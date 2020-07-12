 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   I'm beginning to think the stupid may kill us all   (reuters.com) divider line
34
    More: Facepalm, Mask, World Health Organization, Masks, Epidemiology, Infectious disease, 2007 singles, SetoWing Hong, antenna killer 5G antenna killer  
•       •       •

1438 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2020 at 6:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
An antenna... if it's not hooked up to something, it's not much of an antenna.

Are they afraid that they're going to start getting phone calls inside their nose or something?  Porn streaming?
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not sure what's more depressing, that this was something that was widely shared, or that it apparently required an entire article to state that no, you halfwit, the little metal strip in your mask is not made of death rays.

Stupidity of this grade should be answered with cattle prods, not dignified with discourse.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Alphax: An antenna... if it's not hooked up to something, it's not much of an antenna.


Google "Gunman Project" and rethink your opinion as to what classifies as an "antenna."

But yeah, this is stupid.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wish it were.  My cell phone network is lousy.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Verify which side is the top: this is usually where the metal strip is". Baller instructs users how to put on the mask and then adds, "Pinch the metal strip so that it moulds to the shape of your nose".

Do we need to be told this? Apparently.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you stare too long into the abyss, the abyss essentially defines the year 2020.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We need a virus that will kill only the chronically stupid, it's the only way the rest are going to make it.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Like they say they kill people in the First World War, the Second World War, through antennas, through the 5G. Not 5G, 5G is new now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nidiot: We need a virus that will kill only the chronically stupid, it's the only way the rest are going to make it.


Conspiracy belief isn't much to do with intelligence; it's to do with your degree of trust in institutions and your tolerance for ambiguity.

If you're the sort of person who is fine with the concept of an ungoverned world where shiat just sorta happens and nothing can be adequately explained and there's no guarantee it will turn out all right or even make sense, then you won't be one for conspiracies. You won't feel the need to further complicate "yep, shiat's chaotic" with additional secret machinations.

If you're the sort of person who is fine with institutions and figures that even if stuff doesn't make sense to you personally everything is probably on the up and up, you won't be one for conspiracies. You'll figure that the way things appear on the surface is probably a close enough approximation to reality, and in the situations where it doesn't that's probably just because you don't have as good a view of the situation as institutional experts do.

If you're the sort of person who needs the world to make sense but who doesn't trust institutions, well yeah, then you're going to go down the rabbit hole trying to get the dots to connect while rejecting the connections They give you. And it doesn't matter how intelligent or stupid you are, really, because in either case you're going to reject institutional knowledge as fatally compromised, so your ability to understand that knowledge isn't really a factor.
 
require PDA [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

pkjun: Nidiot: We need a virus that will kill only the chronically stupid, it's the only way the rest are going to make it.

Conspiracy belief isn't much to do with intelligence; it's to do with your degree of trust in institutions and your tolerance for ambiguity.

If you're the sort of person who is fine with the concept of an ungoverned world where shiat just sorta happens and nothing can be adequately explained and there's no guarantee it will turn out all right or even make sense, then you won't be one for conspiracies. You won't feel the need to further complicate "yep, shiat's chaotic" with additional secret machinations.

If you're the sort of person who is fine with institutions and figures that even if stuff doesn't make sense to you personally everything is probably on the up and up, you won't be one for conspiracies. You'll figure that the way things appear on the surface is probably a close enough approximation to reality, and in the situations where it doesn't that's probably just because you don't have as good a view of the situation as institutional experts do.

If you're the sort of person who needs the world to make sense but who doesn't trust institutions, well yeah, then you're going to go down the rabbit hole trying to get the dots to connect while rejecting the connections They give you. And it doesn't matter how intelligent or stupid you are, really, because in either case you're going to reject institutional knowledge as fatally compromised, so your ability to understand that knowledge isn't really a factor.


So what you're saying is that #3 is where we find maga loons?  Got it
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

require PDA: If you're the sort of person who needs the world to make sense but who doesn't trust institutions, well yeah, then you're going to go down the rabbit hole trying to get the dots to connect while rejecting the connections They give you. And it doesn't matter how intelligent or stupid you are, really, because in either case you're going to reject institutional knowledge as fatally compromised, so your ability to understand that knowledge isn't really a factor.

So what you're saying is that #3 is where we find maga loons?  Got it


Yeah, it's where you get the Q dopes, though they have an added wrinkle of When Prophecy Fails cognitive dissonance: they're mostly believers of various Clinton-corruption and Clinton-tyranny theories, with Trump as their drain-the-swamp hero, but Trump turned out to be manifestly incompetent, venal, criminal and corrupt to an extent that couldn't be ignored. Resolving that tension required construction of an entire speculative universe of comically deep and sinister corruption to keep Trump as the heroic enemy of institutional rot rather than the worst example of it in American history.

The left certainly isn't immune to conspiracy theories -- and in a lot of places are the primary believers in them -- but in the United States the mainstrean left tends to be generally pro-institution. (They have to be; their entire political project is to build and maintain institutions to fix collective problems.) That makes them much less likely to believe in conspiracies. You don't really hit looneytown until you get all the way out into the Marxists and anarchists who want to burn down the system and start over, and even then you need to leave the world of academia (where people are 100% about institutional expertise, like, it's literally their entire career) and get into the couchbound weedlord Che-shirt burnout-leftist crowd.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cognitive Dissonance" is a trigger word taught in liberal colleges and universities that makes people hate freedom.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moronavirus continues to ravage the United States.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what an absolute idiot. a 5G antenna? We've been putting the same metal strips in mask long before 5G. The strip was used to track people and record their conversations on 4G.  The 5G antenna is coming very shortly. We conconcoted a fake virus scare so that the masses will voluntarily line up to receive the "vaccine" which will contain nanobots and the real antenna. We then ordered our force of ninja nurses to infiltrate social media by posting stupid comments and inane drivel for months to secure the trust of fellow posters. Soon, soon my pretties. All your networks are belong to us!
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"May"?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Must be because I had the flu for Christmas
And I'm not feelin' up to par
It increases my paranoia
Like lookin' at my mirror and seein' a lit up police car"
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupidity is nothing new. Forgetting that stupid people exist is how I can make a good living fixing software.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think Sender must have something to do with this
Release The Drive Bee
Youtube JznmaplrM98
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

Wakre up sheeple
 
mrparks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ok. So microwave the f*cking mask, then put it on. Dumbf*ck.
 
RainDawg [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bromberg AND The Stupids?!? Finally a thread with obscure references for me!
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You're just now beginning to think that?  What took you so long?
 
Hopjes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Alphax: An antenna... if it's not hooked up to something, it's not much of an antenna.

Are they afraid that they're going to start getting phone calls inside their nose or something?  Porn streaming?


Well accept for reflector antennas which are not connected to anything. Like Recco or passive reflectors in microwave distribution networks.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pkjun: require PDA: If you're the sort of person who needs the world to make sense but who doesn't trust institutions, well yeah, then you're going to go down the rabbit hole trying to get the dots to connect while rejecting the connections They give you. And it doesn't matter how intelligent or stupid you are, really, because in either case you're going to reject institutional knowledge as fatally compromised, so your ability to understand that knowledge isn't really a factor.

So what you're saying is that #3 is where we find maga loons?  Got it

Yeah, it's where you get the Q dopes, though they have an added wrinkle of When Prophecy Fails cognitive dissonance: they're mostly believers of various Clinton-corruption and Clinton-tyranny theories, with Trump as their drain-the-swamp hero, but Trump turned out to be manifestly incompetent, venal, criminal and corrupt to an extent that couldn't be ignored. Resolving that tension required construction of an entire speculative universe of comically deep and sinister corruption to keep Trump as the heroic enemy of institutional rot rather than the worst example of it in American history.

The left certainly isn't immune to conspiracy theories -- and in a lot of places are the primary believers in them -- but in the United States the mainstrean left tends to be generally pro-institution. (They have to be; their entire political project is to build and maintain institutions to fix collective problems.) That makes them much less likely to believe in conspiracies. You don't really hit looneytown until you get all the way out into the Marxists and anarchists who want to burn down the system and start over, and even then you need to leave the world of academia (where people are 100% about institutional expertise, like, it's literally their entire career) and get into the couchbound weedlord Che-shirt burnout-leftist crowd.


Q seems to have started out as an elaborate trolling that gained a life of its own.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Headline has been my working theory for some time now.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pkjun: Nidiot: We need a virus that will kill only the chronically stupid, it's the only way the rest are going to make it.

Conspiracy belief isn't much to do with intelligence; it's to do with your degree of trust in institutions and your tolerance for ambiguity.

If you're the sort of person who is fine with the concept of an ungoverned world where shiat just sorta happens and nothing can be adequately explained and there's no guarantee it will turn out all right or even make sense, then you won't be one for conspiracies. You won't feel the need to further complicate "yep, shiat's chaotic" with additional secret machinations.

If you're the sort of person who is fine with institutions and figures that even if stuff doesn't make sense to you personally everything is probably on the up and up, you won't be one for conspiracies. You'll figure that the way things appear on the surface is probably a close enough approximation to reality, and in the situations where it doesn't that's probably just because you don't have as good a view of the situation as institutional experts do.

If you're the sort of person who needs the world to make sense but who doesn't trust institutions, well yeah, then you're going to go down the rabbit hole trying to get the dots to connect while rejecting the connections They give you. And it doesn't matter how intelligent or stupid you are, really, because in either case you're going to reject institutional knowledge as fatally compromised, so your ability to understand that knowledge isn't really a factor.


Questions:
1) is the government spying on its own people?
2) do computers/telephones and accompanying software have "backdoors"?
3) do printers have invisible print markings that can be traced to individual printers?
4) are photos taken by phone or new digital cameras traceable to individual devices?
5) have we had historical cases where governments have misled or outright lied to the populace?
6) have there been black flag activities through out history?
7) has Apple filed for a patent that can shut down photographic ability for phones that can be activated in certain locations during certain times?

There is a wide spectrum between "blind follower" all the way to "conspiracy nut".
This isn't black or white.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Can you hear me now?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I accidentally grabbed a dirty cloth mask to go to work a few weeks ago; it was so stiff and gross that I was trying to figure out an alternative when a colleague handed me one of her six-pack of medical-esqe paper masks. I then wore that mask upside down for like two hours before I noticed the metal strip that was supposed to be on my nose and was instead on my chin.

I felt like an idiot.

Now I feel like a genius.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah sure, like I'm going to believe Reuters. Their writers are paid by Soros. Give me a break.
 
monty666
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Yeah sure, like I'm going to believe Reuters. Their writers are paid by Soros. Give me a break.


They even almost rhyme. Coincidence? 

I think not.
 
Gramma
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've made dozens of face masks for friends and family. I couldn't source the metal strip so I used pipe cleaners.
I wonder if they will pick up 5G ?
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Introducing the new iMask, at the low price of $499-

Hold up.. no way this joke hasn't been made before.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Figures.

iMask and iMask Pro - Introducing - Apple (Video)
Youtube 0HlnjJM08Hk

lol, and damn, back in March too. Well played, random youtube channel.

/I give it 1-1.5 years before this parody becomes a reality.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.