Fires and explosion onboard Navy amphibious ship in San Diego. Major conflagration reported
75
    USS Bonhomme Richard  
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that on the 2020 bingo card?


//in before Chinese did this
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am 8 miles or so south and can the huge plume of black smoke. Looks really bad. :(
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: I am 8 miles or so south and can the huge plume of black smoke. Looks really bad. :(


Can SEE the plumes of smoke
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Was that on the 2020 bingo card?


//in before Chinese did this


It would have to be one of the many ships in our bay carrying nuclear missiles to be worthy of this year's bingo card.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: johnny_vegas: I am 8 miles or so south and can the huge plume of black smoke. Looks really bad. :(

Can SEE the plumes of smoke


You can see it from Vegas? It must be bad!
 
Branch Dravidian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I have not yet begun to ignite.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I hope all the frogmen are OK.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, that's one way to kill the corona virus onboard Lieutenant Overkill
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think that would be Lieutenant Commander Conflagration, not Major Conflagration, subby.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's doesn't look like a small fire
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Was that on the 2020 bingo card?


//in before Chinese did this


It is for me, that's my son's ship.  Wife already give the big sigh of relief, he and his crew are safe.  We heard about 200 personnel were on board.  Waiting to hear more.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Damn Israelis!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mofa: I think that would be Lieutenant Commander Conflagration, not Major Conflagration, subby.


It's an amphib

/welcome to the Core
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lack of warmth: cretinbob: Was that on the 2020 bingo card?


//in before Chinese did this

It is for me, that's my son's ship.  Wife already give the big sigh of relief, he and his crew are safe.  We heard about 200 personnel were on board.  Waiting to hear more.


Really happy for you (and your son).  Sure looks like a fuel or oil fire.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mofa: I think that would be Lieutenant Commander Conflagration, not Major Conflagration, subby.


Sounds like Admiral Chaos is at the scene.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did the seamen get off? Or are they called sailors?
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Did the seamen get off? Or are they called sailors?


They're sailors, till they get off.  Then there's seamen everywhere.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh no! Not the Bonhomme Richard!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RecoveringLibertarian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wow I did expect this when I looked up the ship...usually under "status" a naval vessel will have either "in commission, decommissioned, or stuck", but Wikipedia is real specific about this ship
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 550x771]


img.ifunny.coView Full Size


Or click funny.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Damn, that is NOT good.  Looks to be on the O-2 or O3 level.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Welder downed a can Goya beans before work?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
3 alarms called by San Diego FD
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I can see a haze of smoke from my house (Spring Valley), but I can smell it.
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: [Fark user image 422x750]
Wow I did expect this when I looked up the ship...usually under "status" a naval vessel will have either "in commission, decommissioned, or stuck", but Wikipedia is real specific about this ship


Now it's

Status:Good thing we're not nuclear...

Someone's having fun over there.
 
gas giant
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've... seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Damn, that is NOT good.  Looks to be on the O-2 or O3 level.


The live video makes it look like the hangar deck.
 
MycroftHolmes [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 850x477]


Came here for this.  Thank you
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: 3 alarms called by San Diego FD


Technically 4 alarms, because Navy also have their own firemen.
 
Bongo Blue
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Bonny Dick is in fire?
They were warned about TJ!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lack of warmth: cretinbob: Was that on the 2020 bingo card?


//in before Chinese did this

It is for me, that's my son's ship.  Wife already give the big sigh of relief, he and his crew are safe.  We heard about 200 personnel were on board.  Waiting to hear more.


Glad you got good news and glad they are safe.  Hope you didn't have too many minutes of not knowing.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's a huge plume of black smoke coming from the aft, that's "new", not good (watching live here https://fox5sandiego.com/news/local-n​e​ws/ship-fire-reported-at-naval-base-sa​n-diego/ )
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bloody looters! Is NOTHING sacred?
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: [Fark user image 422x750]
Wow I did expect this when I looked up the ship...usually under "status" a naval vessel will have either "in commission, decommissioned, or stuck", but Wikipedia is real specific about this ship


Damn, I just copied & resized that for posting. Glad to see I wasn't the only one that saw that edit.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I am 8 miles or so south and can the huge plume of black smoke. Looks really bad. :(


That's racist.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bonheim Richard would be considered an aircraft carrier in any other fleet.  About the only difference between it and most helicopter carriers that most other nations use is that the Bonheim Richard can launch amtracks out it's back door, and carries a hell of a ton of Marines for invading other countries.

She's a big ship is what I am saying.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just now...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lack of warmth: cretinbob: Was that on the 2020 bingo card?


//in before Chinese did this

It is for me, that's my son's ship.  Wife already give the big sigh of relief, he and his crew are safe.  We heard about 200 personnel were on board.  Waiting to hear more.


Glad your son is safe.  Looks like a fire rather a huge explosion so hopefully that gave time for everyone to get to safety.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Remember the Main!
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Crap, I know a surgeon on that ship. I'd call, but he's probably busy at the moment. (._. )
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lack of warmth: maxandgrinch: Did the seamen get off? Or are they called sailors?

They're sailors, till they get off.  Then there's seamen everywhere.


I did not see that one coming.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ship's on fire yo.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lack of warmth: cretinbob: Was that on the 2020 bingo card?


//in before Chinese did this

It is for me, that's my son's ship.  Wife already give the big sigh of relief, he and his crew are safe.  We heard about 200 personnel were on board.  Waiting to hear more.


Don't know your religion, but God bless you. I had a brother-in-law who was stationed there.

May all the blessings of nature be with you. May you and your family stay safe.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: lack of warmth: cretinbob: Was that on the 2020 bingo card?


//in before Chinese did this

It is for me, that's my son's ship.  Wife already give the big sigh of relief, he and his crew are safe.  We heard about 200 personnel were on board.  Waiting to hear more.

Glad your son is safe.  Looks like a fire rather a huge explosion so hopefully that gave time for everyone to get to safety.


In the Navy, we run TOWARDS the danger, not away from it. That's how you fight fires and save the ship.

/USN 91-95
 
Minor Catastrophe [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Okay, which one of you Farkers was responsible for naming this ship?

Bonhomme - cheese eating surrender monkey for fellow.
Richard - nickname Dick.

/synonyms for fellow
//not googling Dick for y'all without Totalfark sponsorship.
///Hope all the sailors and damage control folks turn out okay.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gopher321: Oh no! Not the Bonhomme Richard!

[Fark user image image 300x206]


Butthole Surfers (Den Haag 1986) [13]. The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald
Youtube BPsSOTiF2a8
wait is this the Edmund Fitzgerald redux
 
Bongo Blue
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: [Fark user image image 422x750]
Wow I did expect this when I looked up the ship...usually under "status" a naval vessel will have either "in commission, decommissioned, or stuck", but Wikipedia is real specific about this ship


There was aircraft carrier called
Bon homme Richard that was decommissioned.
 
