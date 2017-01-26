 Skip to content
 
(Reuters) Boobies German prostitutes are ready to reopen   (reuters.com) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"one played folk songs on a violin in the street"

These protests have too much sex and violins.

/Read it out loud.
//Yeah, it was a stretch.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, one, Germany has a functioning government, and a leader who is more emotionally mature than a five year old, so they have nearly zero cases per day.

Two, Germany doesn't have a group of far right social conservatives (AfD is bad enough, thanks, before anyone points that out) that would be aghast at legal prostitution.

CSB: Mrs. Title Sequence and I were watching an episode of Marie's Mind for Murder where Marie goes to a brothel while investigating a murder and as Marie is Polizei, Mrs. Title Sequence was wondering when they were going to just arrest everyone. I told her prostitution and brothels are legal in Germany and nobody cares.

Now if Germany would legalize marijuana.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Danke schön
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
fark us we need your help!
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

To be fair, legalizing it had a lot of downsides, too, as it makes it more difficult to tackle human trafficking. Sure, prostitutes can get health coverage, pay in money for the pension and stuff, but it also gives pimps the chance to hide the shady parts of their business behind the veneer of legality.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Let's hope they don't become super spreaders.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

How does legalising it lead to more trafficking? When it's underground it's a lot more difficult to track. Here in Ireland they changed the laws to hold the punters legally responsible, and it has led to an increase in trafficking.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

What pimps?

The main benefit of legalizing prostitution is that the prostitutes can work for their own enrichment, not that of some Russian asshole in a track suit.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Prostitutes never did give a f*ck
 
Devil's Advocaat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
hmmm.. ich bin gerade so geil jetzt
 
hestheone
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not everyone who wants to be a whore can be a whore, legally.  Some folks are also illegal to whore out - kids, for example.  Pimps offer an essential service.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Prostitutes never did give a f*ck


Jokes like that leave marks... :)
 
I have an account now
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What pimps?


Here pimps
Assuming that prostitutes embrace (no pun intended) the career on their own volition is both naïve and unfashionably macho.
 
duenor
‘’ less than a minute ago  

That is moving the goalposts pretty far.
 
