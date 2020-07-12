 Skip to content
(CTV News)   "Sorry, no"   (ctvnews.ca)
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Trudeau:

"But if we open the border, that means the northern states' economies might improve and increase Donald Trump's chance of being reelected...you see the bind that we're in..."
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Canada's position is get back to us once there is a sane and competent President, so the border will stay closed until January 2021. There is no good reason for Canada to open the border to the plague  carriers.
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

gopher321: Trudeau:

"But if we open the border, that means the northern states' economies might improve and increase Donald Trump's chance of being reelected...you see the bind that we're in..."


The northern border states of Washington, New York. Minnesota, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine are just oh so likely to flip if the border is reopened?  What about the great swing states of Montana and North Dakota?

No, we're not going to let you plague rats in just because you think it's some conspiracy to keep Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania from voting they way they already say they'll vote, because of the pathetic handling of a pandemic by your "leaders"

We know who we'd like to see win down south, but trust us, keeping ourselves safe and healthy is way more of a priority right now.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Stand firm Canada, don't act like the GOP down here.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Donnie has gotten Americans barred from entering Canada, Europe and a host of other countries. Didn't think it was possible for a single idiot to make the US a pariah on the world stage but trump has been able to harm the US for decades to come.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: Donnie has gotten Americans barred from entering Canada, Europe and a host of other countries. Didn't think it was possible for a single idiot to make the US a pariah on the world stage but trump has been able to harm the US for decades to come.


And it didn't even take him 4 years to do it.

Imagine if he had 8.

/I will be in my bed
//in the fetal position
///whimpering like a beaten dog
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

accompanied by:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Canadians:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Deathbymeteor: gopher321: Trudeau:

"But if we open the border, that means the northern states' economies might improve and increase Donald Trump's chance of being reelected...you see the bind that we're in..."

The northern border states of Washington, New York. Minnesota, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine are just oh so likely to flip if the border is reopened?  What about the great swing states of Montana and North Dakota?

No, we're not going to let you plague rats in just because you think it's some conspiracy to keep Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania from voting they way they already say they'll vote, because of the pathetic handling of a pandemic by your "leaders"

We know who we'd like to see win down south, but trust us, keeping ourselves safe and healthy is way more of a priority right now.


I always find it funny that Americans in Detroit, actually travel south to go to Canada.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Look, we mostly like you guys, but right now you suck at COVID-19. Get better at that and we'll get back to you in a few months. It's not like we're going anywhere.

/ Wear a mask in stores and when you can't keep your 6' distance.
// Wash your hands when you get home
/// Did I mention wearing a damn mask?
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mrshowrules: Deathbymeteor: gopher321: Trudeau:

"But if we open the border, that means the northern states' economies might improve and increase Donald Trump's chance of being reelected...you see the bind that we're in..."

The northern border states of Washington, New York. Minnesota, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine are just oh so likely to flip if the border is reopened?  What about the great swing states of Montana and North Dakota?

No, we're not going to let you plague rats in just because you think it's some conspiracy to keep Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania from voting they way they already say they'll vote, because of the pathetic handling of a pandemic by your "leaders"

We know who we'd like to see win down south, but trust us, keeping ourselves safe and healthy is way more of a priority right now.

I always find it funny that Americans in Detroit, actually travel south to go to Canada.


Yup.  Was funny when someone tried to claim some form of "being tough" by claiming they were from South Detroit.

"South West Detroit, or South East Detroit"
"South East side!"
"So, Windsor, Ontario, Canada then?"

He didn't talk to me again after that.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is just as bad for the Canada economy.  It has nothing to do with playing politics or the economy.  It is about Canada fighting very hard to keep COVID-19 under control.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Drove by a parked car yesterday that had a Georgia licence plate.

I'm on Vancouver Island, 2250 miles from Atlanta.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I understand completely.  If there was someway the states could wall off each other, you'd likely see the New England states not allowing anyone in.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rusty Shackleford: Drove by a parked car yesterday that had a Georgia licence plate.

I'm on Vancouver Island, 2250 miles from Atlanta.


Some of those have legitimate reasons to be up here.

https://www.citynews1130.com/2020/07/​0​4/us-licence-plates-not-vacationers/
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 552x508]


About 1/2 my Facebook friends have posted this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'd be nuts to allow us in right now. Don't blame them.
 
theToadMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
keep your caravans of diseases to yourselves
keep the border closed
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: Stand firm Canada, don't act like the GOP down here.


My world got a little brighter when these two ended up working so well together. She's going to be an excellent PM one day....soon. I've about had it with Trudeau.

thestar.comView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Trudeau:

"But if we open the border, that means the northern states' economies might improve and increase Donald Trump's chance of being reelected...you see the bind that we're in..."


Yeah, totally nothing to do with the cess pit of disease that the US currently is, in no small part due to rushing to open things up for political purposes..
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
**Whispers in Canadian** 'Shhhh. Stay quiet.  They'll think we're not home and go away. Stay away from the window".
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Trudeau:

"But if we open the border, that means the northern states' economies might improve and increase Donald Trump's chance of being reelected...you see the bind that we're in..."


You can't be serious.
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an American I implore our Cannuckistan neighbors to keep the border closed until we get our house in order. You have done a good job trying to get in front of the pandemic. Our leaders have basically called for more blood for the blood god.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: [Fark user image image 600x584]

Look, we mostly like you guys, but right now you suck at COVID-19. Get better at that and we'll get back to you in a few months. It's not like we're going anywhere.

/ Wear a mask in stores and when you can't keep your 6' distance.
// Wash your hands when you get home
/// Did I mention wearing a damn mask?


That's one hell of a suppressor on that rifle he's got there.
 
LeroyBourne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, we're the caravan of disease.  Got it.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I'm at it...

i.cbc.caView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: Deathbymeteor: gopher321: Trudeau:

"But if we open the border, that means the northern states' economies might improve and increase Donald Trump's chance of being reelected...you see the bind that we're in..."

The northern border states of Washington, New York. Minnesota, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine are just oh so likely to flip if the border is reopened?  What about the great swing states of Montana and North Dakota?

No, we're not going to let you plague rats in just because you think it's some conspiracy to keep Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania from voting they way they already say they'll vote, because of the pathetic handling of a pandemic by your "leaders"

We know who we'd like to see win down south, but trust us, keeping ourselves safe and healthy is way more of a priority right now.

I always find it funny that Americans in Detroit, actually travel south to go to Canada.


Then you're gonna love being in Panama City, wtching the sun rise over the Pacific Ocean while you face the East.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rusty Shackleford: Drove by a parked car yesterday that had a Georgia licence plate.

I'm on Vancouver Island, 2250 miles from Atlanta.


Yeah, cars migrate, its odd.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sno man: [Fark user image image 600x584]

Look, we mostly like you guys, but right now you suck at COVID-19. Get better at that and we'll get back to you in a few months. It's not like we're going anywhere.

/ Wear a mask in stores and when you can't keep your 6' distance.
// Wash your hands when you get home
/// Did I mention wearing a damn mask?


That has to be ne of the stupidest stunts I have ever seen.

Apparently this guy has never seen a cow, or apparently a bull moose, swing its head side to side to get rid of flies...  putting idjit boy right in the path of that rack, with a few hundred pounds of moose head powering it...
 
QFarker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You would have to be dumber than the current white house occupant to open that border right now.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rusty Shackleford: Drove by a parked car yesterday that had a Georgia licence plate.

I'm on Vancouver Island, 2250 miles from Atlanta.


In the last 3 weeks I've driven from northeast Florida to Long Island, back home for less than 48 hours then north to southeast Minnesota.

I felt like I had a scarlet letter on the back of my vehicle but nobody that I noticed gave me any unwanted attention. I thought about tossing my Minnesota plates back on the front to at least curb some hate - or confuse people.

Why yes that's perfectly legal to have whatever you want on the front as long as the rear plate is the real one.

/ 7 days home, am quarantining and so far no symptoms.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Shut up, hat.

JK. I don't care.
 
detonator
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Subby...
it's "SORE-y"
In America it's
"SAR-y"
 
slaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hello.  You have reached Canada.  All our borders are closed right now, but we are hoping to look at re-opening them as soon as you get your collective health act together.  We're predicting sometime after January 2021.  Thank you for calling Canada eh, and we hope you have a nice day.

D'entendre ce message en francais, appuyez sur un maintenant.  Bonne journee.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: I've about had it with Trudeau.


Jeez, you guys whining about Trudeau... If only we could trade leaders! We'd take Trudeau in a heartbeat! Pretty sure Ivanka would, too.
 
Glenford [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How about f*ck no?
 
nijika
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gopher321: Trudeau:

"But if we open the border, that means the northern states' economies might improve and increase Donald Trump's chance of being reelected...you see the bind that we're in..."


So... not protecting it's citizens, but just taking a stab at Trump.

/ This cult is absolutely bonkers.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Decisions about Canada's border are made by Canadians, for Canadians," said Freeland's spokesperson, Katherine Cuplinskas, in the statement"

Translation: "Get your s*** together, America - and we'll talk....Now please f*** off"
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I understand completely.  If there was someway the states could wall off each other, you'd likely see the New England states not allowing anyone in.


Atlantic Canada was trying to do that with the rest of Canada and the rest of Canada's mostly doing much better at control than the US at the moment.

One metric I see being used for how quickly it's being spread is the percentage of positive tests.
Today: (lower is more under control)
FL 10.3%
NY 8.7%
VT 1.7% (only HI 1.3% & AK .97% are lower)
ON 0.5%
PQ 1.1%
NS 0.0%
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gopher321: Trudeau:

"But if we open the border, that means the northern states' economies might improve and increase Donald Trump's chance of being reelected...you see the bind that we're in..."


Not enough ums

Anyone want to start a pool I was figuring at the beginning of the summer November would be the opening. Now I am figuring April 2021
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Speaking as an American* - DON'T GIVE IN, CANADA.

*who has his eyes on living there someday, to get away from this f*ckt**ded heap of dipshiats
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: FreakyBunny: I've about had it with Trudeau.

Jeez, you guys whining about Trudeau... If only we could trade leaders! We'd take Trudeau in a heartbeat! Pretty sure Ivanka would, too.


Look, I posted a picture of Freeland in her red dress. That shouldhave rendered all arguments to the contrary impotent.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

nijika: gopher321: Trudeau:

"But if we open the border, that means the northern states' economies might improve and increase Donald Trump's chance of being reelected...you see the bind that we're in..."

So... not protecting it's citizens, but just taking a stab at Trump.

/ This cult is absolutely bonkers.


Not to mention that commerce has not stopped between the 2 countries.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
 
dennysgod
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Deathbymeteor: gopher321: Trudeau:

"But if we open the border, that means the northern states' economies might improve and increase Donald Trump's chance of being reelected...you see the bind that we're in..."

The northern border states of Washington, New York. Minnesota, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine are just oh so likely to flip if the border is reopened?  What about the great swing states of Montana and North Dakota?

No, we're not going to let you plague rats in just because you think it's some conspiracy to keep Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania from voting they way they already say they'll vote, because of the pathetic handling of a pandemic by your "leaders"

We know who we'd like to see win down south, but trust us, keeping ourselves safe and healthy is way more of a priority right now.

I always find it funny that Americans in Detroit, actually travel south to go to Canada.


Absolutely hysterical.
 
