(AP News)   What happens when Americans aren't willing to work low-wage seasonal jobs in terrible conditions in the midst of a pandemic ... and there are no foreign workers to exploit?   (apnews.com) divider line
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm familiar with Door County WI, the entire place is run by kids from Ukraine or the like. Every maid, waitress cook busboy clerk. Permanent residents are mostly older and retired and super rich and not candidates for minimum wage jobs. I have no idea how the place will operate without these thousands of temp foreign workers. If they are ever able to open up again without everyone croaking. A lot of places aren't going to make it.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But because of a freeze on visas, Janet Demetri won't be employing the 20 or so workers this summer. So as the crowds rush back, Demetri must work with nine employees for her restaurant and market - forcing her to shutter the business twice a week.
"It's really disturbing because we are really busy," said Demetri. "We can't keep up once the doors are open."

And her business doesn't deserve to survive if the only way to do so is to depend on artificially cheap labor.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you have a shortage of labor, you raise wages. The supply of workers will increase.

Not hard dipshiats.

/I know you won't, but that's the answer
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just wait until it's time to harvest all the food crops that are approaching their time to do so...

/different kind of work/workers than are in TFA I realize, but it's coming for those crops that can't be mechanically picked
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you want to feel entitled to reaping the benefits of a healthy, working populace, you should fund universal healthcare.
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: If you want to feel entitled to reaping the benefits of a healthy, working populace, you should fund universal healthcare.


farkin' this and a half.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AsparagusFTW: If you have a shortage of labor, you raise wages. The supply of workers will increase.

Not hard dipshiats.

/I know you won't, but that's the answer


Increasing wages increases demand, not supply.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

IlGreven: AsparagusFTW: If you have a shortage of labor, you raise wages. The supply of workers will increase.

Not hard dipshiats.

/I know you won't, but that's the answer

Increasing wages increases demand, not supply.


More workers will come forward for higher wages, increasing the supply of labor. Labor/workers is the supplier here, businesses are customers looking to hire workers. Business want to pay for workers, but workers won't come forward for shiat wages.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Imagine being so bad at math that you'd rather shut the business two days a week than increase wages to keep up with demand
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The people that complain workers will stay home if unemployment pays better than a job still haven't caught on to how to attract workers.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Imagine being so bad at math that you'd rather shut the business two days a week than increase wages to keep up with demand


For sure. And with that kind of demand, you can pass the price increase along to customers.

I should offer to be their consultant. But I know they wouldn't pay me.

/meh
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone with a brain and a dosage of common sense could've told you this.

However republicans, please proceed.  Sure this won't blow up in your face any harder.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live not far from Keystone, where Trumpsters galore descended last week for Trumpfest. That town employees lot of foreign kids each summer, as does the whole of the Black Hills.

The area has a 10% unemployment rate. Presumably that will solve this year's visa problem since most years the claim is there are simply no bodies available for work. Haven't heard how it's going. Nothing is shut down for trivial reasons like a pandemic though.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: cameroncrazy1984: Imagine being so bad at math that you'd rather shut the business two days a week than increase wages to keep up with demand

For sure. And with that kind of demand, you can pass the price increase along to customers.

I should offer to be their consultant. But I know they wouldn't pay me.

/meh


It honestly isn't that hard and yes, there are razor-thin margins when it comes to costs v. profit.  However, if one is playing the long game, it works itself out.

It seems many business, no matter the size, are playing for a week from now instead of a year from now.

/could be wrong
//wouldn't be the first time
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: IlGreven: AsparagusFTW: If you have a shortage of labor, you raise wages. The supply of workers will increase.

Not hard dipshiats.

/I know you won't, but that's the answer

Increasing wages increases demand, not supply.

More workers will come forward for higher wages, increasing the supply of labor. Labor/workers is the supplier here, businesses are customers looking to hire workers. Business want to pay for workers, but workers won't come forward for shiat wages.


So what you're saying is, unemployed people don't want to work for what they're offered?  That the disability rolls are padded with people who think disability is preferable to the pay they can get?

My personal opinion is that if labor is in short supply, the costs should go up and they should just pass it along to the customers. If they have to do it, so will their competitors.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People will be appreciative of having a job soon enough.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: AsparagusFTW: cameroncrazy1984: Imagine being so bad at math that you'd rather shut the business two days a week than increase wages to keep up with demand

For sure. And with that kind of demand, you can pass the price increase along to customers.

I should offer to be their consultant. But I know they wouldn't pay me.

/meh

It honestly isn't that hard and yes, there are razor-thin margins when it comes to costs v. profit.  However, if one is playing the long game, it works itself out.

It seems many business, no matter the size, are playing for a week from now instead of a year from now.

/could be wrong
//wouldn't be the first time


I think we discovered that everything, small business and average person, to corporations and government, seem to run off the "Keep rolling till the paycheck in two weeks" model.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Answer:  America will be an even bigger shiathole? great again?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: Anyone with a brain and a dosage of common sense could've told you this.

However republicans, please proceed.  Sure this won't blow up in your face any harder.


It's all the Republicans' fault businesses will have to pay Americans a decent wage?

The horror.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OMG_ItAteEveryThing: Rwa2play: AsparagusFTW: cameroncrazy1984: Imagine being so bad at math that you'd rather shut the business two days a week than increase wages to keep up with demand

For sure. And with that kind of demand, you can pass the price increase along to customers.

I should offer to be their consultant. But I know they wouldn't pay me.

/meh

It honestly isn't that hard and yes, there are razor-thin margins when it comes to costs v. profit.  However, if one is playing the long game, it works itself out.

It seems many business, no matter the size, are playing for a week from now instead of a year from now.

/could be wrong
//wouldn't be the first time

I think we discovered that everything, small business and average person, to corporations and government, seem to run off the "Keep rolling till the paycheck in two weeks" model.


Too many are looking for "Spend as little as possible in order to get a lot right this minute" instead of "Spend prudently in order to get lots more in the future".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're telling me people don't want to lose eligibility for unemployment benefits over a seasonal job during a pandemic? Hmm...
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a regular visitor to the Outer Banks in NC. The bars and restaurants there have used Russian and Eastern European labor for years. The supply has ebbed and flowed over the years but it's been way down thanks to republican politics.

Also, all, and I mean ALL of the young women who come there to work are beautiful.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: IlGreven: AsparagusFTW: If you have a shortage of labor, you raise wages. The supply of workers will increase.

Not hard dipshiats.

/I know you won't, but that's the answer

Increasing wages increases demand, not supply.

More workers will come forward for higher wages, increasing the supply of labor. Labor/workers is the supplier here, businesses are customers looking to hire workers. Business want to pay for workers, but workers won't come forward for shiat wages.


This is the truth.  There are many potential labor units who prefer to jstay home and make do rather than spend all day in a shiat job which will not benefit or change their economic situation  now or in the immediate future.  I remember when minimum wage was 3.35 per hour trying to get people to unload containers of 50 kg coffee sacks for minimum wage.  The consensus was a rousing no.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: But because of a freeze on visas, Janet Demetri won't be employing the 20 or so workers this summer. So as the crowds rush back, Demetri must work with nine employees for her restaurant and market - forcing her to shutter the business twice a week.
"It's really disturbing because we are really busy," said Demetri. "We can't keep up once the doors are open."

And her business doesn't deserve to survive if the only way to do so is to depend on artificially cheap labor.


What horrified me was "as the crowds rush back."

Because they damn well shouldn't be.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American business is short-sighted.
They'll gladly step over tomorrows dollar to pick up today's dime.

We should have replaced the 'French' and 'Spanish' high school classes with Mandarin and Hindi decades ago.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: But because of a freeze on visas, Janet Demetri won't be employing the 20 or so workers this summer. So as the crowds rush back, Demetri must work with nine employees for her restaurant and market - forcing her to shutter the business twice a week.
"It's really disturbing because we are really busy," said Demetri. "We can't keep up once the doors are open."

And her business doesn't deserve to survive if the only way to do so is to depend on artificially cheap labor.


All wait staff is artificially cheap labor, you know that
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: I'm a regular visitor to the Outer Banks in NC. The bars and restaurants there have used Russian and Eastern European labor for years. The supply has ebbed and flowed over the years but it's been way down thanks to republican politics.

Also, all, and I mean ALL of the young women who come there to work are beautiful.


It's not like there are any black people in NC who need jobs.  All the Fifi spots pull the same shiat
Mar a Lago is within walking distance of some of the poorest people in FL but miraculously none of them ever applied which means he gets to hire east  European semi hooker babes for the place.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: tjsands1118: But because of a freeze on visas, Janet Demetri won't be employing the 20 or so workers this summer. So as the crowds rush back, Demetri must work with nine employees for her restaurant and market - forcing her to shutter the business twice a week.
"It's really disturbing because we are really busy," said Demetri. "We can't keep up once the doors are open."

And her business doesn't deserve to survive if the only way to do so is to depend on artificially cheap labor.

All wait staff is artificially cheap labor, you know that


Don't forget to tip!
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: If you have a shortage of labor, you raise wages. The supply of workers will increase.

Not hard dipshiats.

/I know you won't, but that's the answer


Ayup.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: The people that complain workers will stay home if unemployment pays better than a job still haven't caught on to how to attract workers.


Also this.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll just have to create an America where citizens are willing to work a day's labor for a thin meal or two.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: We'll just have to create an America where citizens are willing to work a day's labor for a thin meal or two.


Ah yes, the Soviet model.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We either start paying people a living wage or we keep going down the the road to third-world shiathole. We cannot continue pretending this is a sustainable situation or that we are a modern society. It's a craphole ,with shiny trinkets, but a craphole nonetheless.
 
Catlenfell [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully, you don't want tomatoes.  Unless you're willing to pay $5 each.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is less that the pay is shiatty and more that the jobs are temporary in that situation foreign workers and students are going to be the only people looking for a temporary job. Even if you doubled the pay who is going to give up full time work for the chance to be on unemployment in a few months?
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hire American teenagers.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if visas were readily available, what parent would allow his or her child to go work and live, usually in forms or overcrowded apartments, in a country where the virus is uncontrolled?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: The problem is less that the pay is shiatty and more that the jobs are temporary in that situation foreign workers and students are going to be the only people looking for a temporary job. Even if you doubled the pay who is going to give up full time work for the chance to be on unemployment in a few months?


Well, sadly, you'll need that unemployment period

because your back/knees/other is going to need 1:1 recovery time after sacrificing your body for min wage.

And god knows those jobs dont come with any meaningful healthcare.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: But because of a freeze on visas, Janet Demetri won't be employing the 20 or so workers this summer. So as the crowds rush back, Demetri must work with nine employees for her restaurant and market - forcing her to shutter the business twice a week.
"It's really disturbing because we are really busy," said Demetri. "We can't keep up once the doors are open."

And her business doesn't deserve to survive if the only way to do so is to depend on artificially cheap labor.


True, but she would likely still be using Ukranian kids, even if she had to pay a living wage.  Hell, in Panama City resort owners and restaurants actaully paid a hell of a lot more for such labor, once you factor in that they have to pay the government a few thousand per worker, and then they had to pay a couple dollars an hour to the labor agency ontop of what the kids were making.  It is worth it though, because you get really good labor.  Plus there is always money to pay more for labor, it is just that accounting types can not comprehend paying that extra cost, unless it is going to third parties rather than higher wages.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In answer to the OP, hopefully they go out of business. We don't need employers who are profitable on the backs of slave wage labor. And yes, people starting out and kids in school deserve jobs that can help them move up in life to something better. "Starting" wages are a myth.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: Just wait until it's time to harvest all the food crops that are approaching their time to do so...

/different kind of work/workers than are in TFA I realize, but it's coming for those crops that can't be mechanically picked


And sane leadership would understand that it is better to use migrate labor than to starve.  Food shortages of produce should hit late October.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two quotes from the story are a head scratcher:

""If you are in hospitality, accommodations or restaurants and you truly have no staff, you can't fake it," said Patrick, who is also the local chamber of commerce president. "We are faking it. We're throwing merchandise on the floor and letting customers walk on it and hopefully, they buy it. You can't do that in a restaurant."

Is this guy saying he's trying to game sales?

""I have a group of kids now that are 17-years-old replacing the J-1s who hopefully will be here for the next five years," said Tom McGuirk..."

I understand what he's saying, I just think it's highly unlikely to expect a 17 year old to stick with a wage slave job that was given to J-1 people previously.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: I'm familiar with Door County WI, the entire place is run by kids from Ukraine or the like. Every maid, waitress cook busboy clerk. Permanent residents are mostly older and retired and super rich and not candidates for minimum wage jobs. I have no idea how the place will operate without these thousands of temp foreign workers. If they are ever able to open up again without everyone croaking. A lot of places aren't going to make it.


username checks out
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: American business is short-sighted.
They'll gladly step over tomorrows dollar to pick up today's dime.

We should have replaced the 'French' and 'Spanish' high school classes with Mandarin and Hindi decades ago.


News flash: history is littered with American businesses being short-sighted.  It's a rarity when an American business takes the long road approach.

When it comes to corporations they have but one goal: Wall Street.
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You reap what you sow?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: If you have a shortage of labor, you raise wages. The supply of workers will increase.

Not hard dipshiats.

/I know you won't, but that's the answer


You don't get it. Deep State Globalists destroyed serfdom in 1350 and all you poors must suffer for it.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
when wages increase, the supply of potential employees also increases

if your business model can only survive with low wage employees, you do not deserve your business

I AM LOOKING AT YOU RESTAURANTS WITH TIPPED EMPLOYEES
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is this honestly a bad thing?

The US is still riding the first wave of COVID-19, and thanks to the complete buttfarkery of the official reaponse, you aren't even close to seeing that wave start to crest.  The daily new confirmed infections is now past 60K+, and climbing, and very shortly the death toll is going to seriously spike (since that lags behind the initial infection by 2-3 weeks due to the nature of the virus).

Do you REALLY want all these tourist traps open at full capacity, with the plague rats spreading the virus even farking faster?

The rest of the world, with two exceptions, has mostly contained the spread of this virus.  The US is responsible for nearly half of the new infections per day.  Borders around the world are opening up to everyone, EXCEPT to the US, because of the monumental clusterfark of your lack of response,

And these people are biatching they can't get immigrents to do the shiat jobs that they underpay for...

Are you seriously trying for a decimation (in the literal sense) event?
 
adamatari
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: If you want to feel entitled to reaping the benefits of a healthy, working populace, you should fund universal healthcare.


The business community as a whole is 100% at fault for this. Not the healthcare industry - everyone else. Employer provided healthcare has been a huge expense and drag on businesses in this country, worse every year, and yet they have supported it because it gives them more leverage over their employees.

There is nothing more damning than that in my opinion. They hate to lose money, but they'll gladly take a hit if it means they can have more power over their serfs employees. They could have stood up and easily overcome the lobbying clout of the healthcare industry, but they didn't.

This country is run by corporations, we all know it, the bills that get passed reflect it - whether there is 0% or 100% popular support, they have the same chance of passing, but if the rich and business lobbies decide something needs to change, those bills get bought as easily as you or I buy a candy bar. The shape of this country is entirely a reflection of business and elite interests, and look at it - sick, angry, in a housing crisis, and now becoming an international pariah.
 
