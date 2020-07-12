 Skip to content
(Great Falls Tribune)   Runner "collides" with bear in Glacier National Park. Someone forgot to yell "On your left"   (greatfallstribune.com) divider line
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She's lucky it wasn't a momma bear with cubs. As it is she's too stupid to live.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

LordZorch: She's lucky it wasn't a momma bear with cubs. As it is she's too stupid to live.


I do not follow where you are getting stupid from?

She certainly was lucky though.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i undrrstuud that refurance hurr durr

/no really, winter soldier was pretty good
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meanwhile, over on Bear Fark, there is a thread about colliding with a runner.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why didn't the rangers arrest her for hit-and-run? She confessed.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BigBurrito: I do not follow where you are getting stupid from?


TFA covers it. Running in bear cournty is not smart. Not to mention it's big kitty country,too.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Frog right!
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ma'am, didn't you see that red light?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone failed their situational awareness test.

I wonder if she was wearing earbuds.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: BigBurrito: I do not follow where you are getting stupid from?

TFA covers it. Running in bear cournty is not smart. Not to mention it's big kitty country,too.


I live in bear country, lots and lots of people run.

They are neither stupid, nor not stupid. It is a silly thing to assign a judgement on a runner.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a runner colliding with a Bear might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Oh look! It's Winnie the Pooh!"
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigBurrito: edmo: BigBurrito: I do not follow where you are getting stupid from?

TFA covers it. Running in bear cournty is not smart. Not to mention it's big kitty country,too.

I live in bear country, lots and lots of people run.

They are neither stupid, nor not stupid. It is a silly thing to assign a judgement on a runner.


FTFA:  Park officials said trail running in grizzly habitat is dangerous because runners traveling quickly and quietly have a higher risk of surprising grizzly bears at close range. Glacier National Park discourages trail running in order to protect the public and the bears.

I don't live in bear country, but we do have foxes and the occasional bobcat in my area. As such, I don't run at night or in low light conditions. I imagine that many people would consider it a tad bit if not outright stupid to run in an area where park officials advise you to not run for your safety. Then again, we live in a society that requires warning labels advising people to not use hair dryers in showers or bathtubs.
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well someone did yell "bear left".
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Quite often if a runner shows aggression on the trail they tag it, if it happens again they euthanize it.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: "Oh look! It's Winnie the Pooh!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did he apologize to the bear after?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Well someone did yell "bear left".


Tangentially related, but this one reminds me of one of the few genuine, "I hate some bastards on bikes!" things.  People that think that zooming up, yelling "On your right!" or whatever in your ear .016 seconds before they slam through the space should be considered perfectly adequate warning.  With those chucklefarks I usually have just enough time to go "Gah!" and jump - half the time the wrong way - whereupon they're swerving and yelling shiat at me.   Yeah, that was totally enough to time even process what the hell you were saying, much less keep out of the way, Speed Racer.  Maybe you shouldn't be letting Chim-Chim drive.

/a lot of the bike hate is bullshiat
//that one drives me farking nuts
///call it farking early people - give us at least a half second or so to know WTF is going on ;p
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How the fork little attention are you paying if you can fail to notice a whole forking bear? Good thing no grannies were hiking that day.  If that's how you operate, maybe trail running is not for you.
 
jefferator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sick of clicking through to articles that I cant read because I have an Ad Blocker......JFC.
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Are they gonna sue each other for pain and suffering and emotional distress?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She didn't have anything to worry about.  Bears cruising the trails are usually looking for other bears.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Brosephus: BigBurrito: edmo: BigBurrito: I do not follow where you are getting stupid from?

TFA covers it. Running in bear cournty is not smart. Not to mention it's big kitty country,too.

I live in bear country, lots and lots of people run.

They are neither stupid, nor not stupid. It is a silly thing to assign a judgement on a runner.

FTFA:  Park officials said trail running in grizzly habitat is dangerous because runners traveling quickly and quietly have a higher risk of surprising grizzly bears at close range. Glacier National Park discourages trail running in order to protect the public and the bears.

I don't live in bear country, but we do have foxes and the occasional bobcat in my area. As such, I don't run at night or in low light conditions. I imagine that many people would consider it a tad bit if not outright stupid to run in an area where park officials advise you to not run for your safety. Then again, we live in a society that requires warning labels advising people to not use hair dryers in showers or bathtubs.


Hell, we live in a society that refuses to keep their fellow citizens from dying of a hideous death because "Muh freedoms".
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BigBurrito: edmo: BigBurrito: I do not follow where you are getting stupid from?

TFA covers it. Running in bear cournty is not smart. Not to mention it's big kitty country,too.

I live in bear country, lots and lots of people run.

They are neither stupid, nor not stupid. It is a silly thing to assign a judgement on a runner.


No, we should judge people who refuse to sit and let their ass grow whilst awaiting the beetuss and the rona.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LordZorch: She's lucky it wasn't a momma bear with cubs. As it is she's too stupid to live.


Momma bears aren't all that.  I've come across a number of black bear cubs when hiking.  The standard procedure is the cubs run up a tree, and the mother bear runs off for a bit.

/Offer not valid for polar bears.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Visitors to Glacier National Park are reminded that the park is home to black and grizzly bears.

Black Bears Don't Matter
 
