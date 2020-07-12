 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Shop sign demands customers TAKE OFF their face coverings before entering store because the owner doesn't want the government in his face. Difficulty: Store is not in the US   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 Where do I even start with this?
 
gonegirl
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I lived in Scotland for a while.

Is this story SHOCKING because there's no alcohol or headbutting in a news story about Glasgow?

/or Irn-Bru?
 
MindStalker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Shrugs, they are self identifying as covidiots. Stay far away from them and you should be fine.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Somewhere, someone is chuckling Sovietly over the successful weaponization of Western stupidity.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm suspicious. Semi unusual to see the word dumbass in the UK.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: Where do I even start with this?


Is it real and where in Scotland is it?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
--------------------->

There. That direction is called "off".

All the way.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If it's in Scotland, why did they write the sign in American?
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
their store, their rules. I would happily go else where. I do take exception that the policy is for their employees health though.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They're f*cking idiots but unless there's a mask ordinance in effect there then it's their business and their choice.

At least there's a sign up so you can avoid going into a covidiot zone.
 
orbister
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lady J: I'm suspicious. Semi unusual to see the word dumbass in the UK.


Agreed. As a Glaswegian by birth and upbringing I can think of at least twelve words more likely to appear there than "dumbass".
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
easy decision not to shop there - not because they want you to take off your mask, but because it'll already be swimming in virus
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've never seen a bigger group of pansy children than the right wing toolbags.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GalFisk: Somewhere, someone is chuckling Sovietly over the successful weaponization of Western stupidity.


Not mere stupidity - prideful, belligerent ignorance, the kind that's killing America right now.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chucknasty: their store, their rules. I would happily go else where. I do take exception that the policy is for their employees health though.


It's not, to be certain. This is the excuse by which they're declaring it. I'm betting that there's a legal reason that the statement has been added to the sign, to allow the proprietor free rein to be a covidiot without immediate repercussion.
 
Eshkar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well... considering the large amount of US genetics that come from Scotland... yes the US increased their covidiots by a few centuries of interbreeding, but evidently there is still some latent covidiot genes floating around Scotland.
 
padraig
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chucknasty: their store, their rules. I would happily go else where. I do take exception that the policy is for their employees health though.


If there's an actual mandate, it's not "their rule".
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"go somewhere else"
OK
 
Polyonymous
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Possible? We get our fair of nutterbutters folk here, usually ranting about the Rothschilds.

Don't believe it, though. Sign's in American. Picture is shiate. No attempt at identification whatsoever and, - oh, how could I forget. It's the flipping Sun.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
V Pay/Maestro is not used in the U.S.. proper use of apostrophe in the word 'they're' also indicates a non-American location.
 
Polyonymous
‘’ 1 minute ago  
OTOH, that's clearly a glasgow city council bin and tenements in the reflection. Hell, could be my street.
 
