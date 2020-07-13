 Skip to content
 
(The US Sun)   Young-at-heart senior home residents pass the time in self-quarantine by posing for photos recreating iconic album covers   (the-sun.com) divider line
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is fantastic.
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That gave my my first genuine laugh in weeks. Great fun, great detail. I'd love to send them a fruit basket or something.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only after clicking the link did I realize I could have been staring at a recreation of the Nevermind cover.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eravior: Only after clicking the link did I realize I could have been staring at a recreation of the Nevermind cover.


Or worse, "Virgin Killer".
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

padraig: Eravior: Only after clicking the link did I realize I could have been staring at a recreation of the Nevermind cover.

Or worse, "Virgin Killer".


Houses of the Holy
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I frikkin LOVED this!!! I hope whatever home I end up in has an Activities Director half this creative.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The US Sun??? WTF? Now proudly bringing the UK vermin to the US? Rupert Murdoch is everything that is wrong with modern politics. First he cashes on his Fox hosts labelling covid-19 as a hoax, and now this. He tried to destroy the EU, he's trying to destroy the US. Aaargh!!!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ok, that was pretty awesome.

//100% Extra street credit to the lady for the Clash Cover...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I LOL'd at the Blink 182 one...Excellent job older folks...
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ginandbacon: I frikkin LOVED this!!! I hope whatever home I end up in has an Activities Director half this creative.


That sounds OK. I hope I remain healthy and independent until I die suddenly, in my sleep.

/But they're both excellent choices
 
