(Washington Post)   Frat houses are having an outbreak that penicillin can't cure   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boohoo. Frat houses is where being an asshole begins
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In July?!
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The mob is afraid to admit that cases have been crashing since the rally.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol. Schools opening in the fall.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or... itshe weekend, and reporting is jacked.

Besides, you look at the trend over multiple days, not just three.  The otherall trend is up, and not by a little number.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The schools had better damn well open or DeVos is going to have a raging hissy-fit!
 
GloomCookie613 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh?
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fauci recommends double secret probation.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Boohoo. Frat houses is where being an asshole begins


Asshole entry in frat houses?  Say it isn't so!
 
orangehat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
 As someone who got kicked out of a fraternity I'm getting a kick out of these replies.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
farm7.staticflickr.comView Full Size



Oh noes, whatever will humanity do once the training ground for apex douchebags turning into a fatal trap that ends up weeding them out of the gene pool?

Oh noes, verily shall our species suffer from the loss of snotty, beer soaked rich kid meatheads spreading STDs from sorostitutes around.

Oh noes, what will happen to our economy when all those upper management positions left vacant because someone's stuck-up privileged brat died horribly and now they may just have to pick someone to fill that role who is actually competent instead?

Truly America will suffer when all the fratboys die of the plague.  Oh woe is us.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Is that the Oompa Loompa fraternity?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dianne Feinstein?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
