 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   "Your facemask makes you uncomfortable? Get over it," says surgeon who has strong words for the pro-Coronavirus crowd   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
38
    More: PSA, Surgery, operating room, Anesthesia, members of the operating team, front of another member of the team, top of the mask, front pas de deux, team members  
•       •       •

872 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2020 at 2:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 Yeah, masks kinda suck, especially in July. You know what else sucks? Spreading your germs everywhere even if you're a sturdy person and feel fine.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's hard to breathe with them but I only pull it down when I have to cough or sneeze.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gotta tell ya, I'm rocking this fly-fisherman facemask that some farker (who was richly rewarded) turned me on to. It's a nice camouflage one.  I just keep it around my neck, and then when I'm ready to "rob" (purchase in an orderly and fair manner) a store, I just pull it up all Jesse James fashion, pay the appropriate amount of money, receive the appropriate amount of change (what? I like cash), and move on.

Because I'm Destructor. On a silver RX8 I drive.
And I'm wanted (Wanted!)
Dead or alive...

Yeah, I walk these streets. A six string on my back.
I play for keeps. Because I might not be coming back...
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The masks I use have elastic straps that go around the neck and head instead of the ears. Much more comfortable over long periods. Sometimes I even forget I have it on. I got them from Los Angeles apparel.
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: It's hard to breathe with them but I only pull it down when I have to cough or sneeze.


Same here. I'm not stupid, I don't want to give the 'rona to myself!
 
kab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masks suck, so I basically don't go to social situations.

No different than before 2020 really :)
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kab: Masks suck, so I basically don't go to social situations.

No different than before 2020 really :)


This is my primary strategy.

...And the loners shall inherit the Earth.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm convinced the people who wear them below their nose have such terrible personal hygiene that they can't tolerate the smell of their own breath. They just pretend they're taking a stand.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly I'm glad I can work from home and feel like those essentially workers required to be masked up for entire shifts deserve some hazard pay. For my part the best I can do is tip generously for those who bring my takeout food to the curb for pickup. Maybe we all could dig a little deeper to show our appreciation for those taking risks to help us all get through this together?
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need to get hair clips to pin my mask to my giant beard. the main thing I find knowing about them is that when I talked my beer tent to push my mask up towards my eyes.

I will cry not at all for those little babies who don't like them. None of us like them.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We Americans have this farked up idea of "freedom". We might have been luckier if they ordered everyone not to wear a mask.
 
gyre8 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, if you find wearing a mask uncomfortable and inconvenient, you're *really* not going to like wearing a ventilator...
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chawco: I need to get hair clips to pin my mask to my giant beard.


Why does she need the mask pinned with a hair clip? The upside is if she gets the virus she might lose some of that weight.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've posted on this before but here goes again. I believe I had a Covid-19 infection back in March. Was very sick. Ever since I have continued to have difficulty breathing deeply and quickly become short of breath.

I do find mask wearing uncomfortable and become short of breath much more quickly while wearing a mask.
Too bad, it's still the right thing to do while in public so I do it. The anonymous people I encounter won't know my story, I wouldn't want to explain it to everyone that would look at me cross-eyed, given the crazed political environment I would expect people to readily believe me --- plus I'm not sure I had my Covid-19 infection already and we're aren't clear on the probability of a lingering immunity even if I did.

So yeah, I find masks more annoying than I would have 5 months earlier, but I can handle it. It sets a good example and makes others feel more safe and secure. So I limit my time out and about which I think I would be doing anyway. \csb  (covid story bro)
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have a feeling that his comments won't be seen by those who really need to read them. Some places might still be dealing with people like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, these two are from back in April, but if they're still alive, they probably haven't learned anything.
 
Flerkenpie070
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sometimes a mask will become unpleasantly damp inside simply by breathing in it during a long afternoon outside.

The Earth feline has tested this, and suggests to place a cotton makeup pad inside the mask.

It will absorb the moisture that the wearer breathes out. That is its sole purpose. Friction against the mask keeps it in place.

It should not be re-used.

These are light and thin and they can be acquired at dollar shops.

/the city buses are slow
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Flerkenpie070: The Earth feline has tested this, and suggests to place a cotton makeup pad inside the mask.


Fark user imageView Full Size

...is working to confirm.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I have a feeling that his comments won't be seen by those who really need to read them. Some places might still be dealing with people like this:

[Fark user image 801x450]

Yeah, these two are from back in April, but if they're still alive, they probably haven't learned anything.


The dumb broad on the left will have egg on her face when she learns that Trump changed his stance on wearing masks.

She's still kind of hot though, kind a slightly more feminine 1989 Axl Rose.
 
Insain2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Use whatever ya got on hand...........
 
CRM119
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ya gotta soak yer mask in Bacardi 151 - after a while ya won't notice the mask or much else
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: The masks I use have elastic straps that go around the neck and head instead of the ears. Much more comfortable over long periods. Sometimes I even forget I have it on. I got them from Los Angeles apparel.


Some places specifically ban masks without ear straps. "Gaiter" style masks. I know some airlines and Disney won't allow them. I'm sure they'll tweek their policies as 'masks with ear straps' was specifically about people just using a bandana tied in the back.
 
Bad Luck Schleprock
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
People have made up their minds and no amount of facts, shaming or deaths are going to make them change their stances.

The fact that retailers are afraid/unwilling to enforce the mask policies anymore (most did early on, before it became a political issue) out of fear of confrontation means that, at this point, the battle cannot really be won.

So every day the infection & death numbers grow, and even knowing that the anti-mask crowd refuses to cooperate, because we are a society now filled with self-absorbed, uncaring assholes and there are no consequences to be had.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I have a feeling that his comments won't be seen by those who really need to read them. Some places might still be dealing with people like this:

[Fark user image 801x450]

Yeah, these two are from back in April, but if they're still alive, they probably haven't learned anything.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Your face makes everyone uncomfortable. Mask up, biatch."
 
Excelsior
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: Yeah, masks kinda suck, especially in July. You know what else sucks? Spreading your germs everywhere even if you're a sturdy person and feel fine.


If you think a facemasks is too uncomfortable, just wait until they shove a ventilator tube down your throat.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

optikeye: TheDirtyNacho: The masks I use have elastic straps that go around the neck and head instead of the ears. Much more comfortable over long periods. Sometimes I even forget I have it on. I got them from Los Angeles apparel.

Some places specifically ban masks without ear straps. "Gaiter" style masks. I know some airlines and Disney won't allow them. I'm sure they'll tweek their policies as 'masks with ear straps' was specifically about people just using a bandana tied in the back.


That's silly because many N95 masks also use head and neck straps. The ones I have in my garage from a sanding project are that way. Another benefit is you can keep it around your neck for when you don't need it on.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The other day I stopped at the end of a long bike ride at a 7-11 to get a Slurpee (Cold wet sugar!)  I don't ride with a mask since I'm not close to anyone in my rural area, but I carry one for stores.

So I'm standing there in line, wearing a mask, breathing really hard to get air since I've been exercising hard for hours and there's a fat schlub in front of me without one arguing with the clerk about how he can't wear one and how terrible they are since you can't breathe due to harmful CO2 buildup.

Perhaps if you got off your fat ass and exercised a bit your lungs might work better?  Yeah, it sucks trying to get air while cooling down and feeling your mask fill with sweat, but if you can't deal with that for 5 minutes stay the fark home.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mugato: cyberspacedout: I have a feeling that his comments won't be seen by those who really need to read them. Some places might still be dealing with people like this:

[Fark user image 801x450]

Yeah, these two are from back in April, but if they're still alive, they probably haven't learned anything.

The dumb broad on the left will have egg on her face when she learns that Trump changed his stance on wearing masks.

She's still kind of hot though, kind a slightly more feminine 1989 Axl Rose.


When did Trump ever change his mind about anything? He only wore one into a hospital because it was required.

The man's got a mind like concrete: all mixed up, and permanently set.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Destructor: I gotta tell ya, I'm rocking this fly-fisherman facemask that some farker (who was richly rewarded) turned me on to. It's a nice camouflage one.  I just keep it around my neck, and then when I'm ready to "rob" (purchase in an orderly and fair manner) a store, I just pull it up all Jesse James fashion, pay the appropriate amount of money, receive the appropriate amount of change (what? I like cash), and move on.

Because I'm Destructor. On a silver RX8 I drive.
And I'm wanted (Wanted!)
Dead or alive...

Yeah, I walk these streets. A six string on my back.
I play for keeps. Because I might not be coming back...


Holy crap. You going full hair metal? I'm old and I barely remember that shiat
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I have a feeling that his comments won't be seen by those who really need to read them. Some places might still be dealing with people like this:

[Fark user image 801x450]

Yeah, these two are from back in April, but if they're still alive, they probably haven't learned anything.


That "my body my choice" comparison is such bullshiat.   You can not catch pregnancy or an abortion.   You can, of course catch or spread your little darlings, the Covid virus, by not wearing a mask.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Mugato: cyberspacedout: I have a feeling that his comments won't be seen by those who really need to read them. Some places might still be dealing with people like this:

[Fark user image 801x450]

Yeah, these two are from back in April, but if they're still alive, they probably haven't learned anything.

The dumb broad on the left will have egg on her face when she learns that Trump changed his stance on wearing masks.

She's still kind of hot though, kind a slightly more feminine 1989 Axl Rose.

When did Trump ever change his mind about anything? He only wore one into a hospital because it was required.

The man's got a mind like concrete: all mixed up, and permanently set.


More like cement. But close enough
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Some people will refuse to do anything that inconveniences them personally until personally faced with the consequences of not doing it.

They are the same people who whinged about not being able to drink 14 pints and stagger back to the car to drive home any more. They drove much better that way and besides is it their fault pedestrians won't look both ways before crossing the street?
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yea, the masks kinda suck. They get hot and are hard to talk to customers in, but Jesus fu*k that is a minor inconvenience I can deal with, bigger picture is way more important.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wademh: I've posted on this before but here goes again. I believe I had a Covid-19 infection back in March. Was very sick. Ever since I have continued to have difficulty breathing deeply and quickly become short of breath.

I do find mask wearing uncomfortable and become short of breath much more quickly while wearing a mask.
Too bad, it's still the right thing to do while in public so I do it. The anonymous people I encounter won't know my story, I wouldn't want to explain it to everyone that would look at me cross-eyed, given the crazed political environment I would expect people to readily believe me --- plus I'm not sure I had my Covid-19 infection already and we're aren't clear on the probability of a lingering immunity even if I did.

So yeah, I find masks more annoying than I would have 5 months earlier, but I can handle it. It sets a good example and makes others feel more safe and secure. So I limit my time out and about which I think I would be doing anyway. \csb  (covid story bro)


Same story here. Covid buddies!

I can handle my mask for about half an hour at a time, which currently is more than enough for anything I need to do. Honestly, my concern is next year, when I foresee a return to the office. In a different thread, a farker suggested a portable oxygen bottle, which I'm strongly considering as the 9-5 solution if my lung capacity doesn't fully return. But I think masks are here to stay for the long haul, and I'll do my part.
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.