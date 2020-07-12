 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Three hurt as 'themed decoration' falls on visitors at Dollywood. Doctors report their condition as stable, but all busted up   (kiro7.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just a guess

pics.blameitonthevoices.comView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
with things going tits-up there, thanks for keeping us abreast of the situation, subby.
your support is crucial.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, noes! Did Dolly's bra give way?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully no one was impaled on Robert E Lees saber.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're the "Boobies" checked out by medical professionals as well??
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds like somebody only worked 9 to 4.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah..  speak anything other that high praise to Dolly Parton in East Tennessee and you'll get you head slapped off...

I'm sure they will be very fairly compensated for their injuries and inconvenience.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ok, I'm picturing like a double Indiana Jones situation here.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As if Trailer Park Disney didn't sound bad enough, shiat falls on you.
 
geoduck42
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Yeah..  speak anything other that high praise to Dolly Parton in East Tennessee and you'll get you head slapped off...

I'm sure they will be very fairly compensated for their injuries and inconvenience.


I'm kinda disappointed to hear that Ms. Parton has her place open during a pandemic.
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Hopefully no one was impaled on Robert E Lees saber.


Don't know about Lee, but a lot of Union soldiers got radical colostomies from Nathan Bedford Forrest's weapon.
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
geoduck42:

I'm kinda disappointed to hear that Ms. Parton has her place open during a pandemic.

I'm rather interested to hear that Ms. Parton has her place open, If you know what I mean, and I think you do.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, if you need to be nursed back to health, this is a great option.
 
