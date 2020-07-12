 Skip to content
(Herald Mail Media)   Well, he got the "playing cop" part right
    Sad, Firearm, Handgun, Gun  
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh my farking God. Childish idiocy demonstrated by a child deserves criminal charges appropriate to an adult? I wish there was a farking God and that it would further damn these morons to the hell I wish existed.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This one is better handled in Juvie.

Where is the reckless conduct charge for the adult?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A 13-year old is not an adult.

Is he an adult if he smokes a cigarette?
Is he an adult if he drinks a beer?
Is he an adult if wants to vote?
Is he an adult if he plays the lotto?
Is he an adult if he screws his teacher?
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, the kid knew what he was doing. At 13 you know guns are deadly, and you know death is permanent. He executed his brother.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget it, Jake.
It's Pennsylvania.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why isn't the father in jail?
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess he figured real cops do this every day and get away with it so.....
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That kid knew what the hell was up. I'm guessing from the random loaded guns in the couch armrest it's a law abiding citizen and a responsible gun owner. Father should be in prison and the child in a detention center with a therapist
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Eh, the kid knew what he was doing. At 13 you know guns are deadly, and you know death is permanent. He executed his brother.


This.

13 means the kid is in 7th or 8th grade.  He for damn sure knew what a gun would do and admitted it wasn't accidental.

Although I would expect somw negligence charges levied against the father.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Charge the mouthbreather who leaves a loaded gun in the couch cushions with children in the house.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Eh, the kid knew what he was doing. At 13 you know guns are deadly, and you know death is permanent. He executed his brother.


He did, but kids make dumb-ass choices sometimes.  The justice system should get involved with regards to the father who left his handguns accessible to children, but what real justice is served by trying this kid as an adult?  It's not going to bring his brother back, help three thirteen-year-old live a better life, or save their parents from the hell of knowing one of their sons killed the other one.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ouch, subby. Ouch. Well done.
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: BadReligion: Eh, the kid knew what he was doing. At 13 you know guns are deadly, and you know death is permanent. He executed his brother.

This.

13 means the kid is in 7th or 8th grade.  He for damn sure knew what a gun would do and admitted it wasn't accidental.

Although I would expect somw negligence charges levied against the father.


Was the father even there? I know if a gun went off in my house at 6am I'd be the one on the phone calling, not the 13 year old after putting the gun back. What a tragic mess.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
WTF?  Does PA have a law about keeping guns locked in a safe when stored?
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: That kid knew what the hell was up. I'm guessing from the random loaded guns in the couch armrest it's a law abiding citizen and a responsible gun owner. Father should be in prison and the child in a detention center with a therapist


Not understanding the danger is a defense to a crime like murder, it's not a reason to try someone as an adult. We have a separate juvenile justice system precisely because children are all brain damaged, children in the throes of puberty doubly so.
 
rbuzby
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Charge the parents, not the kid!

In Kentucky a little 5 year old boy grabbed a rifle his parents kept leaning against a wall in the dining room (the kids own rifle, maybe even) and he killed his sister with it.

Everybody said "what a horrible tragedy". Nobody said "maybe 5 year old should not have access to deadly weapons?"

I'm seriously done with trying understand people now. I don't care if they will never vote liberal, I'm going to say it: these gun fetish people are farkers. Fark em all to hell.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We used to have .410 fights with birdshot growing up in Nebraska. A heavy parka, some goggles and a little common sense about distance was a formula for a real good time. Until The Moms found out. No amount of practical knowledge on behalf of The Dads could disabuse them of the notion that we were all trying to murder each other.  The sort of incident that happened in this article, I just don't see it happening in that place and time. All sorts of firearms were around, kept safely and used constantly for everything from pheasant hunting to varmint control. At the age of 13 nobody I ever ran with would have done this.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We should lobby government for some kind of law that makes it illegal to leave loaded guns laying around where 13 year olds can use them to kill 9 year olds.

Of course we'll need 3 years to debate whether this law should include 12 and 14 year olds...  I guess that would need a different law...
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Eh, the kid knew what he was doing. At 13 you know guns are deadly, and you know death is permanent. He executed his brother.


Minor have little life experience and their brain is not fully grown yet, charging a kid as an adult is child abuse.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is horrific. The parent who was leaving loaded guns around should be the one charged here. This child is going to be scarred for life and needs to be put into intense therapy in a juvenile center immediately. With any luck he is young enough to still be rehabilitated.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTA: During his interview with police, Wright said he has "some knowledge" about handling a handgun, and that his father told him to never point a gun at another person. He also admitted that he had handled firearms at the home without his parents' knowledge, likening it to "practicing," according to police.
And I'm sure this was done purely on the up-and-up and that a 13 year old kid knows what it means to talk in a police interview without a lawyer (presumably) present.  I wonder if 13y/o's can legally sign confessions.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The gun is more likely to be used in a suicide/accidental shooting of a family member they said...

I'll just leave it here next to the TV remote for self defense to keep alive my fantasy of shooting a bad guy and protecting my family.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

foxyshadis: FleshFlapps: That kid knew what the hell was up. I'm guessing from the random loaded guns in the couch armrest it's a law abiding citizen and a responsible gun owner. Father should be in prison and the child in a detention center with a therapist

Not understanding the danger is a defense to a crime like murder, it's not a reason to try someone as an adult. We have a separate juvenile justice system precisely because children are all brain damaged, children in the throes of puberty doubly so.


Yeah, juvenile detention centers? Not prison or jail? I'm aware of that and it doesn't in any way change what I said.
 
adamatari
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Oh my farking God. Childish idiocy demonstrated by a child deserves criminal charges appropriate to an adult? I wish there was a farking God and that it would further damn these morons to the hell I wish existed.


In my opinion, it should be illegal to charge juveniles as adults.

That said, if this kid is a murderer, his father is an accomplice. Leaving loaded guns around 9 and 13 year olds? Have you never met kids? Are you stupid? He might as well have pulled the trigger himself. Charge him.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Father should defintely be charged.  Most places have laws concerning the safe storage of weapons, which include gun safes and being unloaded... especially in the presence of minors.

The kid also needs to be charged.  At 13, with some training, he damned well knew what that gun would do.  The question is...  at what state of developement is his brain?  There are distinct stages that a brain evolves through with respect to actions, consequences, permanency, judgement, etc etc etc.  A well trained psych. worker should be able to tell at what stage the kid is at, and if he truly understood the long term real world consequnces of pulling that trigger.  That should determine if he is charged as a child or an adult.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: FTA: During his interview with police, Wright said he has "some knowledge" about handling a handgun, and that his father told him to never point a gun at another person. He also admitted that he had handled firearms at the home without his parents' knowledge, likening it to "practicing," according to police.
And I'm sure this was done purely on the up-and-up and that a 13 year old kid knows what it means to talk in a police interview without a lawyer (presumably) present.  I wonder if 13y/o's can legally sign confessions.


In most states, a parent or guardian is required to be in the room when interviewing a minor. A lawyer is optional (but highly recommended).
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: We used to have .410 fights with birdshot growing up in Nebraska. A heavy parka, some goggles and a little common sense about distance was a formula for a real good time. Until The Moms found out. No amount of practical knowledge on behalf of The Dads could disabuse them of the notion that we were all trying to murder each other.  The sort of incident that happened in this article, I just don't see it happening in that place and time. All sorts of firearms were around, kept safely and used constantly for everything from pheasant hunting to varmint control. At the age of 13 nobody I ever ran with would have done this.


Right??
It's like all of these people who see teenage pregnancies and fight for sex ed to be taught at school, why aren't THEY fighting to put GUN ED into schools as well?!!

/slowly walks away and puts the popcorn on the stove
//starts whistling nonchalantly
///the secret is in the butter
 
gonegirl
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Other stories I've seen on this incident say the kid called 911 to "report a fall." Like somehow the emergency services wouldn't notice his little brother had been shot.

I don't think that's the action of someone who really understands the magnitude of what he's done. I don't want to see this farking stupid 13-year-old serve an adult sentence.

His stupid farking parents, however, should never have custody of a child ever again.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The kid needs to be charged in Juvie and the dad needs to be charged with negligence. Then the kid needs counseling. I think charging him as an adult might be a way to get a "not guilty" verdict. The idea of putting a 13 yr old kid in adult jail is just wrong. I don't think the kid intended to kill his brother, I think he just wanted to hurt him a little for ignoring him. This is reflected in the fact he called 911.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: We used to have .410 fights with birdshot growing up in Nebraska. A heavy parka, some goggles and a little common sense about distance was a formula for a real good time. Until The Moms found out. No amount of practical knowledge on behalf of The Dads could disabuse them of the notion that we were all trying to murder each other.  The sort of incident that happened in this article, I just don't see it happening in that place and time. All sorts of firearms were around, kept safely and used constantly for everything from pheasant hunting to varmint control. At the age of 13 nobody I ever ran with would have done this.


No you didn't.  Guy who knows exactly what a 410 with # 9 shot can do after killing tens of thousands of skeets and hundreds of quail with one.  410 with #12 shot is great for blowing giant cottonmouth snakes in half.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: A 13-year old is not an adult.

Is he an adult if he smokes a cigarette?
Is he an adult if he drinks a beer?
Is he an adult if wants to vote?
Is he an adult if he plays the lotto?
Is he an adult if he screws his teacher?


THIS.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wright's father told police he keeps two loaded 9 mm handguns in an unlocked compartment in the couch in the living room, for home protection.

This seems like the kind of thing an asshole who watches a lot of movies would do.

Or, someone so farking shady they think random people are coming for them at any hour.

Parent material, either way.
 
IKillBugs
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Why isn't the father in jail?


Seriously.

What kind of negligent asshole keeps loaded weapons in a house with childeren IN THE farkING COUCH??!
 
Killthaniel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If he's charged as an adult, does it mean he goes to big boy jail? Cos... It seems pretty farked up to put a child in a cell with like, murderers and rapist and... real adult criminals.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I know from whence these kids come... And except for good luck and the lack of a brother it could have easily been me at 13.

CSB

My dad is (was? He's 83 now...) a huge outdoorsman. He and his family all grew up in the backwoods of Eastern Nova Scotia, where everyone had a gun by 7 or 8 years old. From about 9, I went out hunting with my dad fairly often - rabbits, birds - I had a .410 double-barrel and Dad used the 12 gauge. I was taught gun safety.

BUT - my dad was also had a LOT of friends, and they gave away and traded guns like we did comic books. Dad ALWAYS had 7 or 8 cool guns hidden under their bed. I was absolutely BANNED from EVER going under that bed! Ooooh, I'd SO get it if I ever did!

My sisters and I were 70's latchkey kids. Dad in the military, mom a 9 to 5er, both of them very "social" (out drinking at the Sgt's mess many nights) so we pretty much had the run of the house from morning til night. If you were expecting me to prattle on about how smart I was as a teen and how I embodied the ideals of gun safety my dad taught - You'd be mistaken.

Dad had, at various times, a 9mm Luger (and a tobacco can full of loose 9mm rounds), a very nice Colt revolver, a modified FNC1, and a plethora of regular hunting rifles and shotguns. All wrapped up like hidden Christmas presents in their zip-up cloth cases under the bed (The ones that had cases.) Boxes and boxes and bags and cans of ammo for all of them.

At 14, when I wanted to impress my friends, where do you think I'd go?

I remember one time going to the Canex - the base store and snack bar where kids would hang out - With Dad's Luger in my waistband. I gave each of them a peek, everyone thought it was wicked cool. Thankfully, it wasn't loaded. I had a handful of 9mm rounds in my pocket though...

One of my buddies suggested we go to the quarry and fire it a few times! He had almost convinced me, but I decided against it because I was scared my dad would somehow just "know" that his gun had been fired and I'd get my ass beat. We never loaded it.

When I was older (15) Dad got me a tiny little single-shot bolt action Cooey "Camper's Gun" he's won in a card game for plinking & target practice. It was MINE! I could use it whenever I wanted! So...

My friends & I had invented this game with pellet guns (we ALL had pellet guns) where 8 or 10 kids with pellet guns and a stick with a big square of paper on it would run & hide throughout the nearby woods. Like "tag" but the goal was to shoot a hole in someone else's paper. Kid with the last "hole-less" paper won the war. Ridiculously stupid, looking back, but the fact was, nobody wanted to get shot with a BB or pellet so we were VERY careful only to shoot when you had a clear shot at someone's paper. If you hit another kid, you were "out".

At 15, I upped the game and brought my new 22! All my buds were like "Oh, cool! You won't have to get as close! Lucky bastard!"  It didn't even cross my mind at the time, but after the game started, I only ended up taking ONE single shot. I hit a kid's paper, but I forgot how f*cking LOUD a .22 is compared to BB guns! It echoed through the woods and we ran like rabbits before the Mounties showed up.

All this to say... I consider myself reasonably intelligent at 58. But I CLEARLY remember how absolutely brain-dead stupid I was at that age. It's a wonder one of us didn't end up killing another. Just lucky I suppose. This 13 year old's luck ran out. I feel awful for him, as I can only imagine how different MY life would have been had I shot one of my sisters as opposed to just beating the crap out of them regularly. A few times I was tempted.

/CSB
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wright's father told police he keeps two loaded 9 mm handguns in an unlocked compartment in the couch in the living room, for home protection.
How's that "protecting mah family!!!" working out for you? LOL
 
