat before Most soldiers reached their limit and unit cohesion declined.

And that was looking at troops fighting national armies in Europe that largely followed established rules of war.  Now put them in much more hostile environments and dealing with asymmetric warfare where the "enemy" blends in with the local populace.

And because Rumsfeld had this crackpot theory that we could do this in two theaters simultaneously with a bare minimum of troops, they put those people through the ringer for a decade.

We are going to be living with the scars of the utter failure of the Bush Administration for a century.
 
Ivandrago
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There have been so many guys I served who have died by suicide I literally cannot keep track anymore. This doesn't even take into consideration the guys who have died that lived so recklessly after we got back that it might have been their intent.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're struggling with depression, feel free to reach out to me. I am not a psychiatrist but am a person who is willing to chat.

Fark members helped me out years ago when I was having some terrible thoughts. I do love this community and when everything else feels divided, I'd hope that Fark can be united to help each other out when they need it.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two days after the Fourth of July on Monday night, after having dinner with his former battalion leader, Marckesano returned home from dinner in Old Town, Alexandria, and died by suicide in front of his wife.

Sounds like maybe something extra was going on there, beyond the PTSD and stress.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

great_tigers: If you're struggling with depression, feel free to reach out to me. I am not a psychiatrist but am a person who is willing to chat.

Fark members helped me out years ago when I was having some terrible thoughts. I do love this community and when everything else feels divided, I'd hope that Fark can be united to help each other out when they need it.


Welcome to Fark.
 
LucySnowe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: It's not just the combat veterans, even guys like me who never saw combat pushed past the breaking point in the military just by terrible working hours, conditions, and treatment.

I know it makes me sound like a wuss, but even after I broke, told my command what I was dealing with I was kept on the watchbill while the Navy had to resort to sending me to the private sector for help.  The psychiatrist they sent me to wasn't taking new patients, the therapist wasn't for at least 4 months.

It's not just the VA, that's the story of me, an LT with 5 years of AD time, most of it at sea, was left alone with a gun by himself after telling his CO he was Suicidal and getting no professional help.  Had a not been for GMC I'd almost certainly shot myself, and it wouldn't have mattered.

I apologize if this was too much, but I know if it happened to me it happened worse to a lot more.


Thank you for sharing your story. Every story matters, and everyone is different. You are not a wuss.
 
Bedelia Grantham
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: It's not just the combat veterans, even guys like me who never saw combat pushed past the breaking point in the military just by terrible working hours, conditions, and treatment.

I know it makes me sound like a wuss, but even after I broke, told my command what I was dealing with I was kept on the watchbill while the Navy had to resort to sending me to the private sector for help.  The psychiatrist they sent me to wasn't taking new patients, the therapist wasn't for at least 4 months.

It's not just the VA, that's the story of me, an LT with 5 years of AD time, most of it at sea, was left alone with a gun by himself after telling his CO he was Suicidal and getting no professional help.  Had a not been for GMC I'd almost certainly shot myself, and it wouldn't have mattered.

I apologize if this was too much, but I know if it happened to me it happened worse to a lot more.


Hi there. Your story is not "too much." Thank you for sharing it, and thank you for your service.

My husband is a 2x combat vet (Desert Storm) and I was very worried about what his mental health would be like when he came home. He spent so much time away; one calendar year he was only home for a total of 53 days. Then they think they're getting a break, only to be told to not get comfy bc they're heading back out in a few days.

We were incredibly lucky bc although my husband's job was super stressful, his unit was close knit and he never suffered from some of the other issues that befell his brothers (addiction, alcoholism, anxiety, PTSD, suicide). The Armed Forces really need to add better mental health access and treatment during deployments and service time, so vets aren't being suddenly cut from this intense life they knew and expected to just be a "regular" civilian again.

And everyone needs to help shatter the stigma surrounding mental health issues and treatment. This article broke my heart.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

\we need to do better, no matter what our politics are, they sacrifice everything for us.
\\Also, fark the DoD for not actually properly funding, staffing, admining or supporting the VA
\\\Hail Hydra.


Good sentiments, but the DoD does NOT fund the VA. They're a totally separate Department of the government, with their own, independent budget. They're so separate, in fact, that a huge problem with claiming VA benefits arises from the fact VA computer systems are unable to communicate with the DoD computer systems.

I'm a lucky veteran- I don't have to rely on the VA for medical care. I have decent medical insurance. I visit the VA twice per year solely to update my prescriptions, despite being an 80% disabled veteran. Too many vets do rely on the VA for all their medical care, and the VA is good or bad depending on which VA hospital you're assigned to. The VA is a cogent argument against government-provided health care- they're erratic and frequently incompetent. Not all VA facilities or doctors are bad, but there are enough of them that stories like TFA keep happening.

< csb >
I recently had an echocardiogram at the VA to track my congenital heart conditions. Despite the fact those conditions are listed in my record and the echo technician confirmed every one of them while the echo was in progress, the radiologist who reviewed the echo completely omitted almost all of them. When I received this report, I immediately scheduled an independent echo with a civilian cardiologist in order to document my miraculous recovery from my congenital heart problems. Sadly, the problems still existed and were confirmed by the outside cardiologist.
< /csb >

IMO, the VA could save millions of dollars (and thousands of veterans) by changing their operations to just pay for health care from outside doctors as their primary means of delivering health care to veterans. Any vet who qualifies for free medical care (50% or greater disability, IIRC) should be given a health care identification which allows the vet to get any required medical care from any physician, hospital, or psychologist free of charge. This would save money by reducing overhead costs through eliminating and/or reducing several hospitals and replacing them with basic physician/psychological service offices who can provide referrals to outside agencies. If the goal is "to care for him who has borne the battle", this should be a no-brainer- especially for psychological services. A lot of physically-sound combat vets are literally dying inside from psychological trauma, and the last two decades of continuous combat operations have also gifted us with thousands of others who are suffering physically and mentally.

Note I would not gain anything under this proposal because I'm lucky enough to have outside health insurance. But almost anything would be better than the broken system currently in place. The broken system which isn't helping the 20+ vets who suicide every farking day.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
More soldiers have come home to commit suicide than died in theater in Afghanistan & Iraq
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Look,
I know you're all sad & angry.
We've got to stay focused on what's important.

God's chosen president gets to play golf today.

/Sorry for your loss
 
Fano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I wonder if the worse terrors are due to what was inflicted on them, or what they inflicted on others?


From my experience.....both.
 
meerclarschild [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

And women.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Two days after the Fourth of July on Monday night, after having dinner with his former battalion leader, Marckesano returned home from dinner in Old Town, Alexandria, and died by suicide in front of his wife.

Sounds like maybe something extra was going on there, beyond the PTSD and stress.


yeah but read the one about Thomas.

Guy murdered 2 elderly neighbors and their dog saying he "cleared the house," then realized what he'd done and offed himself.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But Dan Crenshaw told me it was offensive to say we needed to take care of veterans.
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Two days after the Fourth of July on Monday night, after having dinner with his former battalion leader, Marckesano returned home from dinner in Old Town, Alexandria, and died by suicide in front of his wife.

Sounds like maybe something extra was going on there, beyond the PTSD and stress.


Depression farks with the mind.
 
meerclarschild [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The problem you'd have to solve with community-based care is that the community docs have a devil of a time getting paid for veterans' care. Some of the docs I've seen have fought the VA for a year just to get the payment process started. And that's with the office manager dedicating quite a bit of her work time to trying to resolve the issue. Docs will refuse to take VA patients unless that straightens up.
 
meerclarschild [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
TFA: There were no beds so the VA sent him home with a prescription for pain killers, something that would not happen today given new procedures.

I can guarantee that the new procedure is send him home without a pain management.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: I feel like that's way too many combat tours for one person.  Maybe a limit on the number of tours/deployments.


I'd agree. The downside of an all-volunteer force is the same people go back over and over and over.

A good buddy's 30-something kid has PTSD coupled with medical problems, painkillers, etc. Eventually, something's going to break.

He was a great kid back when, gymnast in high school, very likable, and smart. Joined the Marines. His first three deployments were fine but the fourth one was different, That's when it all changed for him. Became a drinker and a smoker. And the PTSD made a mess of him. His marriage is strained to the breaking point. His oldest (11) already hates his old man and wants to move out. It's all 180 degrees from what it used to be.

He's gone from nice kid to hating the world. He's locked right in with all that's wrong with America politically. I have doubts he'll make to 40.

Bring back the draft.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I wonder if the worse terrors are due to what was inflicted on them, or what they inflicted on others?


Either way it's a damn shame.  My wife burned out my router so I've been stuck with network TV for the weekend.  One thing that stuck with me was the new US Army recruitment ads.  No hostiles, but they storm the shiat out of a desert village.
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
STOP THE FARKING FIREWORKS!

These people have PTSD.  It isn't "fun" for them in any way.  12 tours?  This guy was probably shaking under his bed with a bottle of vodka and a gun while wearing noise cancelling headphones.

IF You know someone with PTSD that needs help and can't get it or will not get it, here is an awesome show that touches almost every issue for service members AND Military Brats:

The Venture Bros.

It's a stupid cartoon, but it deals with failure, betrayal, the sex stuff, it hits a lot of issues and it does it pretty well.  I know it has helped some people.  Just be there for them, check in and reach out.

I also can not stress this part enough:

If someone will not get help, YOU need to see a therapist to show them it's OK for THEM to see a therapist and there is NOTHING wrong with it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

And women.


Thought about that as I typed it and shame on me for failing to correct myself.

You are absolutely right. THOSE WHO SERVED.... deserve better.
 
