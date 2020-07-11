 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Komo)   Negative, Ghost Rider, the pattern is full   (komonews.com) divider line
16
    More: Awkward, Small planes, Airport Road, American male singers, Everett, injuries, KOMO  
•       •       •

345 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2020 at 1:50 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Missed it by THAT much...
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"It is unknown at this time what caused the plane to go down"

I going out on a limb here but I'm gong with lack of lift.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Probably should call it Automobile Road instead if you only want cars there.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

blender61: "It is unknown at this time what caused the plane to go down"

I going out on a limb here but I'm gong with lack of lift.


Or ran out of fuel?

DNRTFA
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is it so much, in the early stages of the story, to get specifics? What kind of plane is that?
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

kdawg7736: blender61: "It is unknown at this time what caused the plane to go down"

I going out on a limb here but I'm gong with lack of lift.

Or ran out of fuel?

DNRTFA


Root cause analysis. Lack of lift.

Contributing factors. Lack of fuel.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Wanebo: kdawg7736: blender61: "It is unknown at this time what caused the plane to go down"

I going out on a limb here but I'm gong with lack of lift.

Or ran out of fuel?

DNRTFA

Root cause analysis. Lack of lift.

Contributing factors. Lack of fuel.


Also, gravity.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

LordOfThePings: Wanebo: kdawg7736: blender61: "It is unknown at this time what caused the plane to go down"

I going out on a limb here but I'm gong with lack of lift.

Or ran out of fuel?

DNRTFA

Root cause analysis. Lack of lift.

Contributing factors. Lack of fuel.

Also, gravity.


If only Issac Newton didn't discover it....
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

LordOfThePings: Wanebo: kdawg7736: blender61: "It is unknown at this time what caused the plane to go down"

I going out on a limb here but I'm gong with lack of lift.

Or ran out of fuel?

DNRTFA

Root cause analysis. Lack of lift.

Contributing factors. Lack of fuel.

Also, gravity.


Gravity is an environmental constant. Environmental constants aren't usually considered for RCA unless there was a failure of that constant (ie the data center cooling crapped out or increased exponentially).

I don't think gravity increased or decreased from it's historic levels to contribute to this.
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
LordOfThePings: Wanebo: kdawg7736: blender61: "It is unknown at this time what caused the plane to go down"

I going out on a limb here but I'm gong with lack of lift.

Or ran out of fuel?

DNRTFA

Root cause analysis. Lack of lift.

Contributing factors. Lack of fuel.


Also, gravity.

Now that is just crazy talk.
Gravity, as if.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

August11: Is it so much, in the early stages of the story, to get specifics? What kind of plane is that?


Marchetti? Navion?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Small plane goes down on Airport

Rule 34 in play.
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: Is it so much, in the early stages of the story, to get specifics? What kind of plane is that?


Based on all my years of flying high in the sky protecting our country, I'm pretty sure it's a grounded single engine prop with wing and landing gear damage.
 
Trik
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is the pilot Harrison Ford?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Did I hear someone was going down at the airport?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wanebo: LordOfThePings: Wanebo: kdawg7736: blender61: "It is unknown at this time what caused the plane to go down"

I going out on a limb here but I'm gong with lack of lift.

Or ran out of fuel?

DNRTFA

Root cause analysis. Lack of lift.

Contributing factors. Lack of fuel.

Also, gravity.

Gravity is an environmental constant. Environmental constants aren't usually considered for RCA unless there was a failure of that constant (ie the data center cooling crapped out or increased exponentially).

I don't think gravity increased or decreased from it's historic levels to contribute to this.


Maybe they flew over Subby's mom?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.