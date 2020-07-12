 Skip to content
 
(Dezeen)   Disappointing madlibs headline of the day: "Nudes tops greenery-covered Forest School in Pune with looping cycling track"   (dezeen.com)
    Track cycling, Pollution, Photosynthesis, Architecture studio Nudes, Air pollution, Nudes' plan, Carbon dioxide, Global warming  
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That downward side of the cycling loop's overpass mixed with the barely calf height walls is just itching for death.
 
runs with mutts [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: That downward side of the cycling loop's overpass mixed with the barely calf height walls is just itching for death.


I spent way too much time looking at that, and it looks like the walls are a lane-width high. I'm not sure how much that helps, though.
 
albertmdh [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Go on...
 
powhound
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Looks to be enough to keep one in. Realistically they would build "suicide fences" along the edges anyways. What would be nice is if they included a rooftop coffee shop or whatever, along with an astronomy center showing what could be viewed if the air quality wasn't shiat. Maybe a zip line that takes kids right the hell out of town. Endless possibilities.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Most North American bridge codes require railings for bicycles to be 42 inches in height.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: That downward side of the cycling loop's overpass mixed with the barely calf height walls is just itching for death.


I thought that as well.

Then, I noticed that all the photos had only white people.
Why?
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Those photos were the least disappointing thing I've seen from a page beginning with the word "nudes" yet featuring no nudity.

/Seriously, the cycling track looks awesome to me.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: Then, I noticed that all the photos had only white people.
Why?


I was going to ask the same thing. And it's not like its a foreign design firm either.

But what I will also ask is how in the hell do you get on/off that bike track?
 
khatores
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So their marketing slogan could be... "Need an innovative design? Send Nudes!"
 
khatores
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Zevon's Evil Twin: Then, I noticed that all the photos had only white people.
Why?

I was going to ask the same thing. And it's not like its a foreign design firm either.

But what I will also ask is how in the hell do you get on/off that bike track?


Climb up the side while dragging the bike behind on a rope, just like you're climbing a tree with a chainsaw. Then stand on one of the terraces and pull the bike up, grab it, and then fling it over the side of the track. Then you can either climb up the rope and hope the bike holds onto the inside of the track, or just free climb up the side.

When you get ready to leave, just do all that in reverse...or jump.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Looks cool for a scifi movie, but not very practical in reality. You can build a cycling track on the ground a lot cheaper, and you won't have to crowd your bike in the elevator.
 
