(NBC 12 Richmond)   I have made a huge mistake
18
•       •       •

18 Comments
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Darwin wins again.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This farken thing AGAIN.

Sorry farkers. This stinks of "Urban Myth" cautionary tale that did not happen.

it has all the earmarks of a urban myth.
1)A Friend of a Friend
2)No verification of the story
3)A confession of being a dumbass...then dying. (with no verification)


All it needs is a "And there was a bloody hook on the door" to get a story shared around the socially distanced campfire.

And yeah sure...the major thing a 20 something will talk about on their deathbed is "I WAS A DUMB ASS"

Share and Share And Share this story.

Also... My Chubachabra liked this story.

HI GUIZE. CAN YOU BELIEVE THAT KID THAT WENT TO THE CVOID PARTY.
I CAN"T BELIEVE THAT ...I MEAN I"VE SUCKED SOME GOATS BEFORE ON FIRE ISLAND.
BUT I NEVER REALLY GOT SICK FROM IT.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
yeah. when i read a version of this yesterday it said "a covid party is where they all go to the house of someone who's tested positive to prove it's a hoax and no one else will get sick."

today's version says "Someone will be diagnosed with the disease, and they'll have a party to invite their friends over to see if they can beat the disease." -oh. it's not a hoax anymore?

last week's version said a "covid party" is "just like a chicken pox party, where they all try to build herd immunity." (nevermind that wouldn't be "herd immunity" for chicken pox OR covid).

look, americans are stupid. often really, REALLY stupid. but i'm not buying this particular story of "unnamed 30 year old, told an unnamed nurse, who totally told me, he should have believed but now he's dead!!!" as real.

we have enough accounts of specific, named americans who called this a hoax, and fought against masks, and now sadly have died.

spreading "covid party" urban legends can only make people dismiss the genuine specific accounts,

so stop it.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
God, I hope he didn't reproduce before he checked out.

JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Where did you get that picture? And what do we know about the creature so far? Any reports?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
WithinReason
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

But Covid orgies are still fine right?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, live and learn.

Or not
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I'm pretty sure that's GAMI...
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
NephilimNexus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm starting a collection of these.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

As long as there's a buffet.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ok, so what exactly is the downside to believing this story? I mean yeah, we can look him up, see the nurse's testimony. But what if it's fake? What happens if we all wear masks and socially distance? What happens when we all take precautions and fewer people get sick and die?

Well it's still bullshiat and I do what I want, I guess is what it is.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: God, I hope he didn't reproduce before he checked out.
This.

Womp womp.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

optikeye: Sorry farkers. This stinks of "Urban Myth" cautionary tale that did not happen.


... it's a verified local news story consisting of direct quotes from a direct, on-the-record source.

I'm not sure what your definition of "urban myth" is but you should consider investing in a dictionary.  It's a second-hand account, but you're not going to get a lot of first-hand accounts from dead people and generally speaking the attending physician would be considered a pretty reliable source for the circumstances of someone's death.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

