(Independent) Experts: since the A/C could be spreading the rona, you should turn it off and die of heat stroke instead (independent.co.uk)
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If anybody in our house has it, we all have it already. Plus it will help keep our fever down.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good luck with that

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God-damned New York liberal.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
IANAV but it seems like air-handling equipment could be a significant spreader.  NYC got hit hard.  Think mass transit, elevators, high rises, etc.  Cuomo even made virus filters a condition of mall reopenings.

But, I live alone in a house so the AC is ON!
 
PenguinTheRed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So here's the thing:  EVERY air conditioning system recirculates the air inside.  There is no such a thing as cooling, there is only the removal of heat.  This is accomplished by taking air from inside the envelope of a structure, running it over a coil which removes the heat and humidity from that air, and redistributing it to the structure.  That is how all cooling works, be it a split system, a package system, or a VRF system.

I'm betting big on UV air purification being a mandatory provision in commercial systems from now on... But I'm thinking most of this is window dressing.  If you get the coronavirus from droplets from someone's cough, which find their way into the return, work their way through the duct, survive going over the evaporator coil, make it through the supply duct, and after that manage to infect you... Quite frankly you're the unluckiest bastard who ever lived anyway.  Given how much virus is out there, it's going to be a lot easier to get infected someplace else.

/HVAC tech and duct designer
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meh.

Outside in Georgia, using my burn barrel to turn yard waste into a recreational fire.  Music, beer......but goddam I may be melting lol

/AC and a shower in a couple hours thank dog
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's a trade-off, if you shut the A/C off, getting people to wear masks becomes more difficult.  More sweat reduces the effectiveness of most masks, N95s can disintegrate.  Since my wife works from home and I'm retired, we have very little exposure to other people, about an hour a week and we only shop at places that enforce mask wearing.

Also, shutting the main A/C off in a grocery store will strain the reefers, as they are designed to run most efficiently when the building is cooled.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Outbreak (1995) - It's airborne! Virus~
Youtube QN-9uPFi1Bs


Hollywood wouldn't lie, would they?
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'd be fine with the heat, but my wife's murderous rampage would pose some personal risk.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Good luck with that

[Fark user image 515x424]


Yeah, thermometer popped 110 yesterday - hard pass.

/southern Cali
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You can still hide in the refrigerator. Why, I'm posting from the left crisper drawer right now.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thing is, condensation cleans crap out of the air, and thge water is almost always expelled onto the cooling coils exhausting to the outside (you don't get Legionnaire's Disease from the water for the same reason) .  Did they actually test to see if A/C spreads or filters the virus?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Get a better furnace filter
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: You can still hide in the refrigerator. Why, I'm posting from the left crisper drawer right now.


Lettuce pass on the fridge jokes.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Going hit mid 90's midweek, I'm not turning off the air condition!
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

PenguinTheRed: So here's the thing:  EVERY air conditioning system recirculates the air inside.  There is no such a thing as cooling, there is only the removal of heat.  This is accomplished by taking air from inside the envelope of a structure, running it over a coil which removes the heat and humidity from that air, and redistributing it to the structure.  That is how all cooling works, be it a split system, a package system, or a VRF system.

I'm betting big on UV air purification being a mandatory provision in commercial systems from now on... But I'm thinking most of this is window dressing.  If you get the coronavirus from droplets from someone's cough, which find their way into the return, work their way through the duct, survive going over the evaporator coil, make it through the supply duct, and after that manage to infect you... Quite frankly you're the unluckiest bastard who ever lived anyway.  Given how much virus is out there, it's going to be a lot easier to get infected someplace else.

/HVAC tech and duct designer


HVAC tech here.. good explanation...  unless there are cheap FG filters, pretty much all medium to high density filters would catch it... all of my UV installs are between the filter and evaporator coil.. gets both.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: AstroJesus: You can still hide in the refrigerator. Why, I'm posting from the left crisper drawer right now.

Lettuce pass on the fridge jokes.


Have a seat over there...just romaine in place until the authorities come.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: You can still hide in the refrigerator. Why, I'm posting from the left crisper drawer right now.


Man, this virus really does turn you into a vegetable.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Muricans are so weak. Guess what, most of the world doesnt have AC and live in hot AF countries.
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PenguinTheRed: So here's the thing:  EVERY air conditioning system recirculates the air inside.  There is no such a thing as cooling, there is only the removal of heat.  This is accomplished by taking air from inside the envelope of a structure, running it over a coil which removes the heat and humidity from that air, and redistributing it to the structure.  That is how all cooling works, be it a split system, a package system, or a VRF system.

I'm betting big on UV air purification being a mandatory provision in commercial systems from now on... But I'm thinking most of this is window dressing.  If you get the coronavirus from droplets from someone's cough, which find their way into the return, work their way through the duct, survive going over the evaporator coil, make it through the supply duct, and after that manage to infect you... Quite frankly you're the unluckiest bastard who ever lived anyway.  Given how much virus is out there, it's going to be a lot easier to get infected someplace else.

/HVAC tech and duct designer


And yet we have an actual case study from an actual restaurant where basically everyone under the AC vent got sick, no one else on the other side of the dining room did.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/QN-9uPFi​1Bs?start=43]

Hollywood wouldn't lie, would they?


For the buck, hell yes.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Anyone who has lived with a woman going through "the change" knows about extreme hot flashes.  Turning off the AC would lead to a murder and I want to live a while longer.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

PenguinTheRed: So here's the thing:  EVERY air conditioning system recirculates the air inside.  There is no such a thing as cooling, there is only the removal of heat.  This is accomplished by taking air from inside the envelope of a structure, running it over a coil which removes the heat and humidity from that air, and redistributing it to the structure.  That is how all cooling works, be it a split system, a package system, or a VRF system.

I'm betting big on UV air purification being a mandatory provision in commercial systems from now on... But I'm thinking most of this is window dressing.  If you get the coronavirus from droplets from someone's cough, which find their way into the return, work their way through the duct, survive going over the evaporator coil, make it through the supply duct, and after that manage to infect you... Quite frankly you're the unluckiest bastard who ever lived anyway.  Given how much virus is out there, it's going to be a lot easier to get infected someplace else.

/HVAC tech and duct designer


U of Houston apparently designed an air filter that can kill the virus. Hopefully it actually works as they claim.
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Thing is, condensation cleans crap out of the air, and thge water is almost always expelled onto the cooling coils exhausting to the outside (you don't get Legionnaire's Disease from the water for the same reason) .  Did they actually test to see if A/C spreads or filters the virus?


Case study from a restaurant. Diners in the flow of recirculated air got sick. Everyone on the other side of the restaurant was fine.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
written by someone that knows nothing about A/C.
you use it to cool the air around you, "not the neighborhood", so said my dad years ago.
this should go great with the "don't waste energy california people"
and i just said this morning that the rise in cases in new jersey is from people staying inside with the air on.
but no one is going to stay inside with the air off.
 
rcain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Awesome, Trump needs to tweet this and have it parroted by FOX and OANN
 
nursetim
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: You can still hide in the refrigerator. Why, I'm posting from the left crisper drawer right now.


As a bonus, you'll be safe from a nuclear blast.
 
schubie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So at work I periodically open the front and back door and create a wind tunnel using a giant barn fan. Does this offer a little protection or am I just raising the power bill?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: You can still hide in the refrigerator. Why, I'm posting from the left crisper drawer right now.


Stay away from the bananas.  They're radioactive
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's because that Orange Dbag in DC screwed up our response to the virus. Early on, 6 feet was a safe distance but the virus was allowed to mutate by that hitler ass. Now, at places like malls, the virus can travel that six feet, plus the 20 feet to the intake vent, then 40 more feet down the duct, take a right turn, go another 40 feet to make a left turn, 10 more feet to pass through a filter more dense than a cloth mask, travel through a set of coils, get hammered by the rotating blades on a cage blower, whip down 50 feet of more ductwork, take a turn downward, get splattered against a diffuser, and then make a beeline for your left nostril 20 feet below as you mind your business shopping for new shoes.

Trump is our worst enemy. Biden molesting kids isn't a threat to most of us and would be better for us overall.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Thing is, condensation cleans crap out of the air, and thge water is almost always expelled onto the cooling coils exhausting to the outside (you don't get Legionnaire's Disease from the water for the same reason) .  Did they actually test to see if A/C spreads or filters the virus?


The evaporator coil creates the condensation..  warm moist air flows through the cold coil, causing the humidity to condense on the coil surface.. gravity takes it from there...
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Air conditioning has enabled too many humans to ignore climate change.

Much of the climate denial has come from southern Republicans who rely on air conditioning, these same assholes marched in lockstep with Donald J Trump claiming Covid-19 is a hoax.

God is furious with them for ignoring the crimes of the wealthy and instead focusing on inventing crimes against their neighbors (women, Black people, gay people).

This is karma in action.
The Republicans were warned, by scientists, by Farkers shiatposting, by just about everyone who isn't involved with their science denying agenda.

Nevertheless, the Republicans persisted with their willful ignorance.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!: SwiftFox: Thing is, condensation cleans crap out of the air, and thge water is almost always expelled onto the cooling coils exhausting to the outside (you don't get Legionnaire's Disease from the water for the same reason) .  Did they actually test to see if A/C spreads or filters the virus?

Case study from a restaurant. Diners in the flow of recirculated air got sick. Everyone on the other side of the restaurant was fine.


Current local temp: 109F. A/C providing essential service at full power and cooling of the outside air feeble wityh vent open.  I'll have to keep myself the only one here and hope I don't catch a case of it from myself before I have it..
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Anyone who has lived with a woman going through "the change" ...


This is how I learned that you can actually hear a dish wiz past your head before it smashes against a wall behind you.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Air conditioning has enabled too many humans to ignore climate change.

Much of the climate denial has come from southern Republicans who rely on air conditioning, these same assholes marched in lockstep with Donald J Trump claiming Covid-19 is a hoax.

God is furious with them for ignoring the crimes of the wealthy and instead focusing on inventing crimes against their neighbors (women, Black people, gay people).

This is karma in action.
The Republicans were warned, by scientists, by Farkers shiatposting, by just about everyone who isn't involved with their science denying agenda.

Nevertheless, the Republicans persisted with their willful ignorance.


Bwahahaha....  You lefties are funny as shait..  How does it feel to have people living in your head ?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/shouldnt build in deserts like dumbfarks
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If I don't turn on the AC/DC I'm on the highway to hell.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Air conditioning has enabled too many humans to ignore climate change.

Much of the climate denial has come from southern Republicans who rely on air conditioning, these same assholes marched in lockstep with Donald J Trump claiming Covid-19 is a hoax.

God is furious with them for ignoring the crimes of the wealthy and instead focusing on inventing crimes against their neighbors (women, Black people, gay people).

This is karma in action.
The Republicans were warned, by scientists, by Farkers shiatposting, by just about everyone who isn't involved with their science denying agenda.

Nevertheless, the Republicans persisted with their willful ignorance.


Too bad its not that deadly. Like bubonic plague levels of deadly. Those morons would be wiped out once and for all for the good of humanity and internet would be a much cleaner place.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And if you lose power and stuff and still have cold water, take a cold shower or fill up the tub and sit in it.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm not sure about HVAC systems circulating the virus. I am, however, convinced that sitting indoors for an extended period of time with someone shedding the virus will lead to you getting sick. I don't think 6ft is enough distancing either based on the viral load being reported by those who are spreading it.

To avoid indoor spreading, I think you'd need industrial fans blowing air through the room. No breeze = virus spread.
 
