(Forbes)   Cannabidiolic Acid is the name of my ... wow ... cool
36
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Great.  Patented, synthetic marijuanas instead of using carefully cultivated actual plants.  Profit uber alles!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'll take mine naturally, thanks
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Great.  Patented, synthetic marijuanas instead of using carefully cultivated actual plants.  Profit uber alles!


You were expecting natural?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Obviously, this substance has not been tested on Black Mirror viewers.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm burning one in celebration
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
But he also warned of the importance of classifying and regulating drugs correctly for their medical use, in order to avoid unwanted side effects.

I take the cannabis for the side effects :(
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just what 2020 needs
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Finally, an artificial appetite stimulant that pairs well with American processed food.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friend Becky would have shot this stuff right into her eyeballs. But she's gone now.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stick to flower
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The compound in question was presented to the world in partnership with EPM, a global biotechnology company based in the U.S. that aims to bridge the gap between the cannabis and pharmaceutical industries.

Translation: Make a farkton of money with a patented CBD product.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little cannabis before a workout was rather nice back in the day. Then again, it did seems to be a gateway substance to shopping for "gainer's fuel" supplements at GNC. YMMV
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just applied for my medical card, so after what's sure to be an eternally long morass through Maryland the likes of which only the Central Bureaucracy itself could hope to equal, I'll have apps to order the good shiat and curbside pick-up by lovely small-town budtenders.

/What a Country!
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "I write about all things cannabis, hemp, CBD and psychedelics."

I'm kind of fascinated Forbes has a writer specializing in drugs.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EPM301
oh my god
got to get me some
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5mg of 1:1 ratio THC/CBD goes for about 50 dollars here in Thailand.  I'm curious how this would priced.  If it is more accepted in places where medical cannabis is still banned/frowned upon, it could be a game changer.

/Still better than taking those nasty, side-effect ridden, anti-depressants IMO
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You really don't expect someone who  looks like that to be the point of cannibinoid research.
/I haven't even taken a drag from a joint in three years for Jessica Tandy's sake!
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Great.  Patented, synthetic marijuanas instead of using carefully cultivated actual plants.  Profit uber alles!


That wasn't the take away I got.

The organic form of these acids are too unstable to use in medical research, presumably because they break down so easily, and don't play well with others.  This means any *real* research into what they can be twisted into for various types of medicine is severely limited.

This is a stable synthetic version that can be used, and has interesting properties they can possibly use for both non-adictive pain relief, and mental disorders.

It takes *nothing* away from people using the organic form for its various medicinal properties (and non-medicinal).

So don't get on your soapbox and start screaming about how weed is about to become patented and priced out of the average consumers range.
 
Blargosaurus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm pretty sure that's Taylor Swift.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't I just enjoy weed without jackasses who can't STFU about it the origin stories behind it?

I don't care about the stories or science behind my herb. I just want to giggle and forget about life's problems every so often. Stop complicating things.
 
mmojo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's always been amusing to me that the weed I smoke everyday is way, way more potent than anything Bob Marley or Jerry Garcia ever got their hands on.


EPM301 is a scary sounding name. Needs better marketing.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That name of your what, again?
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Spaced Force!

Veloram
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mooammar Al-Cowddafi: 5mg of 1:1 ratio THC/CBD goes for about 50 dollars here in Thailand.  I'm curious how this would priced.  If it is more accepted in places where medical cannabis is still banned/frowned upon, it could be a game changer.

/Still better than taking those nasty, side-effect ridden, anti-depressants IMO


Im assuming you mean an extract dosage. Cuz if you mean fifty bucks for 5mg of weed, man... Id move.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mmojo: EPM301 is a scary sounding name. Needs better marketing.


cwheelie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
apropos of nothing:
one cool feature of google.news is that you can select an option to never lists link to this site again so you can get rid of the paywall garbage the suggested links.
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
MethCBD?
 
don't understand
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
DNRTFA.

Does this mean we can all get high forever and ever?

It's the only way to deal with 2020!

/ my nephew gave me some hash today. I love that guy!
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
EOD -- Cannibal Acid
Youtube HmbGogNNxm4
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Can't I just enjoy weed without jackasses who can't STFU about it the origin stories behind it?

I don't care about the stories or science behind my herb. I just want to giggle and forget about life's problems every so often. Stop complicating things.


Yeah!  F*ck science, man.  And knowledge, too!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So some MDMA chemist decided to see what would happen if they used ether to distill cannabis instead of cacti? Interesting but hardly novel or patent worthy, IMHO.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

433: Claude Ballse: Can't I just enjoy weed without jackasses who can't STFU about it the origin stories behind it?

I don't care about the stories or science behind my herb. I just want to giggle and forget about life's problems every so often. Stop complicating things.

Yeah!  F*ck science, man.  And knowledge, too!


No, not like all the time. I mean, science and knowledge are good. But there's a time an place.

I mean, let's say like you're about to have sex. Do you really want to hold things up with a history lesson of like lipstick and prostitutes? Or like the mechanics of bedbugs ejaculating into the wounds of their partners?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sgygus: But he also warned of the importance of classifying and regulating drugs correctly for their medical use, in order to avoid unwanted side effects.

I take the cannabis for the side effects :(


It's not a side effect when it's an intended effect.
 
