Video This is the coolest man on the internet
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This'll be him in a few months:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
90% chance he's executed by cops.
 
Richard Saunders
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: 90% chance he's executed by cops.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Note that that's not a skateboard, that's one of these sorts of things:

https://onewheel.com/
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ukulele Batman Returns to Battle Unicycle Bagpipe Spider-Man in a Theme Song Throw Down!
Youtube 0H2IqAlqhms
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I can dig it
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Note that that's not a skateboard, that's one of these sorts of things:

https://onewheel.com/


That would get me to the emergency room real quick.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Keep that guy under your bedroom window and away from mine, thanks.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But he has zero popped collars.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is how you keep on rocking in the free world. Well done, sir.
 
Trik
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
dailydot.comView Full Size
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now, if he pulled up playing a Tele... Then he'd be the coolest.

/but I'll allow it.
//sounded pretty good for such a dinky amp.
 
