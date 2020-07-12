 Skip to content
 
(The Morning Call)   Allentown PA cop: "We need to restrain this guy. Hmm, I wonder how I should do it? I guess nobody would object if I put my knee on his neck"   (mcall.com) divider line
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
🎶🎶Well we're dying here in Allentown...🎶🎶
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: 🎶🎶Well we're dying here in Allentown...🎶🎶

🎶🎶

The cops have stomped our necks to the ground...🎶🎶
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

...frowns on these shenanigans.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Those f*ckers simply cannot help themselves.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They are trained to kill us and steal our money.  It's what they do.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Those f*ckers simply cannot help themselves.


pigs are gonna pig.

/police culture is broken
 
wetrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I were a cop there would be one thing that would be top of my mind in terms of not doing.https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/​you-had​-one-job

/ not a cop though so I don't understand how they think
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
wetrat:  
/ not a cop though so I don't understand how they think

How they think:

Don't care, gonna do it anyway. None of those weak ass civilians undertand how dangerous my job is. That guy could kill me. All those so-called riots about Floyd are just antifa bullshiat cop haters. If people would stop filming us we could do our jobs better. People jsut don't get it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What do you call a coward with a gun?


.

.


.


.

.


..
.
.
.
.
.


.


.

.

.

.

Officer.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.fdncms.comView Full Size

Kneel harder, he's still breathing.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: wetrat:  
/ not a cop though so I don't understand how they think

How they think:

Don't care, gonna do it anyway. None of those weak ass civilians undertand how dangerous my job is. That guy could kill me. All those so-called riots about Floyd are just antifa bullshiat cop haters. If people would stop filming us we could do our jobs better. People jsut don't get it.


I don't think that's how cops think at all.  As a matter of fact, I don't think they think in these moments.  I think it's more like an inchoate, visceral impulse to exercise power, because F*ck You.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Kaiser Chiefs - I Predict A Riot
Youtube spYcp0ZB4nM
 
AeAe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
These cops are sub-human scumbags. I would trust a gang member or MS13 before I would trust a cop.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Boy, conservatives have a lot of difficulty reading a room. They never seem to get it right.
 
It's pronounced pacKAGE
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wetrat: If I were a cop there would be one thing that would be top of my mind in terms of not doing.https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/y​ou-had-one-job

/ not a cop though so I don't understand how they think


They have a warrior's mentality, you would never understand.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
ACAB. They're doing in on goddamned purpose, now.,
 
HammerHeadSnark
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why do these police hate Trump so much? Why are they trying so hard to make him look bad and to keep him from being re-elected?

I dunno, just stupid, I guess.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: edmo: wetrat:  
/ not a cop though so I don't understand how they think

How they think:

Don't care, gonna do it anyway. None of those weak ass civilians undertand how dangerous my job is. That guy could kill me. All those so-called riots about Floyd are just antifa bullshiat cop haters. If people would stop filming us we could do our jobs better. People jsut don't get it.

I don't think that's how cops think at all.  As a matter of fact, I don't think they think in these moments.  I think it's more like an inchoate, visceral impulse to exercise power, because F*ck You.


The "respect my authoritay" is not just a quote or a meme, it's really how cops think. It's how they are trained and how they operate. It's a military structure, and "civilians" are the bottom ranked. They legitimately think they have authority over non-cops. And in many legal ways, they do, and are supported by politicians in that way.
 
FarkTbrady
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pᴇᴏᴘʟᴇ ᴡᴇᴀʀɪɴɢ ᴍᴀsᴋs sɪᴛ ᴅᴏᴡɴ ᴛᴏ ᴘᴇᴇ
 
inner ted
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Get a load of this guy
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
bwahahahahaha! there's nothing here for you, Troll.
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

It's pronounced pacKAGE: wetrat: If I were a cop there would be one thing that would be top of my mind in terms of not doing.https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/y​ou-had-one-job

/ not a cop though so I don't understand how they think

They have a warrior's mentality, you would never understand.


Understand enough that a cop with a "warrior's mentality" shouldn't be a cop.

They're peace officers, not soldiers.

They're protectors of the people, not warriors.

A cop that sees himself first and foremost as a "warrior" is unfit to carry a badge.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

His eyes being covered by the visor suggests he's hiding something. Which he is.

He's hiding the rot of corruption at the core of America's police forces.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why in the hell does that nurse think she should regulate the filming?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The only times I go to Allentown is for Dorney Park and to gamble at Bethlehem's Wind Creek Casino.
 
