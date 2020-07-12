 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   As in US alliances fades, Australia and Japan boost defense spending to counter China, raising the terrifying specter of a war between a nuclear power and an army of giant mecha-roos   (aljazeera.com)
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mantour
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They are impossible to kill, unlike the Kiwis
 
toraque
‘’ 3 hours ago  
baka-san
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Beware the giant mecha kawai drop bears
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Had not heard about Aegis Ashore in Japan being canceled.  That's interesting.
 
Nadie_AZ
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it wrong of me to sort of want to see that?
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if Godzilla has a pouch?
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UNLEASH THE EMUS
 
jefferator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously though....trump drop his pants and Gyna has started running roughshod over the entire region.

NK and the cancellation of military exercises was STOOOOOOPID
Trade war - STOOOOOOOOPID
Gyna canceled all order in the US for Pork, Soybeans, cotton and corn just 5 weeks ago.

Trump fked this up.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lord Dimwit: UNLEASH THE EMUS


Forget the Emus send in the Cassowaries,  Those birds will cut a biatch!
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there is any country that can turn Chinese into sex slaves, it's a bigger Japanese army.

Not like history repeats or anything
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jefferator: Seriously though....trump drop his pants and Gyna has started running roughshod over the entire region.

NK and the cancellation of military exercises was STOOOOOOPID
Trade war - STOOOOOOOOPID
Gyna canceled all order in the US for Pork, Soybeans, cotton and corn just 5 weeks ago.

Trump fked this up.


Are you trying to summon dp?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And again another Al Jazeera article fapping to the idea of America's demise.

/can America just like Qatar get steamrolled by any one of its neighbors that is chomping at the bit to do so?
//And besides Saudi Arabia, they're all less fundamentalist than Qatar
 
DerAppie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should be doing that regardless of what the US decides to do. It isn't healthy to fully depend on others for your defense.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DerAppie: They should be doing that regardless of what the US decides to do. It isn't healthy to fully depend on others for your defense.


Written by the mouthpiece of the country that has no armed forces worth anything more than parading around...
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inb4 Austrian-Japanese alliance joke
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China best watch out, Australia has an endless supply of animals that can kill you...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As US power is destroyed thanks to the GOP treasonous bullshiat, it will be everyone for himself and shiat will get more and more chaotic.

The chances of war is increasing by the day.

If Trump doesnt lose, its almost guarantee we'll have a big ass war within the next 5 years.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thatguy!1984: China best watch out, Australia has an endless supply of animals that can kill you...


Err...  so does China apparently.

Except they do it on a global scale, fark this personalized shiat.

/duck, runs...
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lord Dimwit: UNLEASH THE EMUS


Those bastards can cut you and spill your intestines in a second. I work with animals, but I stay the fark away from those birds.
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: If there is any country that can turn Chinese into sex slaves, it's a bigger Japanese army.

Not like history repeats or anything



Ya know, The Chinese Communist Party has to make sure that the memories of atrocities of 75 years ago stay fresh, because they commit so many new ones now, without a viable war opponent, that it'd be awkward to not have some kind of distraction.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: DerAppie: They should be doing that regardless of what the US decides to do. It isn't healthy to fully depend on others for your defense.

Written by the mouthpiece of the country that has no armed forces worth anything more than parading around...


Which is why I always try to vote for parties that won't negatively impact the Dutch military. They've broken that down way too much.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DerAppie: ColonelCathcart: DerAppie: They should be doing that regardless of what the US decides to do. It isn't healthy to fully depend on others for your defense.

Written by the mouthpiece of the country that has no armed forces worth anything more than parading around...

Which is why I always try to vote for parties that won't negatively impact the Dutch military. They've broken that down way too much.


Remember when you guys were a match for anyone on the seas? Or when you guys beat off the Habsburgs (Phrasing!)

/you guys were so badass that almost all of the borrowed Russian naval words come from Dutch because of Peter the Great
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
leonesara.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: DerAppie: ColonelCathcart: DerAppie: They should be doing that regardless of what the US decides to do. It isn't healthy to fully depend on others for your defense.

Written by the mouthpiece of the country that has no armed forces worth anything more than parading around...

Which is why I always try to vote for parties that won't negatively impact the Dutch military. They've broken that down way too much.

Remember when you guys were a match for anyone on the seas? Or when you guys beat off the Habsburgs (Phrasing!)

/you guys were so badass that almost all of the borrowed Russian naval words come from Dutch because of Peter the Great


BlackChickWhiteAccent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So China would invade two first world countries? I.mean I know they got a lot of people but....?

Is that still a thing? I mean I know about the evil oil wars, access, but in this day and age folks are still fantasizing about invading and conquering countries? China already got Hong Kong! What are they  gonna do, turn Australia into a tourist attraction?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Headline: "As the U.S. alliance fades..." (I think)
TFA: "Australia is a key partner in the region for the US and cooperation between the two countries remains central to Australia's new strategic thinking," with a laundry list of ongoing cooperative projects, including the photo at the top.


Ooooo, "Scary!"
 
rcain
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Loss of trust in the US isn't nearly enough
Every nation on earth should fear us and actively be working together to do something about the growing threat of a new Nazi regime

At the bare minimum, a nation of willfully ignorant, racist and nationalistic morons with this much firepower is something that needs to be addressed as the serious threat it is and not trusted one bit
 
ifky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Australian Defense Plan (CLASSIFIED TOP SECRET)

1.) take everything that can kill you in Australia
2.) place it inside enemy country
3.) let nature handle it
4.) crack open the Fosters and Vegemite
 
LewDux
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

rcain: Loss of trust in the US isn't nearly enough
Every nation on earth should fear us and actively be working together to do something about the growing threat of a new Nazi regime

At the bare minimum, a nation of willfully ignorant, racist and nationalistic morons with this much firepower is something that needs to be addressed as the serious threat it is and not trusted one bit


You'll have to be bit more concrete here
 
honk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I honestly can't blame them. If nothing else has, our betrayal of our Kurdish allies proves to everyone, friend and foe, that we are an unreliable ally. I'm ashamed of it.
 
honk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
. . . former Kurdish allies . . .
 
DerAppie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: DerAppie: ColonelCathcart: DerAppie: They should be doing that regardless of what the US decides to do. It isn't healthy to fully depend on others for your defense.

Written by the mouthpiece of the country that has no armed forces worth anything more than parading around...

Which is why I always try to vote for parties that won't negatively impact the Dutch military. They've broken that down way too much.

Remember when you guys were a match for anyone on the seas? Or when you guys beat off the Habsburgs (Phrasing!)

/you guys were so badass that almost all of the borrowed Russian naval words come from Dutch because of Peter the Great


Yeah, but al things crumble when you've got politicians saying "but we have no enemies at the moment so we don't really need a military".
 
thepeterd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
ITV presenter pranked into holding a 'deadly drop bear' handed a koala
Youtube 8suciKH-yFs

Beware of the drop bear.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thepeterd: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8suciKH-​yFs]
Beware of the drop bear.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: UNLEASH THE EMUS


^

Australia's vietnam
 
dkulprit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Lord Dimwit: UNLEASH THE EMUS

Forget the Emus send in the Cassowaries,  Those birds will cut a biatch!


Emus beat the Australians though.  So while cassowaries may be able to cut a biatch, we know the emus are capable of winning warsm
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
otherideas
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lolmao500: As US power is destroyed thanks to the GOP treasonous bullshiat, it will be everyone for himself and shiat will get more and more chaotic.

The chances of war is increasing by the day.

If Trump doesnt lose, its almost guarantee we'll have a big ass war within the next 5 years.


Blah blah blah blah blah blah blah. God, stfu
 
