This is what happens when you hire the Malachi brothers to captain your cargo ship
26
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Nailed to the perch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Subby, I got that reference
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's what happens when the front falls off.
 
Farkin Charlie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well done Subby! The world never tires of classic Happy Days references!
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Did you hear about the red ship and the blue ship that crashed into each other?

The survivors were marooned!
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is a lighthouse. Your call.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Circusdog320: Did you hear about the red ship and the blue ship that crashed into each other?

The survivors were marooned!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How?????
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 720x306] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Thick McRunFast!
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Walker: How?????


One of the vessels is the Alanis, so I'm hoping whatever the reason, it's ironic.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let the pigeons loose!
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Im_Gumby: Subby, I got that reference
[Fark user image image 716x1024]


Pinky's hot.

But give me Leather!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image image 720x306]


Dammit that was the first thing I thought of
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I looked up Malachi Bros and I still don't know why they are. They must have come along when Happy Days got weird - half the cast was living in the 50's and half was living in the 80's and Ralph and Potsie were still in high school even though they were like 30 years old.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

CruiserTwelve: I looked up Malachi Bros and I still don't know why

who they are.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Walker: How?????


Looks like the ship on our right steered into the path of the ship on our left.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That'll buff right out....
 
fusillade762
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: CruiserTwelve: I looked up Malachi Bros and I still don't know whywho they are.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bisi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: CruiserTwelve: I looked up Malachi Bros and I still don't know whywho they are.


I think you had it right the first time.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If only there were some analogy to describe how hard it is to turn one of those around maybe people would learn.
 
chawco
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: How?????


They never read the book.

(See above)
 
dyhchong
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: How?????


Picture two idiots playing chicken in muscle cars that have had their main brakes moved to the steering column and bicycle brakes put on their rotors and they forgot.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TWX: Walker: How?????

Looks like the ship on our right steered into the path of the ship on our left.


BLACK SHIPS MATTER!

/I'd say you're right though
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Someone's getting a drug test. I can't wait for the results.

/ oxycontin, adderall, alcohol -- whew no weed, you're off the hook!
 
