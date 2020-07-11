 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   "They took my AR"   (msn.com) divider line
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Interesting how defending yourself from an armed mob that broke down a gate in order to threaten you with murder is "menacing protesters"....
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No one was threatening him.  The guy and his wife are just big babies.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

LordZorch: Interesting how defending yourself from an armed mob that broke down a gate in order to threaten you with murder is "menacing protesters"....


I bet you're one of those noobs who needs a firearm to defend themselves from the mob.

Every time I go to a protest, it's like real-life Dynasty Warriors, I mash the triangle button and my combo meter goes into the hundreds, I'm killing dozens of people with every blow.  Meanwhile, you're hiding behind a computer, talking trash in political discussion threads.  You're a joke, kid.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She has her finger inside the trigger guard. That telegraphs an intent to fire the weapon. Since she's too white to be shot by police threatened by her action, she should at least be charged under an intent statute. Too white and rich for that, I guess.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Albert911emt: No one was threatening him.  The guy and his wife are just big babies.


I don't know, his wife swept his head a few times with her finger on the trigger.  I'd find that threatening.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

LordZorch: Interesting how defending yourself from an armed mob that broke down a gate in order to threaten you with murder is "menacing protesters"....


... "threaten you with murder" ???
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

LordZorch: Interesting how defending yourself from an armed mob that broke down a gate in order to threaten you with murder is "menacing protesters"....


Interesting how this man and his wife have a history of bullying, their own violent acts, and using the legal system for intimidation long before a group of protesters not even interested in them passed-by their property in order to reach the government official's home they sought to protest in front of.

It's illegal, just about everywhere, to point a firearm at someone.  Castle doctrine doesn't generally cover events in the unfenced front yard curtilage of a residence, and even if someone entering the unfenced front yard of a home is trespassing, the trespassing statute in my state basically says that the trespasser has to first be told they're trespassing and then has to be told to leave if there are no signs posted.  But all this is academic anyway, because the photos show the couple pointing firearms at people that aren't in their front yard.

The couple's argument that they were defending because of the gate and the nature of the gated community is BS because they do not own the roads and sidewalks within the gated community, the neighborhood homeowner's association does, and furthermore, while there are undoubtedly many issued related to rights-of-way, it's not that couple's responsibility or authority to evaluate and enforce.  At best if either or both are on the HOA board they're in a voting-position, but they're not police, they're not the board.  They can call the police, they can call the other board members, they can possibly call the attorneys for the board if they're permitted to, but it's not their job to show up, armed, to defend the roads and sidewalks from people that they deem have no business within the gated community.

And as far as gated communities go, I think we just saw the principal weakness, they have no enforcement ability.  Even if the law states that the roads and sidewalks are indeed truly private and truly closed to access, the nature of enforcing that is apparently just vapor.  My bet is that even if a neighborhood has employed private security, that security, at best, could call the police as their only course of action.

This couple can get farked sideways with a chainsaw.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TWX: LordZorch: Interesting how defending yourself from an armed mob that broke down a gate in order to threaten you with murder is "menacing protesters"....

Interesting how this man and his wife have a history of bullying, their own violent acts, and using the legal system for intimidation long before a group of protesters not even interested in them passed-by their property in order to reach the government official's home they sought to protest in front of.

It's illegal, just about everywhere, to point a firearm at someone.  Castle doctrine doesn't generally cover events in the unfenced front yard curtilage of a residence, and even if someone entering the unfenced front yard of a home is trespassing, the trespassing statute in my state basically says that the trespasser has to first be told they're trespassing and then has to be told to leave if there are no signs posted.  But all this is academic anyway, because the photos show the couple pointing firearms at people that aren't in their front yard.

The couple's argument that they were defending because of the gate and the nature of the gated community is BS because they do not own the roads and sidewalks within the gated community, the neighborhood homeowner's association does, and furthermore, while there are undoubtedly many issued related to rights-of-way, it's not that couple's responsibility or authority to evaluate and enforce.  At best if either or both are on the HOA board they're in a voting-position, but they're not police, they're not the board.  They can call the police, they can call the other board members, they can possibly call the attorneys for the board if they're permitted to, but it's not their job to show up, armed, to defend the roads and sidewalks from people that they deem have no business within the gated community.

And as far as gated communities go, I think we just saw the principal weakness, they have no enforcement ability.  Even if the law states that the roads and sidewalks are indeed truly private and truly closed to access, the nature of enforcing that is apparently just vapor.  My bet is that even if a neighborhood has employed private security, that security, at best, could call the police as their only course of action.

This couple can get farked sideways with a chainsaw.


But they broke a gate! A gate!
 
vygramul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Too bad you didn't have an AR to keep the government from taking your AR.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You have the right to own guns. You have the right to carry guns. You do not have the right to point them at random people and you definitely don't have the right to shoot them.

You can possess them, but you have to justify how you use them.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The defense strategy appears to be an attempt to dispute that the McCloskey's weapons were "readily capable of lethal use" at the time they were used to menace protesters by claiming that the guns could not have hurt anyone for the various reasons noted above.

But the law doesn't appear to make such distinctions.

Under case law on point here, which was recently relied upon by the Missouri Supreme Court, the state does not have to actually prove that a weapon was even loaded during a criminal incident in order to satisfy the "readily capable of lethal use" language in the statute.

Let's go ask Tamir about whether his gun was capable of causing harm and then we'll circle back here for a discussion on white privilege.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did they take their jobs, too?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pointing guns is the last stage of the evolution of the Karens...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's the plural of AR?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

LordZorch: Interesting how defending yourself from an armed mob that broke down a gate in order to threaten you with murder is "menacing protesters"....


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Did they take their jobs, too?


Yeah, I don't see them being successful lawyers anymore. The rest of the stories about these chucklefarks... what assholes.
He paid a $1500 fine for filing frivolous lawsuits with dimes.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

LordZorch: Interesting how defending yourself from an armed mob that broke down a gate in order to threaten you with murder is "menacing protesters"....


Please stop telling lies, liar.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good.
Now shut up about it, pussy.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: kdawg7736: Did they take their jobs, too?

Yeah, I don't see them being successful lawyers anymore. The rest of the stories about these chucklefarks... what assholes.
He paid a $1500 fine for filing frivolous lawsuits with dimes.


Which (around STL) is the kind of thing that gets a lawyer called back to court to spend a pleasant evening in the company of drunks and dealers in the workhouse. Not a lot of judges let that sort of tantrum go.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"One fellow standing right in front of me pulled out two pistol magazines, clicked them together and said you're next. That was the first death threat we got that night," McCloskey said.

Did that fellow also have a gun or just two pistol magazines? Because unless that fellow was Superman, I doubt he could throw a magazine or a bullet hard enough to constitute a reasonable apprehension of serious bodily injury or death.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zobear: "One fellow standing right in front of me pulled out two pistol magazines, clicked them together and said you're next. That was the first death threat we got that night," McCloskey said.

Did that fellow also have a gun or just two pistol magazines? Because unless that fellow was Superman, I doubt he could throw a magazine or a bullet hard enough to constitute a reasonable apprehension of serious bodily injury or death.


I doubt the story is even true.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

propasaurus: But they broke a gate! A gate!


Unless they didn't.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TWX: zobear: "One fellow standing right in front of me pulled out two pistol magazines, clicked them together and said you're next. That was the first death threat we got that night," McCloskey said.

Did that fellow also have a gun or just two pistol magazines? Because unless that fellow was Superman, I doubt he could throw a magazine or a bullet hard enough to constitute a reasonable apprehension of serious bodily injury or death.

I doubt the story is even true.


You saying that Girth, Wind, and Open Fire weren't being truthful?
 
vygramul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

duppy: propasaurus: But they broke a gate! A gate!

Unless they didn't.

[Fark user image 438x411]


Between Tucker Carlson or his eyes, Zorch will trust Tucker.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Florence & the Machine Gun
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
LOL

FGPITA!
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LordZorch: Interesting how defending yourself from an armed mob that broke down a gate in order to threaten you with murder is "menacing protesters"....


... and that was the last time I heard from that asshole.
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
'Tis a shame that not even a man's sacred AR can find safe harbor in these turbulent times

/sad AR...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
These people are a piece of work. They apparently make their money by suing everyone for everything.

Also this..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Took your ar? That's the worst thing that can happen to a pirate.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

felching pen: She has her finger inside the trigger guard. That telegraphs an intent to fire the weapon. Since she's too white to be shot by police threatened by her action, she should at least be charged under an intent statute. Too white and rich for that, I guess.


Attempted murder of every single person within 300 yards.

Not exaggerating. Drag her ass into court on 500 counts of attempted murder.

A gun is a gun is a gun, guys. Even that dinky little Jennings .380 can kill, and every civilized person in this country knows the 4 rules of firearm handling. Just like the law, ignorance is no excuse.

This is an open and shut case of 500+ counts of attempted murder.

Maybe then these little farking chuds will learn to KEEP THEIR GOD-DAMN BOOGER-HOOK OFF THE BLOODY BANG-BUTTON!
 
fusillade762
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bob Down: What's the plural of AR?


"Arse"
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: No one was threatening him.  The guy and his wife are just big babies.


I don't trust babies with assault rifles or flamethrowers, but I guess that makes me a lib.

Feel free to buy Goya products only to donate it to food banks.  That will really spoil my week.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Bob Down: What's the plural of AR?

"Arse"


*shakes sparkly fist*
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LordZorch: Interesting how defending yourself from an armed mob that broke down a gate in order to threaten you with murder is "menacing protesters"....


Despite what the police think and your fellow racists think, being unashamedly Black is not a threat to your life or limb.
 
WeedBong420
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Personal Injury attorneys".

I am Jack's complete lack of surprise.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, sue them.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

propasaurus: But they broke a gate! A gate!


The funny part of it is there's video showing the gate undamaged during the protest.
And there's the backstory of these people parking their expensive car across the street to block some neighbors in, then vandalizing their own car and trying to blame the neighbors for doing it.

Given all that and a dramatic picture well after the protest showing a damaged gate, I'm gonna say they damaged their own gate. That may be what you think too.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So here comes big government, ready to stomp on your liberties and take your weapons in a move of tyranny, and your solution is to let them and then peacefully surrender your other weapon at a later date.

If I didn't know any better, I'd conclude that all the 2nd Amendment fanfiction was a pile of bull plop.
 
Yeoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WeedBong420: "Personal Injury attorneys".

I am Jack's complete lack of surprise.


"Injured by Antifa? You need a lawyer."
 
WTP 2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
how to negotiate with a mob...
not all people will hold their fire.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not like they can't go to a gun convention literally anywhere in America and buy a new gun, in cash, no questions asked.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He still has his pussy pink polo shirt.  So he's got that going for him.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bob Down: What's the plural of AR?


Pirates
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

propasaurus: TWX: zobear: "One fellow standing right in front of me pulled out two pistol magazines, clicked them together and said you're next. That was the first death threat we got that night," McCloskey said.

Did that fellow also have a gun or just two pistol magazines? Because unless that fellow was Superman, I doubt he could throw a magazine or a bullet hard enough to constitute a reasonable apprehension of serious bodily injury or death.

I doubt the story is even true.

You saying that Girth, Wind, and Open Fire weren't being truthful?


Heh.

It sounds like a lie that approaches the point of claiming being threatened with weapons, without there being any actual weapons and thus explaining exactly why the homeowner didn't call the police.  It provides deniability for a police report because there's nothing to actually report.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They call that brandishing in Kentucky.  It's a crime.  It will also get you shot.
 
