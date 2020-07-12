 Skip to content
 
(NBC New York) Zero coronavirus deaths reported in NYC for the first time in 4 months. Now let's keep it that way
    New York City, New York City health officials, state's first official death, New York, health care workers, novel coronavirus, New York hospitals, positive cases of the virus  
That's farking awesome.
 
Masking and social distancing work
 
Trump, "Hold my hydroxychloroquine."
 
Well sure, every one is down in Florida.
 
how long did that take from the time they hit 1 new detected case per 1500 people per day? (which realistically means 1 per 150)

a long time.


let's see... about 3+ months


Have fun, red states.

I fear there's no way to keep this up. It'll come back from the diseased cesspools soon enough.
 
Remember Son of Sam?
6 killed, 7 wounded.
Spanned 2 years.
All the shooting victims had long dark hair, and thousands of women in New York acquired short cuts or brightly colored dyes, and beauty supply stores had trouble meeting the demand for wigs.

6 people dead over 2 years, and people changed their behavior to survive.

But keep on telling me a mask has a metal strip in it that is a 5G antenna, ffs.

If Covid was a serial killer, taking this many lives....
 
Bravo!
 
The reason the numbers are going down is the secret cocktail of drugs authorities are putting in the water supply. They're calling it the Manflatten.
 
"Reported."
 
Cuomo is seeing 60% approval in the state, highest it has been during his tenure I believe, and it is earned.

Being in NY has been a great experience, mainly because of information and transparency. As well as pretty wide adherence to the rules. Though I have seen that slipping a bit as people get comfortable.
 
Tokyo, city of 37.4 million people: 250 cases today.

Florida, state of 21.5 million people:15,300 cases today.

This country is so farking stupid.
 
Of course, rats are now dragging four-course meals up and down the subway stairs.
 
Hell, if Covid was literally anything else. A product on the shelves, a car on the road, a cult in the woods, anything and we'd be doing something about it. But it's a virus and for some reason people don't care.
 
Have you heard about the COVID-19 Killer? He murders people he sees not wearing masks around others. Dozens dead already but the media won't tell you about it.
 
You want to stop time?
 
Rock bottom, nowhere to go but up.
 
[Fark user image image 850x637]


https://www.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker​/index.html#cases
https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/cov​id​-19-testing
https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/c​ov​id19/testing
Before spreading to humans, Covid-19 was killing small animals for fun. Typical serial killer trait. China should have arrested and prosecuted the motherfarker when they had the chance. But, you know China is not like Vegas where everything stays.
 
As a resident of a blue city in a red state..
Ugh.
I don't even farking know.
Even a coworker at the pharmacy thinks it's overblown, hoax, etc. Meanwhile cases are worse than ever in Montana.
I'm surprised the nursing home across from work hasn't been hit yet.

I'll keep cooking at home, reading, hiking, and generally avoiding people as I always have.
 
Eat shiat
 
