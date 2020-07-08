 Skip to content
(CityNews Toronto)   There are proper ways to clean grocery store shopping baskets. This would not be one of them   (toronto.citynews.ca) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even without a pandemic that's pretty damn unacceptable.

...the cleaner is not an employee of FreshCo but rather works for a third-party service provider and confirmed he is no longer working at the store. [It is] completely against the standards we work so hard to achieve in our stores each day.

There we go once again a corporation attempts to deflect blame by saying it was out-sourced work, as if that some how changes what a person did while being paid by Freshco (indirectly) to work in that Freshco store, wearing that Frescho uniform.

Fark off with that, no one is buying it and now Freshco is known as Flemco.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I *hope* stores I go to are sanitizing baskets and carts between uses. The all claim to be, and I frequently see someone doing it.

But there's no way to be sure.

I just try to touch as few things as possible while I'm out, never touch my face, and then use a wet wipe on my hands once I get back to my car (and any car parts I touched to get back in the car).

But yeah, that dude's behavior wouldn't be acceptable no matter what else was going on. That's just gross.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The best one that I saw was at the coronavirus testing centre.

We were told to sit on chairs then move down a line on the same chair as we move forward in the line. Everyone pick up their chairs by the bottom when they moved to the next place in line. I saw them disinfecting the chairs afterward. They just wiped down the seat and backrest, I guess which part they didn't get at all? Yep, the only part you touch with your hands...
 
fsufan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: I *hope* stores I go to are sanitizing baskets and carts between uses. The all claim to be, and I frequently see someone doing it.

But there's no way to be sure.

I just try to touch as few things as possible while I'm out, never touch my face, and then use a wet wipe on my hands once I get back to my car (and any car parts I touched to get back in the car).

But yeah, that dude's behavior wouldn't be acceptable no matter what else was going on. That's just gross.


Publix has a crew of 2 people spraying and cleaning each cart and basket and it is one of the few places here in TN where even though not mandatory, most all of the customers are wearing masks.  I saw an older couple not wearing masks at the deli counter, then the old lady turned and displayed the tell tale sunken mouth of no teeth.  It must be a Volunteer State tradition.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: I *hope* stores I go to are sanitizing baskets and carts between uses. The all claim to be, and I frequently see someone doing it.

But there's no way to be sure.

I just try to touch as few things as possible while I'm out, never touch my face, and then use a wet wipe on my hands once I get back to my car (and any car parts I touched to get back in the car).

But yeah, that dude's behavior wouldn't be acceptable no matter what else was going on. That's just gross.


My store has a small table set up by the line of carts.  He's got paper towels, a wastebasket and a spray bottle of cleaner available.  He's wearing a mask and gloves.  He cleans handle, seat, and all around the top rim of the cart.  Pretty much wherever one is likely to touch the cart.

That said... I still don't touch my face until I've made it back home and have washed my hands.  I assume that even if the cart is clean, there's some stupid little item I've touched that's virus laden.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Even without a pandemic that's pretty damn unacceptable.

...the cleaner is not an employee of FreshCo but rather works for a third-party service provider and confirmed he is no longer working at the store. [It is] completely against the standards we work so hard to achieve in our stores each day.

There we go once again a corporation attempts to deflect blame by saying it was out-sourced work, as if that some how changes what a person did while being paid by Freshco (indirectly) to work in that Freshco store, wearing that Frescho uniform.

Fark off with that, no one is buying it and now Freshco is known as Flemco.


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Behind the bar stood Anal Johnson
He always kept things nice and cleeen
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: They just wiped down the seat and backrest, I guess which part they didn't get at all? Yep, the only part you touch with your hands...


You didn't give me a chance to guess!  You just came right out and said it.  I knew the answer and that was gonna be my big moment this morning.  This is bullshiat.
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ker_Thwap: Sunidesus: I *hope* stores I go to are sanitizing baskets and carts between uses. The all claim to be, and I frequently see someone doing it.

But there's no way to be sure.

I just try to touch as few things as possible while I'm out, never touch my face, and then use a wet wipe on my hands once I get back to my car (and any car parts I touched to get back in the car).

But yeah, that dude's behavior wouldn't be acceptable no matter what else was going on. That's just gross.

My store has a small table set up by the line of carts.  He's got paper towels, a wastebasket and a spray bottle of cleaner available.  He's wearing a mask and gloves.  He cleans handle, seat, and all around the top rim of the cart.  Pretty much wherever one is likely to touch the cart.

That said... I still don't touch my face until I've made it back home and have washed my hands.  I assume that even if the cart is clean, there's some stupid little item I've touched that's virus laden.


Same.

I shop at Pick N Save, they have a bottle and paper towels at the front door to wipe the cart again after they've already done it.

HyVee has a station where you drop the baskets and someone is sanitizing them.

Home Depot has a person out front wiping down all carts and also a spray station if you want to use it.

Those are the only 3 stores I've been in since March.  I still wear a mask, social distance and wash my hand when I get home.
 
