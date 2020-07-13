 Skip to content
(IOL.co.za)   German scientists schwabing recovered Covid patients for antibodies fear that those antibodies may not last long   (iol.co.za) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great, we can just keep getting corona-19 until we die.

Maybe, if a vaccine is out of the picture we should look harder for a cure.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Half the population shows resistance already.
 
RainDawg [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe we should focus on adapting to new conditions rather than clinging desperately to old habits.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not with that attitude they won't!
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nobody said that a vaccine is out of the picture.

This isn't the first time we've created a vaccine to a virus that does that with regards to a fairly short lived immunity.  We know how to get around that.

That's why pretty much all the COVID-19 vaccines that are being developed are a multi-shot series, at least 2, maybe 3 shots given several weeks apart.  A series of vaccinations produces a much longer lasting immune reaction.
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

/Is this the new conservative talking point as to why we don't need quarantines and shutdowns?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Good news
Kazan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Persistence of active antibodies isn't the big factor for sustained immunity. The development of Immune Memory cells is what matters. 

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/​0​5/t-cells-found-covid-19-patients-bode​-well-long-term-immunity
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
More frequent vaccines so? At least it should slow down the spread
 
Reverend J
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A study showing a partial result with a n=9 wouldn't even make it past an initial review. Come back worth some real data and we'll talk then. Plus, as it seems everyone has forgotten, the type of immune response from the virus will be often smaller and less specific compared to any future vaccine.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Adapting to new conditions is what our immune system has been doing for the last 6000 years!
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The body's immune response is made up of both B-cells, responsible for secreting antibodies, and T-cells, capable of recognizing and killing previously recognized antigens.
Both are relevant for long-term immunity.


Don't panic.  The memory T-Cells can be far more important than the antibodies for a given disease.
Moreover, the specifics of the immune response vary on a person to person basis. So the rapid loss of antibodies does not mean a rapid loss of immunity. Further, as studies have show for Covid-19 antibodies, they are not highly derived. That means that there are as many mutations in them after recombination so that it seems like we can rapidly develop functional anti-Covid-19 antibodies.

The thing we need to watch is the rate of actual re-infection. It is apparently happening, but not very often. Re-infection is always a possibility. Immunity is not some toggle switch, some all or none thing.

By now, we've had almost 3 1/2 million documented infections in the US. That's 1% of us. So we'll be counting the numbers of people who get re-infected. If after 3 months you have a 1% chance of being re-infected, we can go back and look at how many were know to be infected 3 months ago and expect to find 1% of them re-infected. We hit 1 million cases on April 27.

The next part of the math gets slightly complicated but you have to ask what percentage of new infections over-all are among those who were previously infected. You compare that to what percent were infected X months in the past and you get a number that tells us how protected the average person is.

I haven't done the math but the numbers of people re-infected so far are very very low. Low enough that it's clear that there is significant protection at least for the time frame we've experienced. If immunity is lost, it will be gradual, not an all at once thing.

So don't panic. Related coronavirus immunity lasts for a few years for the average person. There's no obvious reason this should be that different.
 
Kazan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

interesting take on the meme, but what are you even trying to communicate?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Since before Noah, eh?
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Charles Schwabing?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Both your article and the iol.co article really make the point that we're still at the beginning of this and have a lot to learn
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The other half are in denial.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

interesting take on the meme, but what are you even trying to communicate?


American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Schwabing
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I am impressed the Germans have an entire research center devoted to swabbing samples. Next thing you are gonna tell me they have a research center devoted to temperature taking and another to blood draw and another for rest and plenty of fluids.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There'll be a vaccine, but you'll have to get booster shots 4 times a year.  A few years of that may lead to the virus "burning out" and it being far less of a threat.

Eventually, we'll have a long term vaccine, and it'll be part of everyone's childhood inoculations.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Right now NIH has exactly one "rolling submission" NIAID funding  opportunity for any appreciable $$ (as an R01).

I work in a coronavirus collaborative research group and we're struggling to:

1) find any funding that could go towards a multi-PI effort,
2) more samples.  It's hard to collect covid-19 samples besides blood or swabs. This is b/c of clinical and logistic roadblocks.
3) get a working partnership with a appropriately rated containment lab for contagious sample prep...the level 3 labs are nuts now
4) decent animal or cell line models. Guinea pigs are ok to use as COV-2 subjects but they don't get as sick and recover quickly.  Human cell lines lack a systemic immune system among other things.
5) enough coronavirologists. Most work in the earlier SARS outbreak was kind of tucked back in the late 2000s  and still don't  have enough researchers available.

TLDR:  There just isn't funding for scientists to tackle this.

There's money to companies with possible vaccines ...but we have no idea how the disease eventually kills you..why 2weeks? Why long term symptoms, neurological involvement, clotting?

Vaccine or not It would be good if they threw money in both directions.

We never figured much out from SARS either, or MERS.  Without more active funding programs I think we're still going to be in the dark in a years time. And probably no vaccine but I'm pessimistic by education and by nature.
 
