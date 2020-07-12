 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   In an inscrutable zen move, a strip club has decided to open up without strippers   (wellandtribune.ca) divider line
21
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What is the point then? When you can't support women that made poor life choices? Also...

Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What is the sound of no hands fapping?
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh, as an outdoor food venue.

Okay.

I'm a little disappointed, from the headline I thought they were going with a BYOB approach and having the patrons entertain each other across a two-meter barrier.

Also, what the hell, the Sundowner has a kitchen?
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is truly the worst farking timeline...
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:   "...On it's Facebook page, the Sundowner on Lundy's Lane announced its "historic" reopening for Saturday at 3 p.m...."
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life has lost all meaning
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like non-alcoholic beer.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So make it a chucky cheese for perverts with animatronic inflatable naugthytime dolls...

Herbie Hancock - Rockit
Youtube GHhD4PD75zY
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Hirji said he was not sure how inspectors will be selected to observe the Sundowner patio operations Saturday. Inspectors are usually assigned by geographic area, he said, but staffing requirements could mean someone from outside Niagara Falls will get the assignment.

Or translated, "I don't have any *ahem* arrangements with the likely inspectors so I'll have to actually make sure the ladies follow the rules and don't expose themselves, dammit."
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And now that I've got you all strangely compelled
I'm afraid Candy's not feeling well
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Regional health inspectors will be keeping a close eye on scantily clad waitresses...

I suddenly want to be a health inspector.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Adapt and overcome.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I want to say that that's really out of the box thinking, but it just sounds dirty.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I can dig it. As long as we get the announcer with the maximum cheesy voice
"Up next on the stage the lovely Apple Sauce" . And then no one shows up and everyone has to focus their imagination. It's like group meditation.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My interpretation would be simply no dancing. Nekkid waitstaff, nekkid jello shot women, nekkid disinfectant wipe women, nekkid temperature check nurse and so on. It could work out.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What is the sound of no breasts clapping?
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So, Hooters Cooters?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There is no sex in the patio umbrella storage bin.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Regional health inspectors will be keeping a close eye on scantily clad waitresses...

I suddenly want to be a health inspector.


Health inspectors: 37
Patrons: 2
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Feral Cat With Scissors: Oh, as an outdoor food venue.

Okay.

I'm a little disappointed, from the headline I thought they were going with a BYOB approach and having the patrons entertain each other across a two-meter barrier.

Also, what the hell, the Sundowner has a kitchen?


Lot of places do.  You got drunk randos, they want snacks.  Usually burgers, bar food shiat, the like - and less than delicious unless you've got an oddball club, but it's not uncommon.  If there's something they can sell you for far too much money, they'll do it - be it semi-willing bodies, munchies, booze, drugs... they're there to fleece the sheep.  Easier to do when you have the shiat the sheep want yeah?

No, not personal experience - look but don't touch on the bored and un-into it doesn't do much for me.  Known more than a few "performers" though.  It's barely one step up from the street in most places - about the only 100% difference is in a club you WILL have less than amused gentlemen discussing your attitude with you if you pull dumb/crazy shiat - unless you've paid for the privilege of course - in which case damn near anything goes.

/you're also more free to say "Fark it" and walk away than street girls are
//street pimps don't let anything go, their fronting and their ego can't let it happen if they want to stay where they are
///those that run strip clubs don't usually give a fark - they just want tits on the stage - and there's always another pair on someone desperate if one walks away.
////performers are about as disposable/interchangeable as Kleenex in the VIP room
 
