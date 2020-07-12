 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Much like the recent explosions in Tehran, Iran claims 'human error' led to downing of passenger jet. I dunno about you, but I'd find that guy and fire him   (aljazeera.com) divider line
13
    More: Followup, Iran, Projectile, Airport, human error, World War II, Ballistics, Accident, Baghdad  
•       •       •

466 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2020 at 3:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Found him

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...out of a cannon
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to replace that error-prone human with an Otto Pilot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BravadoGT [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm...I'm pretty sure that Israel (coordinating with internal anti-govt revolutionaries) didn't take that jet down....
 
Cream of Meat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iran_Ai​r​_Flight_655
 
Catlenfell [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was just six months ago.  Really, it feels like a decade ago.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
while were apart, I was human too..
 
dryknife
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Iranic.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I, uh, hate to judge before all the facts are in, it's beginning to look like, uh, Iranian Air Defense Unit exceeded his authority.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikefinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Imean - it was human error. Someone mistook a radar reading for a military invader rather than a passenger jet. 

This would be incredibly easy to blame on incompetence except for the fact that the most powerful military in the world had been rubbing their balls in the countries face for the past week and had murdered one of their generals in a drone strike very recently. 

When people live in terror they base their judgments on fear. Acting on fear tends to result in poor judgement. So yes. I was human error. But its like a cop that keeps getting told black people are all gun toting crack dealing thugs. Sooner or later that irrational fear translates into tragedy. The blame rarely reflects the social conditioning that led to the poor judgement.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.