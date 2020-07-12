 Skip to content
(Twitter) They finally got the Disney World ad right (twitter.com)
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My daughter is a big Disney fan. She's not happy with their decision to open. She came up with this lovely ad for them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
karl2025 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mickey Mouse is now a plague rat.
 
HomerButt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I cancelled my trip I was supposed to take next month with my 16-year-old daughter. fark that, I ain't spending Disney prices to catch the plague.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Needs an old woman offering apples.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dismaland
Youtube V2NG-MgHqEk
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

karl2025: Mickey Mouse is now a plague rat.


"Is now"?


Jim Henson vs Stan Lee. Epic Rap Battles of History
Youtube PXBJIZ1NXFU


/it starts funny, then gets heartwarming in a slightly passive-aggessive way, then 2:13 happens
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One of the truck drivers that run for us is going when the open up. He has been told that he can not come back into our plant for two weeks. He also said he wasn't going to tell his superior officer where he is going.
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
♫ There is just one cough, or some moist wet spit, and it don't take much to come down with it. ♫

♫ But the Chinese all lied, and in Trump we confide-- it's a virus after all. ♫

♫ It's a virus after all.  It's a virus after all. It's a virus after all. It's a virus after all. ♫
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My mother wanted us all to spend her 70th birthday at Disneyland and had reserved a package deal with park hopper tickets and a suite for the whole family. We've been paying on it for months now. A couple of months ago, I told her that she need to have that talk with me about her final wishes before we went, because if people can't maintain social distancing and keep their cootie holes covered long enough to grab a 58 cent US Plastics 26 ounce clear plastic tumbler at the big box store then they most definitely won't be able to do that while on line for Splash Mountain. She thought about it for a few hours and then cancelled the trip. I never thought I'd be happy about her  avoiding dealing with her own mortality, but I also never thought I'd be happy about having to cancel a trip to Disneyland. Yet here we are.

I will make it up to all of us by taking her birthday off from both jobs and making churros.
 
Shiboleth [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well I'm going three times next week. You're welcome to stay home. Which incidentally, is why I can go three times next week, and enjoy myself in a nearly empty theme park.
 
bisi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Shiboleth: Well I'm going three times next week. You're welcome to stay home. Which incidentally, is why I can go three times next week, and enjoy myself in a nearly empty theme park.


Such hero! Much brave! Very freedom!
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Disney is a plague even without covid.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HomerButt: I cancelled my trip I was supposed to take next month with my 16-year-old daughter. fark that, I ain't spending Disney prices to catch the plague.


One of my colleagues went last week. I was shocked to hear all the opening talk late this week because I assumed they were open for business. Did he go there and risk Covid not to go to the park? I'm so confused.
 
monty666
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
honestly, by this point, I just want everyone and their loved ones (including fur pals) to be safe.
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wademh: Needs an old woman offering apples.


Snow White, The Witch, and The Apple
Youtube cB7O_JIxGuY
 
Big Dave
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


tragic kingdom
 
Shiboleth [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bisi: Shiboleth: Well I'm going three times next week. You're welcome to stay home. Which incidentally, is why I can go three times next week, and enjoy myself in a nearly empty theme park.

Such hero! Much brave! Very freedom!


There's no bravery involved, it just isn't particularly risky. There's temp checks at the gate. Everyone is required to wear a mask and wear it right. Because capacity has been reduced by 2/3, there's no crowds, and lines get a 6 feet distance between parties. I've been to Disney Springs a couple times in the last two weeks and confirmed that they're serious about constant sanitation. There's no parades or shows to crowd people together.

Snark all you want, I love Fark but in truth Snark is the only thing it does better than anyone else, but I feel less at risk on a Disney property than at the grocery store or gas station.  And I'm satisfied with the literature that shows the incredibly low transmission rate when everyone wears a mask.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ltnor: One of the truck drivers that run for us is going when the open up. He has been told that he can not come back into our plant for two weeks. He also said he wasn't going to tell his superior officer where he is going.


farkin' terrorists trying to destroy America.  Did you ask him who else is in his Al-Qaeda cell?
 
