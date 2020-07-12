 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Apparently, McSeagull isn't a legal meal   (msn.com) divider line
15
    More: Strange, Police, local police department, Sky News, English-language films, local unit, McDonald's customer, FOX News Fox News Flash, Texas police officers  
•       •       •

361 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2020 at 9:30 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The suspect was taken into custody since seagulls are a protected species in the area.

LOL?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bowen: The suspect was taken into custody since seagulls are a protected species in the area.

LOL?


Lipstick on a pig, wings on a rat
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are you in for?

Assault & battery on a seagull

/ Sorry, take a jury trial, no way I convict someone for fighting back against a winged rat
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those aren't seagulls. Those are ghetto pidgins.

Never mind. It's a semi-inside Venice Ca. joke.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTA: Plymouth, England

An Ancient Mariner?

/stoppeth one of three
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's bloody albatross flavour, innit!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: What are you in for?

Assault & battery on a seagull

/ Sorry, take a jury trial, no way I convict someone for fighting back against a winged rat


I mean. I know it's england, but...
Jury Nullification.

And the Seagull should be released, already having been served.
 
bababa
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I see the perpetrator was under the influence of drugs. We all have to do our bit to prevent the spread of zoonotic illnesses, and you would think not biting wild birds would be an easy way to comply with this.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't blame him fark those things
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
he suspect reportedly admitted to being under the influence of drugs.

That explains why he was getting food from McDonalds.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Poor bird. I hope it does not contract any contagious diseases from this attack.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bababa: I see the perpetrator was under the influence of drugs. We all have to do our bit to prevent the spread of zoonotic illnesses, and you would think not biting wild birds would be an easy way to comply with this.


You can't get people to wear masks. You really think you can get them to stop eating wildlife?
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can't even imagine how a seagull would taste.  I wouldn't think very good as I'm about 300 miles from the coast and they are everywhere here.  Circling over the town dump getting munchies from there.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.