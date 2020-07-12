 Skip to content
(Syracuse Post-Standard)   What do you get when parents can't afford to stay home with their kids? A super spreader event at a daycare   (syracuse.com) divider line
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
But I'm sure reopening schools will be fine
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

weddingsinger: But I'm sure reopening schools will be fine


I do some work for a private school, highly regarded in an area of GA that is still considered a hot zone.  We have been pressured since May, when online school ended to re-open for summer camp/school and now we are opening in early August.  We have parents taking out loans to ensure their kid's placement, or multiple kids.  These parents cannot really afford to keep trying to work from home or rely on a family member to watch the kid.

The teachers and admins are fretting, but know they have to do whatever it takes, because this community can't shut down and hope the state or Feds come up with funds to feed and house everyone.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Kids totes can't spread it
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So an adult was tested and waiting for the results, and while she was waiting, she took her kid to daycare 3 different days.

Wtf is wrong with people? Why do people who have been tested go around to places before they get results back?

This is awful and IMO the lady should be charged. She better hope those poor grandmas don't die.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Butterflew: So an adult was tested and waiting for the results, and while she was waiting, she took her kid to daycare 3 different days.

Wtf is wrong with people? Why do people who have been tested go around to places before they get results back?

This is awful and IMO the lady should be charged. She better hope those poor grandmas don't die.


Not just the daycare but her work.

It's also an indication of a larger systemic problem.

How many other parents cant afford to take a work week off while they wait for results?

Unless the feds step up and do something real we are all farked as America goes for herd immunity.   And y'all better cross your fingers that it exists.

/This country will be a shell of its former self as so many people are taken out of the workforce by COViD, either by death or chronic illness
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Butterflew: So an adult was tested and waiting for the results, and while she was waiting, she took her kid to daycare 3 different days.

Wtf is wrong with people? Why do people who have been tested go around to places before they get results back?

This is awful and IMO the lady should be charged. She better hope those poor grandmas don't die.

Not just the daycare but her work.

It's also an indication of a larger systemic problem.

How many other parents cant afford to take a work week off while they wait for results?

Unless the feds step up and do something real we are all farked as America goes for herd immunity.   And y'all better cross your fingers that it exists.

/This country will be a shell of its former self as so many people are taken out of the workforce by COViD, either by death or chronic illness


Herd immunity doesn't look like it's going to be a thing. And with people not doing the bare minimum we'll never be out of this.

This virus has just shown us what we already knew: That we don't care about or support workers, that our healthcare system is subpar and that we have no empathy for each other. We suck.

https://amp.theguardian.com/world/202​0​/jul/12/immunity-to-covid-19-could-be-​lost-in-months-uk-study-suggests?__twi​tter_impression=true

https://www.the-scientist.com/news-op​i​nion/studies-report-rapid-loss-of-covi​d-19-antibodies-67650
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Back in late February-early March I heard that Japan was closing all their schools for 30 days in response to the virus outbreak. Back then I thought, can you imagine the chaos that would erupt if the US had to close all schools for 30 days?
And then the shiat hit the fan.
But, because we're America (!) we half-assed it. And now we're f*cked.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

propasaurus: Back in late February-early March I heard that Japan was closing all their schools for 30 days in response to the virus outbreak. Back then I thought, can you imagine the chaos that would erupt if the US had to close all schools for 30 days?
And then the shiat hit the fan.
But, because we're America (!) we half-assed it. And now we're f*cked.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if this will be the catalyst for some systemic change?

It would be nice to see some better healthcare law and maybe some better benefits and considerations for workers.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
gop: money>your kids
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Daycare centers and are generally giant petri dishes under normal circumstances.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: But I'm sure reopening schools will be fine


having kids was not a smart choice in a pandemic. fools
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If only we could do something to help people, like a first-world country would.
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Back in late February-early March I heard that Japan was closing all their schools for 30 days in response to the virus outbreak. Back then I thought, can you imagine the chaos that would erupt if the US had to close all schools for 30 days?
And then the shiat hit the fan.
But, because we're America (!) we half-assed it. And now we're f*cked.


And we're still talking about opening schools next month.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xetal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Butterflew: So an adult was tested and waiting for the results, and while she was waiting, she took her kid to daycare 3 different days.

Wtf is wrong with people? Why do people who have been tested go around to places before they get results back?

This is awful and IMO the lady should be charged. She better hope those poor grandmas don't die.


If she is anything like half of America then she works or she starves. She probably can't afford to take off work no matter if she is sick or not.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
kappit.comView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Won't someone please think of the global corporations and banks?

Oh yeah, that's all government cares about.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: gop: money>your kids


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Captain Steroid: [i.kym-cdn.com image 680x680]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Kids totes can't spread it


Well, you see viruses either like kids, or they like adults, they are kind of like pedos that way.  So this virus REALLY likes grandmas and grandpas, so the kids are totes safe.

Liberate the schools/day care!!!
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

skinink: [kappit.com image 500x375]


You know dad took that pic. No way mom would have allowed that to happen, let alone stand there taking a picture while it was.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Thank You Black Jesus!: gop: money>your kids

[Fark user image 425x311]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: skinink: [kappit.com image 500x375]

You know dad took that pic. No way mom would have allowed that to happen, let alone stand there taking a picture while it was.


Joke's on mom, that kid probably built up an immune system response strong enough to fight off ebola.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: But I'm sure reopening schools will be fine


It's just like going to Home Depot. Duh!
 
Cubs300
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Butterflew: So an adult was tested and waiting for the results, and while she was waiting, she took her kid to daycare 3 different days.

Wtf is wrong with people? Why do people who have been tested go around to places before they get results back?

This is awful and IMO the lady should be charged. She better hope those poor grandmas don't die.


How about we cut her some slack for a minute?  You or I don't know the whole story.  However, if she is anything like a majority of peope in this country, she can't afford to be away from work.  Full stop.  So she played russian roulette, and lost, and now many other's lives are inconvenienced, at best.  It's probably gonna happen to you.  It's probably gonna happen to me.  You want to charge someone?  Look at Donald J. Trump, and work your way down.  If we had a system in place that allowed working parents to stay home and care for sick children, or their own sickness, without threat of losing their job or home, then your argument is valid.  Since we don't live in fairytale land however, this is what happens.

Now if she's a MAGAt who thought this was a hoax, went bar hopping, and sucked 26 dicks on her way out of the parking lot...and then got this disease, then we'd be in agreement.
 
