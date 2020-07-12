 Skip to content
(Lincoln Journal Star)   Today's thing that millennials have ruined: driving   (journalstar.com) divider line
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kids today don't see the "need".
For one, when I was a teenager in the 70's, getting your license was FREEDOM to come & go when you wanted   To see & be with your friends.  Today, kids can pretty much do that without leaving their couch. 😉
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever you read that millennials are "killing" something, replace "killing" with "can no longer afford."
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
/Ruined
//DNRTFA because it was subscription
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'll say this, I enjoyed the roadtrips I've taken when I've traveled back to my home state. I'll fly and rent a car when I get there. The open road is fun since I'll travel around the state to see friends or family.

However, it's rare for me to do and I'd rather fly the majority of the trip and rent a car. I don't want to possible have car trouble with my own car while I'm not home.
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

That and when lots of work places tie any respectable amount of vacation time to literal decades of seniority...
 
No1farker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Please just keep cars running on gas and diesel until I retire so I have time and money to fix up and old truck.
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bold prediction of "fifty years from now, everyone will wonder why people ever drove cars" in 4...3...2...
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
8% fewer trips by millennials actually IMPROVES driving for the rest of us.

Subby, you submitted a submission requiring a subscription to read.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you're a millenial and had boomer parents driving them across the country in a packed wood-panel station wagon and getting everyone lost in some ghost town only to get them all locked in an abandoned jail cell that takes all their cunning to escape, you might be reluctant to drive very much.  Perhaps the children of that situation would prefer a nice flight to Hawaii.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought that they ruined driving last year.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wonder what the ratio of city folk to country folk is now. If population growth is urban-centric then an average driving per capita could b
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No they haven't.
Just stop it.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Let's see... More people telework now (even before the pandemic), Millennials are moving back toward cities and are less likely to own cars... A lot of what would've been shopping trips in the past are now Amazon orders... Aaaaaand fewer of us go to church on the weekends. That about it?
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: I wonder what the ratio of city folk to country folk is now. If population growth is urban-centric then an average driving per capita could b


Be explained by where cohorts live, as opposed to some behavioral trend.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Works for me - no subscription.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sid Deuces: 8% fewer trips by millennials actually IMPROVES driving for the rest of us.

Subby, you submitted a submission requiring a subscription to read.


This is just another site that limits the number of articles you can access for free. Open it in a private browser window, or delete the cookie set by the website.
 
powhound
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sid Deuces: 8% fewer trips by millennials actually IMPROVES driving for the rest of us.

Subby, you submitted a submission requiring a subscription to read.


Was the link changed? I got into no problem.

I will say this, more and more teens these days aren't even bothering with DLs. Not saying a huge percentage but definitely an anecdotal increase. Can't blame them with their shiatty pay and expenses needed to drive. This is the suburbs though. Rural areas I imagine driving is very much a necessity.
 
