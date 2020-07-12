 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Plague squirrels, you say? Eh, why not?   (kdvr.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
fark. What's this gonna cost a month?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's nuts!

Fark user imageView Full Size


*cough*
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You should see the balls on those things
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They need to brush their teeth more often.  Usually takes care of plaque.
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh come on, people. The plague squirrels were not supposed to be released until October, just before the hover sharks. This is really going to screw up the Cabal's plans!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The GOP is now demanding pet squirrels and flea circuses to be distributed free to all nursing homes.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"People and pets should avoid contact with sick or dead wild animals and rodents."

Well. Time to find a new line of work, I guess.

/is taxidermist that works with roadkill and found dead things
//probably time to just go work in an office...oh wait
///fark this whole year
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: You should see the balls on those things


hell with balls, vaginas are where it's at. And yeah, I know she didn't really say this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The gorillas will get 'em.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I saw my first Albert Squirrel in Denver ever last fall.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Never seen them down here before.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is Phantastic Gus involved?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: MaudlinMutantMollusk: You should see the balls on those things

hell with balls, vaginas are where it's at. And yeah, I know she didn't really say this.

[Fark user image 600x226]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Old news is old.

Why Does Plague Still Occur in the Western US?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.