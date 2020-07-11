 Skip to content
(The Week)   Covid-19 isn't going away any time soon
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, some people were saying those things in March.
Good to see others are finally realizing that there is no going back to the before times.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was told this was going to magically disappear.

Is this not going to magically disappear?

I can't believe someone would tell me that this would magically disappear and actually be lying about it.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And this is why we are farked.  In a free society that doesn't have the capability nor political will nor a docile populous to lock everything down hard and for long (three thing China has that allowed them to limit their death toll to under five thousand despite being the source of the virus), it is seemingly impossible to contain the virus.  People aren't going to go three years (a reasonable estimate of when an effective vaccine will be wildly available) without going to a bar or getting a haircut or whatever.  It's just not going to happen.

In the end, we probably will end up with at least the second worst case scenario, which is 100% infection rate, 0.5% fatality rate, meaning 1.65 dead Americans.

The worst worst case scenario is that immunity lasts only a few months and we end up with 1.65 million people dying from this each year.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The admission that we lack the leadership and discipline to do the mundane things to strangle this thing enough to even partially reopen ssfely is become the new normal.

The Trump camlaign is cheering that Trump actually wore a farking mask at a hospital 5 months after he should have started. Like it's all solved now, the baby ate his veggies!
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Geotpf: And this is why we are farked.  In a free society that doesn't have the capability nor political will nor a docile populous to lock everything down hard and for long (three thing China has that allowed them to limit their death toll to under five thousand despite being the source of the virus), it is seemingly impossible to contain the virus.  People aren't going to go three years (a reasonable estimate of when an effective vaccine will be wildly available) without going to a bar or getting a haircut or whatever.  It's just not going to happen.

In the end, we probably will end up with at least the second worst case scenario, which is 100% infection rate, 0.5% fatality rate, meaning 1.65 dead Americans.

The worst worst case scenario is that immunity lasts only a few months and we end up with 1.65 million people dying from this each year.


Other free societies have turned the corner. The US, Russia, Iran, Brazil, and India are special. Especially cursed with governments that deny reality and don't care if their people die.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

anuran: Geotpf: And this is why we are farked.  In a free society that doesn't have the capability nor political will nor a docile populous to lock everything down hard and for long (three thing China has that allowed them to limit their death toll to under five thousand despite being the source of the virus), it is seemingly impossible to contain the virus.  People aren't going to go three years (a reasonable estimate of when an effective vaccine will be wildly available) without going to a bar or getting a haircut or whatever.  It's just not going to happen.

In the end, we probably will end up with at least the second worst case scenario, which is 100% infection rate, 0.5% fatality rate, meaning 1.65 dead Americans.

The worst worst case scenario is that immunity lasts only a few months and we end up with 1.65 million people dying from this each year.

Other free societies have turned the corner. The US, Russia, Iran, Brazil, and India are special. Especially cursed with governments that deny reality and don't care if their people die.


The other countries (in Europe,say) locked down harder and are somewhat more tolerant of a invasive government than we are.  Also, smaller countries, even if not islands, can shut their borders in a way the US can't.

Oh, and Trump actively farked things up.  Definitely a factor.  But I doubt things would have gone great even under Hillary (maybe 30% less deaths,but that still way too many).
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Geotpf: anuran:
Other free societies have turned the corner. The US, Russia, Iran, Brazil, and India are special. Especially cursed with governments that deny reality and don't care if their people die.

The other countries (in Europe,say) locked down harder and are somewhat more tolerant of a invasive government than we are.  Also, smaller countries, even if not islands, can shut their borders in a way the US can't.

Oh, and Trump actively farked things up.  Definitely a factor.  But I doubt things would have gone great even under Hillary (maybe 30% less deaths,but that still way too many).


Denying that the disease existed while there were still few enough cases that quarantine and contact tracing would have knocked it out?

Actively discouraging testing and contact tracing?

Actively encouraging people to expose themselves as quickly as possible?

Encouraging violent opposition to all measures?

No, it would have been a lot better if these hadn't happened. And there would have been a nationwide lockdown, not a piecemeal reluctant half-assed one.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
or some of you may prefer to look at it this way

Fark user imageView Full Size



the key takeaway is that on just about april 1st, NY had to order the morgue cooler trucks
this occurred when their detected case rate closes in at ~ 1 per 1600 people per day (which as we now know means about 1 per 160 people per day).


Florida, Arizona  doing the same ?

guess what

Fark user imageView Full Size


The difference of course is that NY was under strict lockdown so they "only" suffered the losses they did.

It took them (and everyone else) ~60 days to reduce the new detected case rate by 1 order of magnitude per capita per day.

So even if AZ and FL went into strict lockdown (which they wont), we shouldn't expect any significant improvement there until after Labor Day.


have fun!


/ ps , stop using trailing average graphs- they suck!
// central moving averages FTW
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well...that was uplifting.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Many movies and shows that would have been filmed in the US will now be relocating up to Canada (we're reaching a point where we're having to turn away productions until we increase capacity). Expect this to become a general trend. Countries that fail to keep workers with mobility safe are going to lose those workers. The self-inflicted economic damage is really just beginning in the US.

If Biden wins you've got a chance to reversing course in 2021, but a lot of that business won't be coming back regardless. That and after the Laissez-faire attitude toward the virus in many states, any reasonable federal measures he puts in place will be heavily resisted by the derpers.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, some people were saying those things in March.
Good to see others are finally realizing that there is no going back to the before times.


...unless in Europe.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: cretinbob: Yeah, some people were saying those things in March.
Good to see others are finally realizing that there is no going back to the before times.

...unless in Europe.


Yeah... Don't expect miracles. Was in Alsace region of France yesterday (one of the hardest hit initially) and I might as well as been in Arkansas. No mandatory masking in shops, no social distancing.  It was a bit unnerving.

Looking around the world, it's quite apparent that many people will not a t in the public's best interest unless told to by an authority figure.  The rise in Covid in Tokyo? Under 30s going out to the bars and clubs again.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There are no vaccines or antiviral drugs to prevent or treat human coronavirus infections. Treatment is only supportive. A number of antivirial targets have been identified such as viral proteases, polymerases, and entry proteins. Drugs are in development which target these proteins and the different steps of viral replication. A number of vaccines using different methods are also under development for different human coronaviruses.[43]
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer. Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration. I will face my fear. I will permit it to pass over me and through me. And when it has gone past, I will turn the inner eye to see its path. Where the fear has gone, there will be nothing. Only I will remain.
 
zang
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

adj_m: Many movies and shows that would have been filmed in the US will now be relocating up to Canada (we're reaching a point where we're having to turn away productions until we increase capacity). Expect this to become a general trend. Countries that fail to keep workers with mobility safe are going to lose those workers. The self-inflicted economic damage is really just beginning in the US.


FWIW, that's been happening for years.  One of my nervous habits is doxxing movie locations based on road signs, etc. and anything USPNW related in the last decade or two is filmed in Canada.
 
adamatari
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I guess the "obvious" tag got wrecked today.

This has gone catastrophically wrong in the US. It was made political - for what reason? Getting "the economy" moving again was always first thing on the mind of the elites, not how to keep it paused long enough to keep people alive. Not how to actually beat the virus.

The coronavirus is exposing the failure of the American ideology just as the fall of the Berlin Wall ultimately exposed the failure of Soviet ideology. It's been rotten for decades but systems have a lot of inertia. As long as enough money sloshed around and enough people had jobs we could pretend it wasn't broken. We can't pretend anymore.

People are pulling down statues of not just Confederates but also founding fathers because the ideology and mythology of America is losing value to people who are left behind, just as Lenin and Stalin and more got pulled down in states that left the USSR.

I had thought about moving out of the US in the past, and now I deeply regret not doing so. This place of done. Biden is not going to save it. It's done. This will not be a sucky year, it will be the beginning of many difficult years.
 
crinz83
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Geotpf: And this is why we are farked.  In a free society that doesn't have the capability nor political will nor a docile populous to lock everything down hard and for long (three thing China has that allowed them to limit their death toll to under five thousand despite being the source of the virus), it is seemingly impossible to contain the virus.  People aren't going to go three years (a reasonable estimate of when an effective vaccine will be wildly available) without going to a bar or getting a haircut or whatever.  It's just not going to happen.

In the end, we probably will end up with at least the second worst case scenario, which is 100% infection rate, 0.5% fatality rate, meaning 1.65 dead Americans.

The worst worst case scenario is that immunity lasts only a few months and we end up with 1.65 million people dying from this each year.


Of course china wouldn't mislead anyone about their death toll...
 
