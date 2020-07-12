 Skip to content
 
(TMZ)   Landscape Lauren tells us it's communism when a foreman speaks Spanish to his Spanish speaking employees
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm going to go out on a limb and say this lady by all and intent and purpose probably should have been fired years ago, but since it's New Hampshire this probably the first outside of her audience of 50 anyone has every heard of her.

But hole-lee-shiat what a racist biatch
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's easy not to back down when you don't have a leg to stand on.

So if she goes to France does she only speak French...hmmm???
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She's not going to back down.  I can see her continuing to be a complete asshole.  Forever.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Circusdog320: So if she goes to France does she only speak French...hmmm???


Of course not.. She'll be one of those people trying to convert English to French in real time on her iPhone and blame it on the locals when technology can't fill the void of her ignorance.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

styckx: Circusdog320: So if she goes to France does she only speak French...hmmm???

Of course not.. She'll be one of those people trying to convert English to French in real time on her iPhone and blame it on the locals when technology can't fill the void of her ignorance.


Like she'd go to any foreign place. Except, for some reason, Jerusalem, even though she "doesn't trust those Jews".
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If I may for a minute..

I still and never have gotten the hate for Mexican manual labor workers.. These people are literally is what filled most of the void of our once blue collar work force.  They will not only mow your farking lawn, erect your perfect garden in 3 days or less, re-roof your forever home in a farking day, pave your street, construct sidewalks, or any other intensely manual labor intensive job in absolutely shiatty conditions without complaint and all while being the most polite and compassionate labor workers you can find..
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

styckx: If I may for a minute..

I still and never have gotten the hate for Mexican manual labor workers.. These people are literally is what filled most of the void of our once blue collar work force.  They will not only mow your farking lawn, erect your perfect garden in 3 days or less, re-roof your forever home in a farking day, pave your street, construct sidewalks, or any other intensely manual labor intensive job in absolutely shiatty conditions without complaint and all while being the most polite and compassionate labor workers you can find..


They're also getting sick of our shiat. Half of my friends on FB are Spanish-speakers. Some are educated (and even Ivy League educated), others are laborers. And they're pissed off at Trump and his mouth-breathing viper brigade. KKKaren of New Hampshire better watch where she eats because she's on somebody's shiat list.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This woman has a radio job? Her whiny accent is like an icepick through my skull. I made it through like 40 seconds of that. How do people listen to that voluntarily?
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

gilgigamesh: This woman has a radio job?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait until she finds out the plants speak in Spanish also, which is why she kills anything she tries to grow. Except hate.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Is that a mask that says "we are not in this together"?
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I will never understand people like this.

who cares if they speak another language? does she run up to klingons at star trek conventions and demand they speak english?

why is that some kind of personal affront?

I'm just jealous of people who can speak multiple languages. I'm just a typical dumb American who only knows one.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark off lady,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She's got to be one of those paranoid idjits that are convinced that everyone around them is watching her and her only and talking behind her back.  And to make matters worse, they're not using English so that she can understand their slander.

I understand and read Spanish better than I can ever speak it, which comes in handy occasionally.  She should take a few classes, probably make her feel less threatened.  Yeah, right, like that's ever going to happen.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GregoryD: I will never understand people like this.

who cares if they speak another language? does she run up to klingons at star trek conventions and demand they speak english?

why is that some kind of personal affront?

I'm just jealous of people who can speak multiple languages. I'm just a typical dumb American who only knows one.


People like that are, sadly, some of my biological relatives.

The only humor they use is disparaging racist humor, if they hear someone speak in foreign language to someone who then laughs, they automatically assume they were the punchline of a disparaging joke which indicates a set plan to harm or take advantage of them, because every accusation is a confession when dealing with racists and Trumpanzee racists.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GregoryD: I will never understand people like this.

who cares if they speak another language? does she run up to klingons at star trek conventions and demand they speak english?


Not kidding, that would make a fantastic SNL skit.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I apologize ma'am...my English is...how you say? Broken? Yes...but please...go fark yourself. I have actual work to do and something to contribute to society. Did you understand me?"
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do deaf Karens insist on only English sign-language?
Is there a signing Spanglish?
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God help this harpy when she learns about the Pennsylvania Dutch
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Video killed the radio czar
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Normally, I try not to wish ill will on people...but I hope she dies from festering ass cancer soon.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: Fark off lady,
[Fark user image 425x652]


See also: Languages of China
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FunkJunkie: God help this harpy when she learns about the Pennsylvania Dutch


The lucky bastard who slept with Eunice Tate, and then slept with her sister Corinne?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

styckx: If I may for a minute..

I still and never have gotten the hate for Mexican manual labor workers.. These people are literally is what filled most of the void of our once blue collar work force.  They will not only mow your farking lawn, erect your perfect garden in 3 days or less, re-roof your forever home in a farking day, pave your street, construct sidewalks, or any other intensely manual labor intensive job in absolutely shiatty conditions without complaint and all while being the most polite and compassionate labor workers you can find..


Having lived in various inexpensive Chicago neighborhoods over the last 40 years I have first hand knowledge that immigrants, legal or otherwise, bring hard work, good food and sexy ladies. I'd rather lived surrounded by immigrants than live near a single Karen,
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think she brings up a good point. In order to prevent independent contractors from doing a Communism by saying things you don't like to each other, we should have the government nationalise all private businesses and impose strict restrictions on what sorts of things are ideologically appropriate for a harmonious society.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. If people are here legally, they are doing exactly what is the American Dream. Come to this country, take any work you can, make a better life for your kids. Try to learn English. But let's face it, almost all of us know of a family where the grandparents were "off the boat" and only learned broken English at best. This is no different.

2. If you want to stop "illegal" labor forces, we need to take the "help wanted" down at the border. If we were to really stop the influx of people willing to work off the books for cash as a day laborer, arrest the people who are doing the hiring. And be prepared to pay $30 for a salad.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: If I may for a minute..

I still and never have gotten the hate for Mexican manual labor workers.. These people are literally is what filled most of the void of our once blue collar work force.  They will not only mow your farking lawn, erect your perfect garden in 3 days or less, re-roof your forever home in a farking day, pave your street, construct sidewalks, or any other intensely manual labor intensive job in absolutely shiatty conditions without complaint and all while being the most polite and compassionate labor workers you can find..


I just got back from the dump.  The line for the scale was insane and took over an hour.  There was Latino lady having trouble clearing brush out of her trailer.  A Hispanic dude in line hopped out of his truck with a shovel and helped her clear the trailer.  Another Latino dude later brought the Hispanic dude some water.  All in all it was a good example of people just being cool with each other as we waited way too long doing the right thing of dumping at the transfer station and not dumping on the street in a low income neighborhood.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 800x450]


Fark user imageView Full Size

wHy arE sO mAnY pEoPlE sPeAkInG sPaNiSh In AmErIcA?????
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you're that nosy, you could always learn the language.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This pandemic was WAY overdue.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When this happens, I really hope the people getting yelled at immediately break out the most vulgar English they know to describe the person yelling.
 
cuneis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In defense of New Hampshire, she's actually from Boston.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How do people with these voices get voice jobs.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'll always remember a while ago in a Santa Cruz bar overhearing a couple of landscaper foremen talking about their new Vietnamese crew.

"I can't understand them. Dammit, you're in America. Speak Spanish!"

/CSB
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark you lady! I'm from NH, go ride a motorcycle without a helmet.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Es evidente que esta mujer no está bien en la cabeza. No tenía ningún interés en iluminarse y le teme al conocimiento. Este es otro estadounidense que se enorgullece de ser estúpido

Además, ella suena como una gilipollas.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ay caramba.
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GregoryD: I will never understand people like this.

who cares if they speak another language? does she run up to klingons at star trek conventions and demand they speak english?

why is that some kind of personal affront?

I'm just jealous of people who can speak multiple languages. I'm just a typical dumb American who only knows one.


I think they feel threatened and afraid because they don't understand what is being said and therefore don't feel in control of the world.  These are people that want to control anyone not like them.
 
smunns
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
New Hampshire no wonder.  Most in New Hampshire are better at hiding their racism.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
According to Ancestry.com:

Ploss Name Meaning: German (Bavaria): Nickname for someone who was destitute or who dressed inappropriately, from Middle High German bloz 'naked', 'wretched'.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Also I love that while she gets to yell at people in society acting in ways she disapproves of, the black guy doing the same to her is "trying to be some kind of social justice warrior".
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I get what you're saying, Karen. I feel the same way about your stupid accent. JFC
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Boe: GregoryD: I will never understand people like this.

who cares if they speak another language? does she run up to klingons at star trek conventions and demand they speak english?

why is that some kind of personal affront?

I'm just jealous of people who can speak multiple languages. I'm just a typical dumb American who only knows one.

I think they feel threatened and afraid because they don't understand what is being said and therefore don't feel in control of the world.  These are people that want to control anyone not like them.


Of course.  Normal people do not eavesdrop because it is rude.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

styckx: I'm going to go out on a limb and say this lady by all and intent and purpose probably should have been fired years ago, but since it's New Hampshire this probably the first outside of her audience of 50 anyone has every heard of her.

But hole-lee-shiat what a racist biatch


Um excuse me, it's intensive porpoises.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She is right, it is America and in America you have multiple countries including the United States. As far as I'm aware they United States is the only one with no official language meaning someone from America could speak their native language like Spanish, native, french, English. So.

At this point they just need to be sent to Guantanamo bay.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dear Dianna Ploss,

WW2 is over.  Your side lost.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Britain is facepalming over the irony.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: She's got to be one of those paranoid idjits that are convinced that everyone around them is watching her and her only and talking behind her back.  And to make matters worse, they're not using English so that she can understand their slander.

I understand and read Spanish better than I can ever speak it, which comes in handy occasionally.  She should take a few classes, probably make her feel less threatened.  Yeah, right, like that's ever going to happen.


The worst part about learning another language is finding out that Those People weren't even talking about you in the first place.


If Nashua Nancy remains ignorant, she can believe that all conversation is about her...instead of knowing that the landscapers are just giving her the zero notice she richly deserves.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
For those who don't look things up:
Statement from WSMN:

WSMN1590 WSMN95.3 Official Statement

Dianna Ploss is no longer associated or  affiliated in any way with  WSMN or Bartis-Russell Broadcasting, LLC. We  at WSMN value freedom of speech,  freedom of expression and assembly. We will not tolerate discrimination,  racism or hatred. We continue to present and offer on air opportunities  for discussion, education and the exchange of opinions and ideas.

https://wsmn1590.com/
 
