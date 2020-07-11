 Skip to content
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Things

Description: Not people or places. Show us pictures of things.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a wine thing. About ten minutes ago.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Are Pud Crunchies a thing?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A 1930 chandelier at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


An immediately identifiable thing.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
and finally, yes, a voting one for today. This is my thing today.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Windmills on Prince Edward Island
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

a friend of mine sent me this years ago. I think he was trying to make a point.
 
betawulf [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Made this for my great-nephew, its name is Banjo.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
betawulf [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Most definitely 'things'
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

As the house next door was being cleaned out for resale this nightmare fuel was tossed into the back yard.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

MedTech droid made from various things
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0157 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/beach floats back lit by the sun at sunset
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0438 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Some of the "things" in my breweriana collection...it's mostly Sterling Beer,  a now defunct local brewery.
 
powerful katrinka [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This was in a New Hampshire AirBnb
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Choc-Ful-A [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Kelp frond (what's left of it) on the beach.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Choc-Ful-A [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Another stranded kelp frond, this one mostly buried, like snake in the grass, on a sand dune.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

SUE!
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Water fountain at the zoo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
One of my guitars.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
One of the many lizards in our yard.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Another lizard, but made from metal and mounted on our house.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Unicorn squirting water out it's horn.

scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A locomotive made out of balloons.

scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


1999 Saturn SL2
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oldest lens in my collection
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tables
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sails
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mmojo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
