(The Local)   Say what you will about Covid. At least it makes the trains run on time
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So did the Nazis, and they killed millions.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

real_headhoncho: So did the Nazis, and they killed millions.


Fark user imageView Full Size


But seriously, the buses in my city have never been so prompt :P
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure Seattle's commuter trains run on time too: there are three to five people on each car, where there used to be 100 to 150.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Soooooooo you're telling me when the stress on infrastructure is reduced, that infrastructure performs more efficiently?

Ah-mazing!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I can't even get to a proper grocery store. Fruits and veggies, what's that? My meds? F*ck those.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So did Musoli...oh, wait...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Current Resident: So did Musoli...oh, wait...


Came to mention that the Nazis kept the trains running on time
/Hat tip
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Germans have a word for this sort of phenomenon: "Wenndiezügewenigervollsindweil allekranksindwiröfterpünktlich."
 
general tso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Goodwin'ed in one.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: The Germans have a word for this sort of phenomenon: "Wenndiezügewenigervollsindweil allekranksindwiröfterpünktlich."


Not gonna lie, I did not expect this to be a real German word.

What is wrong with your language, Germany.
 
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Current Resident: So did Musoli...oh, wait...

Came to mention that the Nazis kept the trains running on time
/Hat tip


I'd never want to watch Nazis running a train, even if they were punctual.
 
