 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Betcha some of those kids in cages would be willing to scoot aside and make room for the Nazi burglar who magically qualified for something called an "Alternative to Detention", leaving him free to threaten families at the beach   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
15
    More: Murica, Abuse, Police, Crime, Constable, Oleg Saranchuk, ICE spokesperson, Arrest, Firearm  
•       •       •

532 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2020 at 1:20 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's it in a nutshell, thousands of brown kids in cages and a literal Nazi burglar walks free for ten years.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A Soviet Nazi. Huh.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nazis.
The armed forces of the United States of America were in the Nazi killing business.
Wonder what changed?
They've got a Nazi commander in chief now?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For TEN years:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wonder what made him different from all the other deportations to allow him to overstay for so long...

Can't put a finger on it.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Are we finished building the wall yet?  When we're done, it should keep guys like this out.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cake Hunter: A Soviet Nazi. Huh.


More specifically, a Slavic nazi.
 
anfrind
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
LOCK HIM UP!
 
fusillade762
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Exhibit A for anyone who claims we don't have a race problem in this country.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Summoner101: I wonder what made him different from all the other deportations to allow him to overstay for so long...

Can't put a finger on it.


Probably because he's technically from a country that doesn't exist. I had a friend in high school who was born in a country that doesn't exist anymore, and pretty much anything she does requiring a birth certificate is a nightmare.

But being white totally helps.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Cake Hunter: A Soviet Nazi. Huh.

More specifically, a Slavic nazi.


Nyet, comrade. There are no Nazis in mother Russia. Please to read unfake news on Putin.ru about real Nazis in Ukraine.

/Melania is very sexy, no?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cake Hunter: A Soviet Nazi. Huh.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Cake Hunter: A Soviet Nazi. Huh.

More specifically, a Slavic nazi.


Stalinist communism was unimaginably horrible.

"How horrible was it???"

It was so horrible that no small number of people that the Nazis overran on the eastern front in the early days were thankful to be "liberated." Yes, by the Nazis.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

erik-k: Stalinist communism was unimaginably horrible.

"How horrible was it???"

It was so horrible that no small number of people that the Nazis overran on the eastern front in the early days were thankful to be "liberated." Yes, by the Nazis.


"Thank God, the nightmare is finally over." Imagine how they felt soon afterwards. Things ALWAYS can get worse.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

erik-k: NM Volunteer: Cake Hunter: A Soviet Nazi. Huh.

More specifically, a Slavic nazi.

Stalinist communism was unimaginably horrible.

"How horrible was it???"

It was so horrible that no small number of people that the Nazis overran on the eastern front in the early days were thankful to be "liberated." Yes, by the Nazis.


Only because nobody told them about the Hunger Plan.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.