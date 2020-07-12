 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach) Florida daily Covid-19 case count soars to over 15,000
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media.wtsp.comView Full Size

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If Florida's the system, I'm refusing my inheritance.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just a warm up for the GOP convention. The numbers will really improve then.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Florida's current COVID level in a handy diagram:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
s3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zombie Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unfortunately the stupid have platforms to spread their bullshiat that this is fine and Florida is a model for the rest of the nation. For example this math challenged moron:

https://twitter.com/claytravis/status​/​1282362928893759488?s=21

So according to him numbers of infected don't matter because they are a slightly smaller number of the percentage of the people tested while you are increasing the number of tests.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Zombie Jesus: Unfortunately the stupid have platforms to spread their bullshiat that this is fine and Florida is a model for the rest of the nation. For example this math challenged moron:

https://twitter.com/claytravis/status/​1282362928893759488?s=21

So according to him numbers of infected don't matter because they are a slightly smaller number of the percentage of the people tested while you are increasing the number of tests.


Watching people failing at understanding basic math concepts is one if the more frightening aspects of this situation.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
yay!
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have been doing "Dumbass State of the Day" on TFD for a while. I'm not doing it to be a wog but to point out how F*CKED we are if people can't understand how a little caution equals a lot of benefit. Guess what? Look at the FV for FL in 30 days. I mean, LOOK AT IT.... HO_LEE F*CK.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jfurdell
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My open letter to Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry:
https://twitter.com/LusciousJames/sta​t​us/1282388468778143744
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Average incubation period is 4-5 days. Another day or 3 to get worried/tested.

What was happening 6-8 days ago?

Anybody know the average age of positive testers?
Downward trend in that is important. Vulnerable can protect themselves, while 'immortal' kids run the streets. The smart move is for grandma to tell the little shiat to find another place to crash. 20 somethings are tough, they can do a 14 day quarantine sleeping in their car.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is this the thread where we apologize to that guy?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So anyway, I'm betting that the novel Coronavirus will be Time Magazine's Virus of the Year. I do not mean that to encourage competition.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

flucto: I have been doing "Dumbass State of the Day" on TFD for a while. I'm not doing it to be a wog but to point out how F*CKED we are if people can't understand how a little caution equals a lot of benefit. Guess what? Look at the FV for FL in 30 days. I mean, LOOK AT IT.... HO_LEE F*CK.

[Fark user image 850x1193]


YAY!  RI is still doing something right!!!
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

flucto: I have been doing "Dumbass State of the Day" on TFD for a while. I'm not doing it to be a wog but to point out how F*CKED we are if people can't understand how a little caution equals a lot of benefit. Guess what? Look at the FV for FL in 30 days. I mean, LOOK AT IT.... HO_LEE F*CK.

[Fark user image 850x1193]


If you use today's data, AK shoots to the top of the list. 47 2 days ago, 51 yesterday and 93 today. Yup, doubled in 2 days.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The current case fatality rate for Covid-19 in the US is around 4.2%, so for every 1,000 cases, 42 people die.

Thus, 15,000 daily cases in Florida means 630 dead, just from this single day's reported cases, scattered around at some point around 24 days from now, which is the first week of August.

For all of the US at a 4.2% CFR:
50,000 cases per day = 2,100 deaths per day
60,000 cases per day = 2,520 deaths per day
70,000 cases per day = 2,940 deaths per day
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: flucto: I have been doing "Dumbass State of the Day" on TFD for a while. I'm not doing it to be a wog but to point out how F*CKED we are if people can't understand how a little caution equals a lot of benefit. Guess what? Look at the FV for FL in 30 days. I mean, LOOK AT IT.... HO_LEE F*CK.

[Fark user image 850x1193]

If you use today's data, AK shoots to the top of the list. 47 2 days ago, 51 yesterday and 93 today. Yup, doubled in 2 days.
[Fark user image 850x637]


I am too lazy to look for new APIs but I'm sure you're right. That said, there's % growth and there's FL and AZ.  Those MoFos are farked. AK is just the tip.
 
yms
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: flucto: I have been doing "Dumbass State of the Day" on TFD for a while. I'm not doing it to be a wog but to point out how F*CKED we are if people can't understand how a little caution equals a lot of benefit. Guess what? Look at the FV for FL in 30 days. I mean, LOOK AT IT.... HO_LEE F*CK.

[Fark user image 850x1193]

YAY!  RI is still doing something right!!!


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x600]


I'll take "States where people are passionate defenders of what they think Jesus wants everyone else to do" for $5000, Alex.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Visiting Florida? Be sure to ask for one of our new signature cocktails while visiting our crowded beaches and bars

Death on the Beach:a delightful mix of vodka, peach schnapps and freshly hacked up phlegm

Ventilator iced-tea: vodka, rum, tequila, gin, triple sec, grenadine and cola served in an authentic breathing tube discarded from a local ICU
 
lolmao500
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
DeSantis just murdered 630 more floridians. Looks like STAND YOUR GROUND laws should apply... since he's a mortal threat to every floridian.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We just need to stop testing, duh.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x600]


All the top states are redneck states, what a surprise... NOT
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
sweet jesus, my cousin and her almost-17 year old daughter just facetimed me while kayaking on a small lake near the IL/WI border. they wanted to show me some painted turtles on a log. my "little cousin" piped up "i just got my license! i can drive to florida right now!

so i diplomatically said "that would actually be a bad idea, it's a very long drive to do by yourself, it would cost you a lot of gas money, and everything is very hot and very crazy here right now."

and she replies, "oh yeah! over 15,000 new cases today!" like this was also exciting new news...


things i noticed:

i spend a few hours away from news updates to clean my house and i miss this news. BUT they already knew it literally in the middle of a remote, duckweed covered lake! 1100+ miles away!

my little cuz is politically active. i've spent over a year sending her well-sourced reasons she should stop listening to TPUSA.

no one knows why she is SO into them, her parents are not trumpers or religious zealots. but after TPU "specially selected" her from her town and flew her to DC to meet trump (with a group of other high schoolers) a year and a half ago she's been OBSESSED with them and him. pre-COVID her mom let her attend their creepy events every single weekend they had one. if that's not evidence of indoctrination-in-action of emotional teens i don't know what is...

despite KNOWING how bad of a hotspot FL is (better than i know, apparently), and being a bright and kind and empathetic kid, and having 2 different immunocompromised little brothers under age 5, she STILL thought a vacay to FL now, THIS WEEK, was an awesome idea...
 
Victoly
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jesterling: [Fark user image 393x260]


Fixt

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
going to have to reset the scale / reference line here
Fark user imageView Full Size


and , by the way, the US is farked.
basically all the red states will get to "we need morgue cooler trucks" very soon...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just to put this into perspective, we're looking at a 9/11 DAILY death toll, mostly preventable by our president and governors.  How mad would you be if George W KNEW 9/11 would happen and did nothing, EVERY DAY.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mongo No.5: Just to put this into perspective, we're looking at a 9/11 DAILY death toll, mostly preventable by our president and governors.  How mad would you be if George W KNEW 9/11 would happen and did nothing, EVERY DAY.


Point of order, that's kinda what DID happen...
 
dkulprit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

luna1580: sweet jesus, my cousin and her almost-17 year old daughter just facetimed me while kayaking on a small lake near the IL/WI border. they wanted to show me some painted turtles on a log. my "little cousin" piped up "i just got my license! i can drive to florida right now!

so i diplomatically said "that would actually be a bad idea, it's a very long drive to do by yourself, it would cost you a lot of gas money, and everything is very hot and very crazy here right now."

and she replies, "oh yeah! over 15,000 new cases today!" like this was also exciting new news...


things i noticed:

i spend a few hours away from news updates to clean my house and i miss this news. BUT they already knew it literally in the middle of a remote, duckweed covered lake! 1100+ miles away!

my little cuz is politically active. i've spent over a year sending her well-sourced reasons she should stop listening to TPUSA.

no one knows why she is SO into them, her parents are not trumpers or religious zealots. but after TPU "specially selected" her from her town and flew her to DC to meet trump (with a group of other high schoolers) a year and a half ago she's been OBSESSED with them and him. pre-COVID her mom let her attend their creepy events every single weekend they had one. if that's not evidence of indoctrination-in-action of emotional teens i don't know what is...

despite KNOWING how bad of a hotspot FL is (better than i know, apparently), and being a bright and kind and empathetic kid, and having 2 different immunocompromised little brothers under age 5, she STILL thought a vacay to FL now, THIS WEEK, was an awesome idea...


.....

Do her parents know that TPUSA is not ashamed of asking the jewish question?  Also they sometimes deny the holocaust or at the minimum downplay it?

I mean come on.

You want to be a conservative?  Cool.  We can agree to disagree.

You want to downplay or deny the holocaust and say hitler was a pretty swell guy who just got too ambitious?  We have a major problem.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: going to have to reset the scale / reference line here[Fark user image image 850x637]

and , by the way, the US is farked.
basically all the red states will get to "we need morgue cooler trucks" very soon...

[Fark user image image 850x637]


Hey now, AZ already ordered them, but they're for the heat deaths, nothing to do with covid filling up the morgues, it's all the excess heat deaths.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Zombie Jesus: Unfortunately the stupid have platforms to spread their bullshiat that this is fine and Florida is a model for the rest of the nation. For example this math challenged moron:

https://twitter.com/claytravis/status/​1282362928893759488?s=21

So according to him numbers of infected don't matter because they are a slightly smaller number of the percentage of the people tested while you are increasing the number of tests.


I've seen that graph referred to elsewhere. Its positive test rate does not match what is being reported elsewhere (it's substantially lower). I'm not sure why that is. Since it's from the state government, I assume they are somehow massaging the stats.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: Mongo No.5: Just to put this into perspective, we're looking at a 9/11 DAILY death toll, mostly preventable by our president and governors.  How mad would you be if George W KNEW 9/11 would happen and did nothing, EVERY DAY.

Point of order, that's kinda what DID happen...


Eh, debatable.  They had intel they were gearing up for something, not a specific date, time, location, or means of attack.

So it is different.  This is knowing exactly what they were going to do and when and then not trying to stop it....  every day.
 
