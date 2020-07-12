 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   As mask mandates go into effect in many communities across the country, the front line enforcers are mostly low-wage retail workers. And what kind of people would abuse such hard-working folk?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
latv.comView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Its up to the rest of us to help those low-wage employees out, to make sure the rare asshole gets called out and shamed into either submission or leaving.  Do your part, be smart, protect yourself and help make calling out assholery a thing again.  These children grew up without that sort of parent in their life so unfortunately the rest of us are burdened with it.

Its your social duty to make assholery uncool again.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: Its up to the rest of us to help those low-wage employees out, to make sure the rare asshole gets called out and shamed into either submission or leaving.  Do your part, be smart, protect yourself and help make calling out assholery a thing again.  These children grew up without that sort of parent in their life so unfortunately the rest of us are burdened with it.

Its your social duty to make assholery uncool again.


And just try not to get shot in the process.

Our society is farked.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Professor_Doctor: BumpInTheNight: Its up to the rest of us to help those low-wage employees out, to make sure the rare asshole gets called out and shamed into either submission or leaving.  Do your part, be smart, protect yourself and help make calling out assholery a thing again.  These children grew up without that sort of parent in their life so unfortunately the rest of us are burdened with it.

Its your social duty to make assholery uncool again.

And just try not to get shot in the process.

Our society is farked.


Absolutely, on calling out the asshattery.

Also absolutely, on trying not to get shot.

I'm of the opinion that we passed the tipping point on public shaming quite a few years ago. I've always been one to call out bullshiat happening in public. Increasingly, over the years, *I* have been the one criticized for either being "rude" to the asshole in question, or of "escalating" the situation ("If you just ignore the asshole he will go away"). Yes, our society is farked. At this point it is going to take "a lot" to get back to a norm of civility.

That "a lot" may include some fatalities. Because discussion, argument, and shaming have become increasingly impotent.

What's the saying? Something about: all it takes for evil (or asshattery) to triumph is for good people to do nothing? Like I said, we passed that exist some miles back.
 
FritzCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: Its up to the rest of us to help those low-wage employees out, to make sure the rare asshole gets called out and shamed into either submission or leaving.  Do your part, be smart, protect yourself and help make calling out assholery a thing again.  These children grew up without that sort of parent in their life so unfortunately the rest of us are burdened with it.

Its your social duty to make assholery uncool again.


I've confronted people not wearing masks. I know, my wife says I'm going to get punched. And, I've noticed that, really, it just encourages them. And, I've considered spraying them in the face with Pepper Spray, but that wouldn't work out well either. I've finally decided (and I know, I've spent way too much time around middle school students) just to say; "Inconsiderate asshole says what." And, I think this should become part of the culture. You heard it here first, please pass it along.
 
FritzCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That "a lot" may include some fatalities. Because discussion, argument, and shaming have become increasingly impotent.

This is true, and I've thought about it a lot lately.  The bottom line is that you will have to "remove" at least two of them before you are "taken off the voter rolls".
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: Its up to the rest of us to help those low-wage employees out, to make sure the rare asshole gets called out and shamed into either submission or leaving.  Do your part, be smart, protect yourself and help make calling out assholery a thing again.  These children grew up without that sort of parent in their life so unfortunately the rest of us are burdened with it.

Its your social duty to make assholery uncool again.


My daughter is 16 and works in an ice cream shop. She has had people scream at her because there is a sign that asks people to wear a mask when they are ordering.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: Its your social duty to make assholery uncool again.


It's uncomfortable for normal people, because we have been raised to be polite in public. However, I agree with you 100%, and have been a lot less socially accommodating of bad behavior as the pandemic has progressed, much to the annoyance of Mrs. Winterlight.

That said, I've found the calm and confused approach works quite well while standing your ground.

Example:

Me: "Is your mask missing?"
Covidiot: "I'm not wearing a mask!"
Me: "I don't understand."
Covidiot: (brainless rambling)
Me: "I don't understand."
Covidiot: (more brainless rambling)
Me: "I don't understand."
Covidiot: (confusion sets in)

The trick is to not move out of their way while repeating that you don't understand with the appropriate labrador head-cock of confusion and tone of voice. These covidiots thrive on confrontation and escalation, and when someone refuses to escalate but still won't back down, it confuses what few functioning brain cells they have left.

Shaming them doesn't work, as they have no shame. Educating them doesn't work, as they embrace their ignorance. Reminding them it's the law doesn't work, because "freedom". The only thing that works is cognitive dissonance.

Though I'm tempted to use the Yondu method the next time I run into one of these idiots (only without the flying arrow):

Guardians of the Galaxy - Yondu and Broker scene
Youtube H0FCcjwV9Kw
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Summon the Krakaren.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too many of these assholes thrive on feeling that they are being persecuted, and the more people confront them, the more it reinforces it in their mind

It's also a very hard position to back down from and say they were wrong so they have to lean into it instead
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think of it as a job creation opportunity.  I'd gladly take a massive pay cut to serve as a mask bouncer. I'll even supply my own cattle prod.  As long as you dont ask too many questions, I will guarantee 100% compliance.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I FEEL THREATENED!!!
 
yusyusyus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Think of it as a job creation opportunity.  I'd gladly take a massive pay cut to serve as a mask bouncer. I'll even supply my own cattle prod.  As long as you dont ask too many questions, I will guarantee 100% compliance.


we could ask the cops if we can borrow the riot shields and batons too! Back, covidiots!
 
PunGent
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: BumpInTheNight: Its up to the rest of us to help those low-wage employees out, to make sure the rare asshole gets called out and shamed into either submission or leaving.  Do your part, be smart, protect yourself and help make calling out assholery a thing again.  These children grew up without that sort of parent in their life so unfortunately the rest of us are burdened with it.

Its your social duty to make assholery uncool again.

My daughter is 16 and works in an ice cream shop. She has had people scream at her because there is a sign that asks people to wear a mask when they are ordering.


At least she's learning a valuable lesson in the depths of human stupidity :/

/hope she remains uninfected
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It didn't take long to go from thanking these essential workers to treating them like crap again.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was behind a guy in line that started berating a clerk over masks on Friday night.  I attempted to engage him in spirited discourse, but it must have been too spirited because he grabbed his bags and ran away.  His mind and soul may have been corrupted by conservatism, but his limbic system was working just fine.
 
PunGent
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Think of it as a job creation opportunity.  I'd gladly take a massive pay cut to serve as a mask bouncer. I'll even supply my own cattle prod.  As long as you dont ask too many questions, I will guarantee 100% compliance.


Pay-per-view that shiat.  I'd gladly fork out to watch covidiots taking 50,000 volts to the crotch.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I had a customer proudly show off his "all deplorables matter" pin and biatch about the "hoax", but he still wore a mask. And shut his smug face the fark up when my coworker told him her aunt died of COVID-19.
 
Vhale
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Same lawmakers that get a pension, free healthcare and won't raise the minimum wage dump responsibility of enforcing masks on "essential" workers because they can't face thier crap electorate themselves.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: It didn't take long to go from thanking these essential workers to treating them like crap again.


QFT. And I'm gonna steal that for the next Covidiot mouth breather I run across on FB or Twitter who complains about being told to wear a mask.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Vhale: Same lawmakers that get a pension, free healthcare and won't raise the minimum wage dump responsibility of enforcing masks on "essential" workers because they can't face thier crap electorate themselves.


THIS.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I didn't yell but I got pretty stern with an old guy at the laundromat earlier this week who was berating the teenage girl that works there. She speaks very limited English and was trying her best to explain to him that masks were required. He was straight up throwing a tantrum because he "couldn't understand her" (even though she was pointing to a sign that was in English and several other languages.)

I was the only other person there so I put myself between them because she looked terrified and I explained it to him. Then he switched his rage to the "my rights" nonsense. I told him to leave because he was on private property and he ranted some racist, misogynistic bs and sulked out.

I waited a bit until the older woman who works there came back so the girl wasn't alone.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Remember those few weeks when we considered the low-wage store associates to be "heroes".  I'm amazed it lasted as long as it did.  This is why I always dismiss these sudden calls to refer to people as heroes when I know damn well most people will go back to just shiatting on them in short order.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: I FEEL THREATENED!!!


IF EEL TREAT, THEN ED!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Too many of these assholes thrive on feeling that they are being persecuted, and the more people confront them, the more it reinforces it in their mind

It's also a very hard position to back down from and say they were wrong so they have to lean into it instead


I doubt it's helped much, but I've gotten some odd looks/double takes by giving the maskless idiots a nod and friendly "Hello."  You can practically see the wheels turning, as is they're all ready to start yapping and you've spoiled their fun.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, I went for parts for the car last night. Out of 10 customers in AutoZone, 4 weren't wearing masks, despite a county-wide mandate, with signs on the door. When I told my wife, she asked what the employees were doing. Those people were buried under work to do, and that place isn't really set up to have the cashier by the front door anymore, so people are already in, have what they want, and ready to leave by the time anyone notices.

But Jesus, 40%? I see higher numbers when the mandate isn't in effect...

At least the employees were wearing their masks.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jerks and assholes. The same kind of people who treat service workers like sh*t any other time
 
hej
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've worked plenty of retail jobs, and I feel confident in saying I think most employees would have loved being given permission to tell people to GTFO.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No mask, no service.
Yell at my employees = lifetime ban.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I experienced my first "i refuse to wear a mask" guy yesterday. It was in the liquor store. Short guy, late 50s/early 60s wearing one of those goofy Crocodile Dundee-style cowboy hats. Employees didn't notice him when he walked in and went up and down the aisles and I finally pointed him out. The register guy called out to him and he pretended not to hear. Register guy calls out again and hat guy turns around and is told by register guy that he couldn't be in the store without a mask.

Hat guy says "I can't wear one". At this point, the manager who was in an enclosed area saw what was going on and took over and after repeating that he can't be in the store without a mask, reasonably offers to take an order and offer curb-side pickup. I didn't hear the rest of the exchange exactly, but for whatever reason, hat guy refused curb-side order pick-up (muh freedumbs, I'm guessing) and says something like "I guess you'll have to call the police".  Manager says something like "I don't want to do that, but if you refuse to leave the store or put on a mask, I'll be compelled to". Hat guy decides to leave while mock laughing and saying how we're all being lied to and how he wanted to the manager to call the police. I had finished my purchase and was right behind him walking out to the parking lot... him mock laughing the whole way.

It was all I could do to not tell him to get his head out of his ass.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harlee: Professor_Doctor: BumpInTheNight: Its up to the rest of us to help those low-wage employees out, to make sure the rare asshole gets called out and shamed into either submission or leaving.  Do your part, be smart, protect yourself and help make calling out assholery a thing again.  These children grew up without that sort of parent in their life so unfortunately the rest of us are burdened with it.

Its your social duty to make assholery uncool again.

And just try not to get shot in the process.

Our society is farked.

Absolutely, on calling out the asshattery.

Also absolutely, on trying not to get shot.

I'm of the opinion that we passed the tipping point on public shaming quite a few years ago. I've always been one to call out bullshiat happening in public. Increasingly, over the years, *I* have been the one criticized for either being "rude" to the asshole in question, or of "escalating" the situation ("If you just ignore the asshole he will go away"). Yes, our society is farked. At this point it is going to take "a lot" to get back to a norm of civility.

That "a lot" may include some fatalities. Because discussion, argument, and shaming have become increasingly impotent.

What's the saying? Something about: all it takes for evil (or asshattery) to triumph is for good people to do nothing? Like I said, we passed that exist some miles back.


AFAWEREFE.

A few assholes will eventually ruin everything for everyone.  I think that's the phrase you're looking for.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I took a light rail train yesterday, and a good 30-40% of the people on it were not wearing masks, despite both a request from the transit agency and a municipal health order requiring them. Best part was, there happened to be a track closure, so there were a ton of transit cops at the last station before the closure to make sure everyone got off the train. I lingered a bit, and didn't see a single person get stopped for not wearing a mask, one even stopped and got directions from one of the cops before going on his way.

Also not faulting the cops, necessarily, could be that they correctly think enforcing mask mandates is futile because too many people are refusing to comply. But if they can't do it, I don't think low wage workers can. The problem is the attitude coming from the top at this point.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Its up to the rest of us to help those low-wage employees out, to make sure the rare asshole gets called out and shamed into either submission or leaving.  Do your part, be smart, protect yourself and help make calling out assholery a thing again.  These children grew up without that sort of parent in their life so unfortunately the rest of us are burdened with it.

Its your social duty to make assholery uncool again.


All those bouncers at bars and clubs that are currently unemployed?  Should probably have grocery stores hire them.  That way when the stores have these people come 6ft+ of pure muscle who are used to dealing with drunk idiots wanting to fight them can deal with it and let the other employees just do their jobs and people are also getting paid.


It's a win win.  Helping unemployment, keeping some highschool kid from having to confront some 45 year old guy wanting to pick fights about their freedoms.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Now I understand why they cultists insist (real) America will never apologize for its actions.

I mean.. they'd have to spend all their time doing nothing else.
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Winterlight: The only thing that works is cognitive dissonance.


I've found this strategy works well in a lot of situations in America. The office especially.  I haven't tried with covidiots yet, but can't wait to!
 
1funguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Winterlight: BumpInTheNight: Its your social duty to make assholery uncool again.

It's uncomfortable for normal people, because we have been raised to be polite in public. However, I agree with you 100%, and have been a lot less socially accommodating of bad behavior as the pandemic has progressed, much to the annoyance of Mrs. Winterlight.

That said, I've found the calm and confused approach works quite well while standing your ground.

Example:

Me: "Is your mask missing?"
Covidiot: "I'm not wearing a mask!"
Me: "I don't understand."
Covidiot: (brainless rambling)
Me: "I don't understand."
Covidiot: (more brainless rambling)
Me: "I don't understand."
Covidiot: (confusion sets in)

The trick is to not move out of their way while repeating that you don't understand with the appropriate labrador head-cock of confusion and tone of voice. These covidiots thrive on confrontation and escalation, and when someone refuses to escalate but still won't back down, it confuses what few functioning brain cells they have left.

Shaming them doesn't work, as they have no shame. Educating them doesn't work, as they embrace their ignorance. Reminding them it's the law doesn't work, because "freedom". The only thing that works is cognitive dissonance.

Though I'm tempted to use the Yondu method the next time I run into one of these idiots (only without the flying arrow):

[YouTube video: Guardians of the Galaxy - Yondu and Broker scene]


That is good advice, and it's fun to screw with a$$holes.
Besides, a punch in the nose occasionally is the only way some people get to donate blood.
There are proven health benefits to donating blood. Too many to list here.

Won't you help? Many people need to donate but are afraid. You can explain the benefits with their complete attention  once they are lying on their back looking up at you.
Please roll them onto their side if they look bored or nod off. This will help rescue workers in case they need to do chest compressions... so their bodily fluids don't blow back in the rescue workers face.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Its up to the rest of us to help those low-wage employees out, to make sure the rare asshole gets called out and shamed into either submission or leaving.  Do your part, be smart, protect yourself and help make calling out assholery a thing again.  These children grew up without that sort of parent in their life so unfortunately the rest of us are burdened with it.

Its your social duty to make assholery uncool again.


I literally said it was my social responsibility to ridicule and deride the willfully ignorant in my application to the IoT-NA
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: I experienced my first "i refuse to wear a mask" guy yesterday. It was in the liquor store. Short guy, late 50s/early 60s wearing one of those goofy Crocodile Dundee-style cowboy hats. Employees didn't notice him when he walked in and went up and down the aisles and I finally pointed him out. The register guy called out to him and he pretended not to hear. Register guy calls out again and hat guy turns around and is told by register guy that he couldn't be in the store without a mask.

Hat guy says "I can't wear one". At this point, the manager who was in an enclosed area saw what was going on and took over and after repeating that he can't be in the store without a mask, reasonably offers to take an order and offer curb-side pickup. I didn't hear the rest of the exchange exactly, but for whatever reason, hat guy refused curb-side order pick-up (muh freedumbs, I'm guessing) and says something like "I guess you'll have to call the police".  Manager says something like "I don't want to do that, but if you refuse to leave the store or put on a mask, I'll be compelled to". Hat guy decides to leave while mock laughing and saying how we're all being lied to and how he wanted to the manager to call the police. I had finished my purchase and was right behind him walking out to the parking lot... him mock laughing the whole way.

It was all I could do to not tell him to get his head out of his ass.


why do I feel like all these stories should begin with "I never thought it would happen to me, but...."
 
rcain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Now I understand why they cultists insist (real) America will never apologize for its actions.

I mean.. they'd have to spend all their time doing nothing else.



The Right is Right and even when they are Wrong they are Right!
 
dryknife
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: My daughter is 16 and works in an ice cream shop. She has had people scream at her because there is a sign that asks people to wear a mask when they are ordering.


I'm going to guess they are not screaming for ice cream.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [latv.com image 306x200]


Just checking, but if we were to write "manager" on a bat and then hit her in the mouth, would that qualify?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Its up to the rest of us to help those low-wage employees out, to make sure the rare asshole gets called out and shamed into either submission or leaving.  Do your part, be smart, protect yourself and help make calling out assholery a thing again.  These children grew up without that sort of parent in their life so unfortunately the rest of us are burdened with it.

Its your social duty to make assholery uncool again.


Cool cool cool.

So before you decide to insert yourself into a heated situation with some stranger that is agitated:  do you plan to take some de-escalation training first, or are you planning to simply make sure that you have your life insurance paid up and an estate plan in place?

Because as we know, nothing can ever go wrong when people decide to start inserting themselves into a confrontation or a dispute.

If only there were people you could call who had an actual job that involved public safety, perhaps involving enforcing laws, and with the authority to arrest people who become violent.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We need a law that makes it a crime to disregard safety measures in a public business as long as they are clearly posted before you enter. Submitting security camera footage or cell phone footage to the local PD should be enough for an arrest.
 
in flagrante [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Low wage retail workers will always be on the receiving end of negative projections by people more entitled and powerful (or damaged) than they are.  It's an occupational hazard and hardly new.  The mask thing has just upped the ante.

Almost everyone of a certain age has been in a situation of getting irritated at the dazed teenager behind the counter who's completely phoning it in.  That's part of life.

If you lose your shiat at someone who asks you to wear a mask for 5 minutes while you're buying a coffee, you've got bigger problems.

The only failsafe way to prevent confrontation would be for retail outlets to employ physically-imposing bouncers on site.  And even then, that would probably just mean more guns getting pulled.
 
red5ish
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I work in a liqueur store at night. The number of asshats that wander into liqueur stores at night is relatively high.
Here is my approach.

First I point to my mask, indicating that they should pull theirs up. If that doesn't work I say

"Please wear your mask. I don't want the shop to get shut down."

This puts us on the same "team" because "they" will shut down the store. It's very effective.

If they become aggressive I tell them "I'm required to ask you to wear your mask in the shop." Once again this distances me from the mask ordinance. I'm just doing my job.

If they start to make a scene I point out that "There are thirty-seven cameras in this store. Do you want to be on YouTube?"

At that point things either go off the rails and I call security or the person leaves in a huff. I'm happy to serve hundreds of customers face-to-face every day if they have the courtesy to respect the risks I take doing so, and wear a mask.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gar1013: BumpInTheNight: Its up to the rest of us to help those low-wage employees out, to make sure the rare asshole gets called out and shamed into either submission or leaving.  Do your part, be smart, protect yourself and help make calling out assholery a thing again.  These children grew up without that sort of parent in their life so unfortunately the rest of us are burdened with it.

Its your social duty to make assholery uncool again.

Cool cool cool.

So before you decide to insert yourself into a heated situation with some stranger that is agitated:  do you plan to take some de-escalation training first, or are you planning to simply make sure that you have your life insurance paid up and an estate plan in place?

Because as we know, nothing can ever go wrong when people decide to start inserting themselves into a confrontation or a dispute.

If only there were people you could call who had an actual job that involved public safety, perhaps involving enforcing laws, and with the authority to arrest people who become violent.


sweet delicious boots
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good Lord ... more Bigfoot mania from the hypochondriac types. Why don't you people just stay home if you're so scared to go out in public. Amazon will deliver, right to your front door, all the pacifiers and diapers you need.

The governor of Louisiana announced yesterday that, "mask mandates will go into force at midnight tonight." He made that announcement yesterday. So the spread of Bigfoot COVID-19 is so serious, and such a grave threat, that it WILL be mandatory to wear masks in public, but not for another 30+ hours. And "bars WILL be closed" because the threat of infection is so super duper super serious, but not for another 30+ hours.

You know who would approve of this mass madness?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gar1013: Cool cool cool.

So before you decide to insert yourself into a heated situation with some stranger that is agitated:  do you plan to take some de-escalation training first, or are you planning to simply make sure that you have your life insurance paid up and an estate plan in place?

Because as we know, nothing can ever go wrong when people decide to start inserting themselves into a confrontation or a dispute.

If only there were people you could call who had an actual job that involved public safety, perhaps involving enforcing laws, and with the authority to arrest people who become violent.


No. We need escalation. We need people to support our retail workers, and not take crap from assholes.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Harlee: Professor_Doctor: BumpInTheNight: Its up to the rest of us to help those low-wage employees out, to make sure the rare asshole gets called out and shamed into either submission or leaving.  Do your part, be smart, protect yourself and help make calling out assholery a thing again.  These children grew up without that sort of parent in their life so unfortunately the rest of us are burdened with it.

Its your social duty to make assholery uncool again.

And just try not to get shot in the process.

Our society is farked.

Absolutely, on calling out the asshattery.

Also absolutely, on trying not to get shot.

I'm of the opinion that we passed the tipping point on public shaming quite a few years ago. I've always been one to call out bullshiat happening in public. Increasingly, over the years, *I* have been the one criticized for either being "rude" to the asshole in question, or of "escalating" the situation ("If you just ignore the asshole he will go away"). Yes, our society is farked. At this point it is going to take "a lot" to get back to a norm of civility.

That "a lot" may include some fatalities. Because discussion, argument, and shaming have become increasingly impotent.

What's the saying? Something about: all it takes for evil (or asshattery) to triumph is for good people to do nothing? Like I said, we passed that exist some miles back.


Funny thing is, you sound just like a Karen.

Because Karen has no problem publicly shaming people for doing things in a manner they don't agree with.

Before you respond, let me type your response to make your life easier: "B...b...b...but it's different when I do it!"
 
