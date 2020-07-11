 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   What is the true threat to democracy?   (theatlantic.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
A certain turtle.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Oh, and an ignorant complacency among the people who'd prefer not to think.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A new Communications Act needs to happen.

No one corporation can own more than one type of news outlet, and severely restrict the number.

If you own a newspaper, you can't own a TV station in the same or nearby market and vice versa.

There needs to be more diversity of news "providers" and there needs to be some providers *at all* in other areas.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Republicans
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Faith that your wrongness is as valid as an expert's rightness.

Or something in English that says that.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Imagine millions of people getting their news only via Facebook.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Imagine millions of people getting their news only via Facebook 4chan, Fox News, Breitbart, etc.

FTFY
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I'm not going to pay for a dozen different subscriptions to a dozen different news sites...is there a company that offers, "Pay us $25/month and you have access to The Washington Post, The New York Times, WSJ, USA Today, etc etc"? Some company that cuts a deal with a multitude of media companies, and could offer a la carte subscriptions to national and local news? Maybe I've been living under a rock these past few years and there is but I've never seen it.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Democracy. The masses are asses.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The People.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Apple News+

https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2019/0​3​/apple-launches-apple-news-plus-an-imm​ersive-magazine-and-news-reading-exper​ience/
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Imagine millions of people getting their news only via Fark.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ourselves?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guessed it.

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the ruling class uses the news for its' own purposes instead of the news being there to set a true record then you've got a problem if you aren't in the ruling class.  Of course town criers back in the day were essentially just what we've got now so the pendulum swings both ways as it does.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Your mom.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

At least here there is intelligent discourse and you can color code the really stupid pundits.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
An uninformed electorate who doesn't take their franchise seriously.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
bears are scary

stallones not so much
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No it's still the scum that currently occupies the White House.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

We have a tic-tac-toe!

Consider all the efforts to "democratize" societies that are totalitarian, theocratic, or endemically ignorant, particularly if they are diametrically opposed to the Western "ideal". Topple their dictators, kings, or warlords and give the masses a say in government. They are not automatically going to adopt "the ideal society" as a result.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

And what you said.
 
Butlord
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pretty sly.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
El Borscht
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duenor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's a good point. Good enough that I just paid $14/mo for a subscription to my local paper, the Pasadena Star News.
 
orbister
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The true threat to democracy is people on either side who characterise the other side as a threat to democracy. Sometimes, ina  democracy, your side loses. Get over it.
 
orbister
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: An uninformed electorate who doesn't take their franchise seriously agree with me.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
orbister fighting the good fight. Yay, orbister. Go get em, orbister.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They had echo chambers. They did not, however, have news.

Well, good thing WE'RE not like that.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Republican Party has been an actual threat to democracy since 2015. That is a fact.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

That's racist?
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Secret keeping oath takers.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The extreme left and extreme right. And anybody that thinks the first amendment is outdated and needs changing.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LaChanz: The extreme left and extreme right. And anybody that thinks the first amendment is outdated and needs changing.


The "extreme left" wants to give everyone health care. The extreme right has embraced fascism, bigotry, and racism.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Democrats are literally out there protesting democracy.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dropping Civics education was a big one. That and how we dismantled "The Fairness Doctrine" to allow the rise of propaganda machines.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The loss of the unwritten rules and norms
 
