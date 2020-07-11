 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Man, kids had it so great before their parents stopped trying by default to kill them   (jalopnik.com) divider line
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's amazing!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm a 90s kid. This is true.
 
skyotter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My sister and I had pillow forts in the backseat of a 70s Thunderbird.  So much room.

VW kids deserved it.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Family road trips in the station wagon were fun. We'd stretch out in the back and it never occurred to us we were being unsafe.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Who rode in the backwards facing seat of a station wagon??

o/
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My brother used to play on the floor of the Delta '88 in the back.
Dad lost control in MD mountains, went down a sizable snow-covered hillside, through the trees, to a rough but safe landing.

My brother pops his head up from the back seat and says "heeeeyyy, where did my matchbox cars go?"

/They definitely cared if we lived. They just weren't overly vigilant about it. :P
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I remember riding/sleeping in the back of my fathers 1967 Mustang fastback going on vacation. My sister and I were packed back there with the luggage. Also remember as kids we would sit on top of the back seat of of the Cadillac convertible. The only good thing about safety I remember from that is when the parents would see the cops they told us to get down, that was good parenting.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We had a camper shell on the pickup when I was growing up. My parents would have me climb through the sliding rear window of the truck into the camper to fetch beers on long road trips.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
> It sounds awful now, but I promise, it wasn't all bad

I really feel like the phrase "for the ones who survived" should be worked into that statement.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Drove a '72 beetle convertible back in high school and that thing was awesome- cracked windshield, engine cover permanently blackened from the periodic fires that flared up, so many unanticipated adventures. I'm ready to go up the road to Santa Cruz where a couple of shops build sweet custom bugs, but the wife and kids say no. They want me to live a while longer I guess...
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That seems impractical.  Where would I carry my lawn darts?
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My dad had a 76 Camaro, and in the early 80's we'd take week long spring break road trips.   He'd build me a nest in the back seat with a crib mattress covered in a couple duvets.   I'd lay across the back seat with a library of Garfield books (later Bloom County) and watch America roll by with Paul Simon's Graceland album in the tape deck.  Amazing memories.
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is what I miss from riding in cars when I was a kid in the 1970s:

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Who rode in the backwards facing seat of a station wagon??

o/


Not only that, but having about half the back (folded down) to crawl around and play on long trips.  A practical pinball in an accident.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Johnny Bananapeel: Drove a '72 beetle convertible back in high school and that thing was awesome- cracked windshield, engine cover permanently blackened from the periodic fires that flared up, so many unanticipated adventures. I'm ready to go up the road to Santa Cruz where a couple of shops build sweet custom bugs, but the wife and kids say no. They want me to live a while longer I guess...


My friend had one of those. Some how lost the driver's seat. She used a wrought iron lawn chair. Drove from L.A. to Tahoe in a snow storm. No problem. Things were little tanks as long as you didn't crash the front into anything.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We had a '66 Pontiac that my parents built a platform from the edge of the seats to the backs of the front seats. I loved it, but I was like 4 or 5. My middle sister thought it was ok and big sis hated it. It only lasted the one long trip to the Rockies then my sisters demanded leg room again.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Put the brats in the back of the Subaru Brat
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I used to hang out on the rear window shelf of one of these until I was 5 or 6. I left my crayons there once and never heard the end of it.

assets.hemmings.comView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My parents would drive all night to the beach in a minivan without the middle seat.  Only place that had a seat belt law was home so I would wait and wait in anticipation of reaching the county line to be able to get out of the seat belt and eventually sleep on the floor.

Also the rear facing station wagon seats were so cool.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Kids: it's fun to make more.
 
Drew P Balls [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In the 70s, I remember fights with my siblings over who could sit on the front armrest "seat" in my parent's Chevy.

Seatbelts were not even a consideration then...
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My dad built a similar playroom in the back of our 1963 Corvair. It was black with " four on the floor". We only had the car till '64 which is probably why I am still alive to write this.
On a similar note, my mom would swing her arm in front of me if she had to slam on the brakes...
... airbags are for sissies.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Took a two day (each way) road trip as a wee tot in the back seat of a 1961 Corvair. To Wichita, in July. No A/C. My dad was too cheap to spring for the optional insulated firewall to protect the back seat from the heat of that rear-mounted air-cooled flat-6 engine. I promise you, riding in the back of that little sedan took the fear of the fires of Hell out of me.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hell when I was a kid and we wanted to go skitching, my dad would drive the car.

"Grab on, kids!"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mock26: This is what I miss from riding in cars when I was a kid in the 1970s:

[i.redd.it image 500x375]


The current line of Mercedes wagons have rear facing seats.

Sadly they're power operated, missing pinch points with blood from the last kid who stuck their finger there, can be operated by anyone in the family, don't rattle at speed, and are required to have an inside door handle.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A relative spun out in a VW bug just driving down the road in freezing weather, with her kids in the back seat.  What happened?  She crossed a bridge.  The bridge had some ice crystals and traction got a little dicey, and the bug switched ends.  Her husband wouldn't let her drive it after that.  He put a camber compensator on it to drive it himself.  A camber compensator is like an anti-sway bar, except that it is z-shaped and works backward, it increases lean instead of decreasing it -- but that increases compliance and improves traction, although it does increase lean in corners.

A friend was driving a VW van down the highway one sunny day and suddenly rolled her van.  What happened?  She drove under a bridge.  There was a strong side wind.  The van made the transition into no side wind when it drove under the bridge, but when it drove out back into the side wind at its highest speed, 45 mph (ca. 72 km/h), it could not keep the shiny side up.

I was acquainted with a clergyman who drove a VW bug, mostly around town.  He got 19 mpg.  Why?  He didn't lie about his gas mileage.

The VW bug was discontinued in the USA in 1979, in great part because a carburated air-cooled engine idling cold in the morning could not reasonably meet exhaust pollution standards.

Maybe people thought that making the back seat into a tiny playroom was OK because the Beetle was so slow.  But in point of fact the Beetle was not slow by 1950s economy car standards, top speed was 75 mph (ca. 121 km/h), and the passenger protection was outstandingly poor.  Serious injuries per two-car accident were higher than for motorcycles of the same period, which still included a lot of 1930s Harleys that had poor or nonexistent brakes and a lot of people rode without helmets.

But, they were cheap, almost anyone could perform almost any repair in their driveway, and they were great fun to drive.  And, the ladies thought that they were soooo cute.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Windmill Cancer Survivor: My dad built a similar playroom in the back of our 1963 Corvair. It was black with " four on the floor". We only had the car till '64 which is probably why I am still alive to write this.
On a similar note, my mom would swing her arm in front of me if she had to slam on the brakes...
... airbags are for sissies.


Oh, everybody's mom did that. I even did it when my boy was little and wearing a seat belt.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mock26: This is what I miss from riding in cars when I was a kid in the 1970s:

[i.redd.it image 500x375]



Ours was a 77 Vista Cruiser, we called that the "way back" seat and it was fun when you had a semi tailgating you on I-94
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: [Fark user image 500x654]


Literal Survivorship bias logical fallacy?
 
phishrace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Us six kids and the parents used to pile into the Chevy wagon back in the 60's to drive to the beach in Santa Cruz. I have no recollection of even lap belts. Parents up front, three kids in the back seat and three kids in the free for all zone. To get to the beach, you had to drive over the Santa Cruz mountains on deadly highway 17. My dad usually had a can of beer between his legs. First one who saw the ocean coming down the mountain got a penny.

/hell yes I wanted that penny
 
skyotter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

4th Horseman: [Fark user image 500x654]


Yoink!
 
