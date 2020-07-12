 Skip to content
(MassLive)   COVID-19 has severely diminished the strip club experience   (masslive.com)
31
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Boneless Tenders" really sums it all up
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Strippers wearing masks and gloves?

That's my fetish!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't get a lap dance from 2 meters away :(
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or vastly improved it...
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Came looking for pics of strippers in facemasks. I'm very disappointed.
 
hej
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm not there to look at their faces.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: Came looking for pics of strippers in facemasks. I'm very disappointed.


How's this

imagez.tmz.comView Full Size
 
A'isha P. [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: Came looking for pics of strippers in facemasks. I'm very disappointed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
NSFW Language

Jim Jefferies - Strip Clubs - From BARE - Netflix Special
Youtube lcOD6XdoeYE
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have a suggestion:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Strippers wearing masks and gloves?

That's my fetish!


Mortal Kombat Cosplayers, masks, some with gloves...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Finish him!!!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Eegah: I have a suggestion:
[Fark user image 314x258]


That would be awesome if one of them dressed like Kitana. Add Mileena and Jade and it would be perfect.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Hey!  That's not a face mask. That's a merkin!"
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
SHOW US YOUR CHINS! TAKE IT OFF, BABY.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Eegah: I have a suggestion:
[Fark user image 314x258]

That would be awesome if one of them dressed like Kitana. Add Mileena and Jade and it would be perfect.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You can still catch a disease at the strip club though. That part hasn't really changed
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dancers with masks? Isn't that every nerd burlesque show ever?

thesnipenews.comView Full Size


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Turn strip clubs into an animatronic playground for perverts...

Herbie Hancock - Rockit
Youtube GHhD4PD75zY
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SBinRR: "Hey!  That's not a face mask. That's a merkin!"


Finally a plausible explanation for why the early-week afternoon dancers have facial hair.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In Monson.  Take the Belchertown exit and follow signs to Palmer.

/palm 'er
 
mchaboud
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

King Something: Can't get a lap dance from 2 meters away :(


Maybe you can't.

Now, to get back to shopping for three-legged pants.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

snoopy2zero: kdawg7736: Eegah: I have a suggestion:
[Fark user image 314x258]

That would be awesome if one of them dressed like Kitana. Add Mileena and Jade and it would be perfect.

[Fark user image image 425x422]


Uh.  Is that assault?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's no fun if you can't see them cry.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just go to Acapulco or better yet Venezuela.  Murican strippers have bad teeth and skin anyway.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
if you really need to go to a nudie bar during these difficult times, you have some farking issues.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm not sure I'd touch a Strip Club with a 10 foot pole...
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SBinRR: "Hey!  That's not a face mask. That's a merkin!"


Wearin' a face mask is not american.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 1 minute ago  

some_beer_drinker: if you really need to go to a nudie bar during these difficult times, you have some farking issues.


Yes... issues that need taking care of at the nudie bar.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I remember going to strip clubs. What a collasal waste of money. You know the strippers don't want to have sex with you, right?
 
