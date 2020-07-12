 Skip to content
(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   Woman decides to pass out food to the homeless this morning. What could possibly go wrong?   (wbtv.com) divider line
    Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, CHARLOTTE  
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't feed homeless people. It only encourages this sort of behavior.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnsoninca: Don't feed homeless people. It only encourages this sort of behavior.


Republican Jesus has spoken, it is the way.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feeding the homeless is okay. This lady went wrong when she tried to farmers' market the homeless.
 
soporific [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That did not go as expected.
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This woman needs her license taken away. Immediately. She is not fit to drive. She will do something like this again.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one instance where more middlemen between donor and recipient of a charitable item may have been a benefit
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emtwo: This woman needs her license taken away. Immediately. She is not fit to drive. She will do something like this again.


Feed the homeless?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm curious how she accidentally reversed and ended up with the front of her car in that position...
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: emtwo: This woman needs her license taken away. Immediately. She is not fit to drive. She will do something like this again.

Feed the homeless?


I'll bet she doesn't even have a license to feed the homeless.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's refreshing. I thought it was going to be a cop beating her untill her retinas detached.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: I'm curious how she accidentally reversed and ended up with the front of her car in that position...


Nevermind, I see she was in a parking area, and backed over a retainment WALL into the street and over people.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, what?

Afterwards, as she attempted to drive forward out of her parking space at 700 North Tryon Street, police say she accidentally reversed.

The woman ran over the curb and hit seven pedestrians, all adults.

wbtv.comView Full Size


That doesn't look like a reversing direction.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: Wait, what?

Afterwards, as she attempted to drive forward out of her parking space at 700 North Tryon Street, police say she accidentally reversed.

The woman ran over the curb and hit seven pedestrians, all adults.

[wbtv.com image 850x425]

That doesn't look like a reversing direction.


What that looks like is, now they had all this food, and some disaster to watch, so they set up some tents and had BBQ for the gawkers.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've tried that twice in my younger, stupider days. Both times, with signs saying"hungry" or "will work for food", they refused the food and wanted money.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: I've tried that twice in my younger, stupider days. Both times, with signs saying"hungry" or "will work for food", they refused the food and wanted money.


Well that settles it. Never try to help the less fortunate.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emtwo: This woman needs her license taken away. Immediately. She is not fit to drive. She will do something like this again.


She just needs a car with a manual transmission, they often have a safety that prevents you from acidently selecting reverse.

And if she can't figure out stick, she won't be driving, so, win/win.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: Wait, what?

Afterwards, as she attempted to drive forward out of her parking space at 700 North Tryon Street, police say she accidentally reversed.

The woman ran over the curb and hit seven pedestrians, all adults.

[wbtv.com image 850x425]

That doesn't look like a reversing direction.


She came over the wall.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: emtwo: This woman needs her license taken away. Immediately. She is not fit to drive. She will do something like this again.

She just needs a car with a manual transmission, they often have a safety that prevents you from acidently selecting reverse.

And if she can't figure out stick, she won't be driving, so, win/win.


In these cases (parking lots and other coasting situations, assuming flat ground) I feel like the problem isn't actually being in reverse but accidentally flooring the gas instead of mashing the breaks when you realize the car is going the wrong way and panic. That said -- if you're not on the throttle, you should be hovering over the brake anyway.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they are "homeless" but they have the money to get people with cars to give them free high quality food

..rrright
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: Wait, what?

Afterwards, as she attempted to drive forward out of her parking space at 700 North Tryon Street, police say she accidentally reversed.

The woman ran over the curb and hit seven pedestrians, all adults.

[wbtv.com image 850x425]

That doesn't look like a reversing direction.


Was thinking the same thing. I'm guessing she was backed in in that parking lot and reversed down onto the sidewalk.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She fixed the cable?
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If you are going to feed them you should at least spay and neuter them before giving them food so they don't reproduce
 
Fano
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: So they are "homeless" but they have the money to get people with cars to give them free high quality food

..rrright


To be fair they live in a food chaparral
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Who the F rushes out of a parking spot fast enough to injure people behind them?
I have only seen someone really punch it (forward) once in my adult life, and they nearly harshly collided with a slower vehicle that was browsing for a parking spot at the grocery. The browsing vehicle swerved expertly, and nothing bad happened.  Then, as I had to follow them to the (my preferred) exit, they didn't use their turn signals there, or at the next left, both of which crossing traffic.

Perhaps a once or twice a year, a driving test should be required for people to legally drive in the US (lots of other countries too, I suppose. I can only have subtle grounds for this idea for India, as I've stayed there the longest, outside of the US).

Given the virus, there's tons of people driving again who'd given it up for mass transit, and they're monstrous at driving.  That, and the whole, selfish, "f*ck you; i got mine" behavior.... eugh.
Just. Eugh.

What is it that f*cks up people's heads so much that what should be one of their highest priorities (working together for the best possible outcome for as many people as possible, all the while avoiding as much hurt and loss as equally as possible [just like molecules and compounds do]) is disregarded, if not outright hated and opposed?

My brain and heart hurt now.  :(
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

VOCSL5: Who the F rushes out of a parking spot fast enough to injure people behind them?
I have only seen someone really punch it (forward) once in my adult life, and they nearly harshly collided with a slower vehicle that was browsing for a parking spot at the grocery. The browsing vehicle swerved expertly, and nothing bad happened.  Then, as I had to follow them to the (my preferred) exit, they didn't use their turn signals there, or at the next left, both of which crossing traffic.

Perhaps a once or twice a year, a driving test should be required for people to legally drive in the US (lots of other countries too, I suppose. I can only have subtle grounds for this idea for India, as I've stayed there the longest, outside of the US).

Given the virus, there's tons of people driving again who'd given it up for mass transit, and they're monstrous at driving.  That, and the whole, selfish, "f*ck you; i got mine" behavior.... eugh.
Just. Eugh.

What is it that f*cks up people's heads so much that what should be one of their highest priorities (working together for the best possible outcome for as many people as possible, all the while avoiding as much hurt and loss as equally as possible [just like molecules and compounds do]) is disregarded, if not outright hated and opposed?

My brain and heart hurt now.  :(


What normally happens is the geezer presses the gas (thinking the car is in drive) and feels the car starting to go backwards as if they were on a steep hill and just drifting back a bit so they give it more gas to help the car go forward with more power....
 
dyhchong
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jtown: She came over the wall.


Oh, that's nasty. I mean, it is a very nice wall, but it's in public in the middle of the day and she would have been surrounded by homeless people.
 
fargin a
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No good dead goes unpunished.

/My car was parked at home depot. Heard them calling my license plate over the intercom. Go outside and someone had relocated my car 15 feet straight backward. Apparently hit the gas instead of the breaks, then left the scene. Nobody got a plate number or even a description of the vehicle.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Trik: [Fark user image image 594x420]


poppypeppery.comView Full Size
 
fargin a
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fargin a: No good dead goes unpunished.

/My car was parked at home depot. Heard them calling my license plate over the intercom. Go outside and someone had relocated my car 15 feet straight backward. Apparently hit the gas instead of the breaks, then left the scene. Nobody got a plate number or even a description of the vehicle.


Or deed
 
Trik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Trik: [Fark user image image 594x420]

[poppypeppery.com image 500x341] [View Full Size image _x_]


You didn't need to post a selfie.
 
Mock26
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Does anyone know how many points she got?
 
Krieghund
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jtown: She came over the wall.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well at least the homeless who were hit get to stay in a warm hospital bed for a day or so.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

alex10294: I've tried that twice in my younger, stupider days. Both times, with signs saying"hungry" or "will work for food", they refused the food and wanted money.


Everyone tells this story.

My brother gave out McDonald's gift coupons and not one person complained in Pittsburgh.

Homeless people don't have a pantry. And the fake homeless who scam? If they are given too much food they can put it in a cooler in their car. Or are you offering hot and perishable food or something?
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Trik: [Fark user image 594x420]


That is exactly what social workers are for. That's one of the classic examples of where cops are the worst possible people to call, based on outcomes and strategies. Cops are not trained for that scenario, in the USA or Canada, at least. In the UK and Japan police are trained and equipped to respond.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Think of all the free food they'll get in the hospital. Lucky bastards
 
docilej
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hope she was wearing mask.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I lured them to me with crumbs of bread, and then I smashed their farkin heads
 
