 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   These people worship a Flying Spaghetti Monster. Nothing weird to see here, nothing weird at all. RAMEN   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
9
    More: Spiffy, Flying Spaghetti Monster, Intelligent design, Parody religion, vast religious community, Open Letter, religious organization, science classes, such Pastafarian  
•       •       •

284 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2020 at 7:45 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So my brother actually had a pastafarian wedding since it's a legal recognized religion here. It was great event. My grandparents were confused but it was so much fun. Actual wedding was delightfully short, would highly recommend.
 
vygramul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May you all be touched by His noodly appendage, Ramen.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Peas be upon Him.
 
monty666
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Everyone needs a backup plan.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ramen.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Peas be upon Him.


You dare sully His Noodly One's countenance with carbs not from wheat flour or tomatoes? BLASPHEMER! To the sausage grinder with you!
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Praise Bob!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/oops
//slackin' off
///3
 
gonegirl
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've been a member of the Satanic Temple for years. I embrace Pastafarians as brothers and sisters in love and awesome hats.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pastafarianism helps you break out of those mealtime doldrums: Make Chow Fun Again.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.