One ring to rule them all, one ring to find them, one ring to bring them all, and in a perplexing history, bind them
posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2020 at 5:27 PM



6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Nailed to the perch [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  
Thanks subby, that was interesting!
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
6 hours ago  
So, a ring binder, like a Trapper Keeper?
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  
So the Lord of the Rings only exists because a Christian couldn't keep one of the ten commandments? What are the odds
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
4 hours ago  
That was interesting subby, thanks!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
So Christians were thieving hypocrites going way back?  Color me surprised.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: So Christians were thieving hypocrites going way back?  Color me surprised.


Username is half right!
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Lovely Sunday thread. Thank you subby.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
THIs would be

Much more interesting

If it wasn't

Spread out

Over

A

Bunch

Of

Tweets
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Very cool find!

I thought it was interesting that the original owner paid half the value of the ring, to ensure the thief would suffer.

Jesus may forgive, but the old Gods would take a hit contract - paid in gold and recorded on lead!
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: Very cool find!

I thought it was interesting that the original owner paid half the value of the ring, to ensure the thief would suffer.

Jesus may forgive, but the old Gods would take a hit contract - paid in gold and recorded on lead!


Yeah, it was a very cool story, the presentation was for shiat, but it's a cool find.

And they didn't fark around back in the day, they brought the vengeance of the Gods down on you. It's why "cursing" is taboo. You were only supposed to curse people if you were truly serious about the issue. Whatever the 'curse' word we don't like to hear, that's where the root is. You weren't supposed to make frivolous curses.
 
lolmao500
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigbadideasinaction
1 hour ago  
That read like some sidequest in Morrowind. A cool find.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Private_Citizen: Very cool find!

I thought it was interesting that the original owner paid half the value of the ring, to ensure the thief would suffer.

Jesus may forgive, but the old Gods would take a hit contract - paid in gold and recorded on lead!

Yeah, it was a very cool story, the presentation was for shiat, but it's a cool find.

And they didn't fark around back in the day, they brought the vengeance of the Gods down on you. It's why "cursing" is taboo. You were only supposed to curse people if you were truly serious about the issue. Whatever the 'curse' word we don't like to hear, that's where the root is. You weren't supposed to make frivolous curses.


copywrite troll curses were the worst
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
WTF kind of spelling was that SumoJeb? JFC
 
Fano
1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

OptimoPrincipi: 1) A stranger than fiction Roman ring mystery thread: this enigmatic Roman gold ring was found in a ploughed field near Silchester in 1785. The square bezel has a portrait of the pagan goddess Venus, inscribed backwards SUNEV for use as a signet ring by the owner. Curiously... https://t.co/Ls0QcDVNzq


That's one sexy Kilroy
 
starsrift
1 hour ago  
To address the question in the Twitters; if you look across the entirety of Tolkein's work and think it was all suggested by the tale of a lost ring in a field, you're missing the forest for the trees.

/ grumpy today
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
OK this is super mega cool made my day
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: WTF kind of spelling was that SumoJeb? JFC


You just autocursed yourself...
 
MikeyFuccon
1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Very cool find!

I thought it was interesting that the original owner paid half the value of the ring, to ensure the thief would suffer.

Jesus may forgive, but the old Gods would take a hit contract - paid in gold and recorded on lead!


So he was robbed twice, first by the Christian thief and then by pagan thieves.

/Also is it just me or does "Venus" look like an orc?
 
skyotter
1 hour ago  
I normally enjoy reading about this every few years, but not as a Twitter thread.

https://www.ancient-origins.net/artifa​cts-other-artifacts/ring-senicianus-on​e-ring-rule-them-all-006672
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

skyotter: I normally enjoy reading about this every few years, but not as a Twitter thread.

https://www.ancient-origins.net/artifa​cts-other-artifacts/ring-senicianus-on​e-ring-rule-them-all-006672


Thanks replotted myy bookmark to there
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: Private_Citizen: Very cool find!

I thought it was interesting that the original owner paid half the value of the ring, to ensure the thief would suffer.

Jesus may forgive, but the old Gods would take a hit contract - paid in gold and recorded on lead!

So he was robbed twice, first by the Christian thief and then by pagan thieves.

/Also is it just me or does "Venus" look like an orc?


Kilroy
 
Send More Chuck Berry [BareFark]
1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Private_Citizen: Very cool find!

I thought it was interesting that the original owner paid half the value of the ring, to ensure the thief would suffer.

Jesus may forgive, but the old Gods would take a hit contract - paid in gold and recorded on lead!

Yeah, it was a very cool story, the presentation was for shiat, but it's a cool find.

And they didn't fark around back in the day, they brought the vengeance of the Gods down on you. It's why "cursing" is taboo. You were only supposed to curse people if you were truly serious about the issue. Whatever the 'curse' word we don't like to hear, that's where the root is. You weren't supposed to make frivolous curses.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
1 hour ago  
The One Ring was later found at MIT.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: Private_Citizen: Very cool find!

I thought it was interesting that the original owner paid half the value of the ring, to ensure the thief would suffer.

Jesus may forgive, but the old Gods would take a hit contract - paid in gold and recorded on lead!

So he was robbed twice, first by the Christian thief and then by pagan thieves.

/Also is it just me or does "Venus" look like an orc?


I wanna see the mark that signet leaves in wax.
 
Hugemeister
1 hour ago  
As I recall it was 1999... that summer I went to the midnight showing of The Fellowship of the Ring...they had some promo guy in there in the packed theater before it started handing out t-shirts as rewards for Lord of the Rings trivia.  He threw out a cliche and random question asking who had originally found the ring? And some young man in the audience pipes up and it was it was Gollum... Smeagol he says...tries to be all fancy and invoke his original name Smeagol....

Promo guy throws the kid the T-shirt about the time I raise my hand and pipe up in front of everyone....' well actually...'

" Smeagol and Deagol were fishing on the river when I fish so large that it pulled Deagol over the boat down to the Sandy Bottom of the stream... there in the sand is where he found the ring and as he swam up to shore to inspect it Smeagol came along demanding it as a birthday present at that moment he began to covet the ring and then he killed his friend and started on the path to become Gollum....so it was actually Deagol t hat found the ring Smeagol just stole it and intercepted it after the fact...

Got up moved over and walk down a few rows and took my t-shirt from that punk....
 
Boe [OhFark]
55 minutes ago  
That is neat.  I have never heard this story before.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
52 minutes ago  
Now I want to read LoTR as a twitter thread.

/not really
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
50 minutes ago  
"Not another farking Elf!" - Hugo Dyson
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
49 minutes ago  

Boe: That is neat.  I have never heard this story before.


I study Ancient Rome and I haven't either
 
GoodDoctorB
48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  

skyotter: I normally enjoy reading about this every few years, but not as a Twitter thread.

https://www.ancient-origins.net/artifa​cts-other-artifacts/ring-senicianus-on​e-ring-rule-them-all-006672



It's broken because fark parsing

Try this one
 
HammerHeadSnark
41 minutes ago  
A better link?

Yup, a better link to JRR Tolkien's "rings"
 
Foolkiller
33 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: THIs would be

Much more interesting

If it wasn't

Spread out

Over

A

Bunch

Of

Tweets


@threadreaderapp unroll
 
Chabash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
14 minutes ago  

Hugemeister: As I recall it was 1999... that summer I went to the midnight showing of The Fellowship of the Ring...they had some promo guy in there in the packed theater before it started handing out t-shirts as rewards for Lord of the Rings trivia.  He threw out a cliche and random question asking who had originally found the ring? And some young man in the audience pipes up and it was it was Gollum... Smeagol he says...tries to be all fancy and invoke his original name Smeagol....

Promo guy throws the kid the T-shirt about the time I raise my hand and pipe up in front of everyone....' well actually...'

" Smeagol and Deagol were fishing on the river when I fish so large that it pulled Deagol over the boat down to the Sandy Bottom of the stream... there in the sand is where he found the ring and as he swam up to shore to inspect it Smeagol came along demanding it as a birthday present at that moment he began to covet the ring and then he killed his friend and started on the path to become Gollum....so it was actually Deagol t hat found the ring Smeagol just stole it and intercepted it after the fact...

Got up moved over and walk down a few rows and took my t-shirt from that punk....


Then you went and sat back down next to your girlfriend, Daryl Hannah.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
7 minutes ago  
Venus looks oddly like the cub in the opening of The Lion King...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.