(Medium)   Yeah, 2020 has sucked so far, but at least there's not a dense fog that completely blots out the sun and leads to darkness 24 hours a day like they had in AD 536. At least not yet   (medium.com) divider line
32
    More: Interesting, worst year, Black Death, human history, World population, year, Medieval demography, History of the world, Middle Ages  
•       •       •

WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They made a documentary about it:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/one of the best movie endings ever
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That sophomoric 300-word article was nothing more than utterly unfocused, idiotically fatuous, hugely misleading, historically inaccurate paean to the horrifically insurmountable limitations of its inarguably benighted author, which achieved absolutely nothing except for creating an ill-begotten strawman argument which is then essentially set on fire like Burning Man, and then making fantastically malapropos inferences, clumsily name-dropping pop-historical events, and ultimately wasting two minutes of the public's time.
The author should be flogged, blinded and have their limbs and vocal cords removed. The submitter should immediately be locked in a dark room without any electricity.

I say god DAMN, no wonder I never rtfa.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

WoolyManwich: They made a documentary about it:


I've seen the actual documentary

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Year 536 Was the Worst Year to Be Alive - What Happened?
Youtube s3YTfhJmh1I


We covered this in May. With a documentary.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: That sophomoric 300-word article was nothing more than utterly unfocused, idiotically fatuous, hugely misleading, historically inaccurate paean to the horrifically insurmountable limitations of its inarguably benighted author, which achieved absolutely nothing except for creating an ill-begotten strawman argument which is then essentially set on fire like Burning Man, and then making fantastically malapropos inferences, clumsily name-dropping pop-historical events, and ultimately wasting two minutes of the public's time.
The author should be flogged, blinded and have their limbs and vocal cords removed. The submitter should immediately be locked in a dark room without any electricity.

I say god DAMN, no wonder I never rtfa.


Yeah, that could have been written much better. For example, there are theories that the volcano that erupted was actually Krakatoa, although history has it erupting in something like 421 AD, there is no other evidence of a globe spanning event from a major volcanic eruption that year, yet 536 has exactly that, evidence of an eruption, but nothing more than "a volcano".

That took about 3 tries on Google to narrow down, and all of a minute. These people writing shiat are among the laziest people on the planet...
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then there were the Grendels..
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: WoolyManwich: They made a documentary about it:

I've seen the actual documentary

[media-amazon.com image 850x624]


That's some quality CGI.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait for the nuclear winter we will get to enjoy for the next 100 years starting on November 4th
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Revelation 7:12

/Yes, I know Ackroyd cited the wrong chapter, but I like it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: They made a documentary about it:
[Fark user image image 423x225]
[Fark user image image 425x194]
/one of the best movie endings ever


Well don't bother tell us the name of the movie
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x457]


WTF?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: WoolyManwich: They made a documentary about it:
[Fark user image image 423x225]
[Fark user image image 425x194]
/one of the best movie endings ever

Well don't bother tell us the name of the movie


Its a Steven King novella.  The Mist I think.

As for the article... read the comments.  Some serious bible literalists there... meep.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently the 536 Iceland thing was pulled from some Harvard study a couple years ago, but someone with another theory discounts it for lack of evidence.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: waxbeans: WoolyManwich: They made a documentary about it:
[Fark user image image 423x225]
[Fark user image image 425x194]
/one of the best movie endings ever

Well don't bother tell us the name of the movie

Its a Steven King novella.  The Mist I think.

As for the article... read the comments.  Some serious bible literalists there... meep.


Farking auto miscorrect.

Stephen King.
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: WoolyManwich: They made a documentary about it:
[Fark user image image 423x225]
[Fark user image image 425x194]
/one of the best movie endings ever

Well don't bother tell us the name of the movie


The Mist (2007 adaptation of Stephen King novella starring a member of the Vegan Police)
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and of course I don't read the whole thread.
 
Norquist Vagprobe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wondered why "24 hours of darkness for two years" sounded a bit off to me. Seemed like something that would have stood out among all the reading I've done on the sixth century.

A quick look at wikipedia cleared it up. From Procopius: "during this year a most dread portent took place. For the sun gave forth its light without brightness ... and it seemed exceedingly like the sun in eclipse, for the beams it shed were not clear" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/​Extreme_​weather_events_of_535-536.

So yeah, it was like looking at the sun through a thin cloud. Pretty scary to go on for that long, but you could still see your way around. The real misery was from the resultant climate change, famine, disease, etc.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: waxbeans: WoolyManwich: They made a documentary about it:
[Fark user image image 423x225]
[Fark user image image 425x194]
/one of the best movie endings ever

Well don't bother tell us the name of the movie

Its a Steven King novella.  The Mist I think.

As for the article... read the comments.  Some serious bible literalists there... meep.


😎🤗
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: They made a documentary about it:
[Fark user image image 423x225]
[Fark user image image 425x194]
/one of the best movie endings ever


For that haven't seen it.

The Mist (2007) Ending HD
Youtube u4nZUEkAsw8
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalashinator: waxbeans: WoolyManwich: They made a documentary about it:
[Fark user image image 423x225]
[Fark user image image 425x194]
/one of the best movie endings ever

Well don't bother tell us the name of the movie

The Mist (2007 adaptation of Stephen King novella starring a member of the Vegan Police)


Thx
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: WoolyManwich: They made a documentary about it:
[Fark user image image 423x225]
[Fark user image image 425x194]
/one of the best movie endings ever

For that haven't seen it.

[YouTube video: The Mist (2007) Ending HD]


True to the story, and farking hell that was hard to watch if you had read the story...
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Thx


Yw.  And it's actually pretty good.  Definitely worth a watch.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: waxbeans: Thx

Yw.  And it's actually pretty good.  Definitely worth a watch.


Sounds interesting
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ifky: WoolyManwich: They made a documentary about it:
[Fark user image image 423x225]
[Fark user image image 425x194]
/one of the best movie endings ever

For that haven't seen it.

[YouTube video: The Mist (2007) Ending HD]


Spoiler alert!
 
Thinkerer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Blame Iceland - those bastards!!

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2018/​1​1/why-536-was-worst-year-be-alive
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
a dense fog that completely blots out the sun and leads to darkness 24 hours a day

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Please do not taunt happy fun ball 2020
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We're setting the bar pretty low, huh?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wasn't that the last part of Final Fantasy XV?
 
Kraig57
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Still 5 1/2 months to go, subby. Don't jinx it.
 
