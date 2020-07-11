 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Thanks to COVID, the state of South Carolina has a chance to be #1 in something besides tourism and man-on-horse relations   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
14
    More: Fail, South Carolina, South Carolina hospitals, Palmetto State, Myrtle Beach, tidal wave of new coronavirus cases, state government, earliest states, last week  
•       •       •

430 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 12 Jul 2020 at 2:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How about per capita sales of little airline bottles of booze.  Is that still a thing there?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Let em die.
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Too bad. So sad.  Another bunch of idiots dying.

\feel bad about who the covidiots contaminate
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


SC has about the same population as British Columbia (5M).

Fark user imageView Full Size


That second peak in late April is around the time that testing was expanded to anyone with symptoms, rather than requiring a travel history or a link to a previously diagnosed case.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Graham doesn't care. It helps his chances at election since this hurts POC.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: How about per capita sales of little airline bottles of booze.  Is that still a thing there?


They finally got rid of that, I think. I went to USC in the 90s and was tending bar. You didn't need any real skill bc everything was a single liquor drink. If you wanted something like LIT you had to order it by the pitcher.

I only went to USC (SoCal stole the acronym) bc my parents' final post was at Sumter AFB, near Columbia. Man, if you ever see me in that state again you know I've f*cked up real bad. When a guy from Louisiana laughs at you, you have serious problems. Just for example, LA has extended "phase 2" for another month. We cancelled all of our awesome spring festival season in New Orleans. JazzFest alone is basically Woodstock over two weekends. But it had to be cancelled, and we just accepted it for the greater good. Mardis Gras occurred in February, when we all had heard of this virus but it still seemed "foreign." You can blame us for that, but since then we've been vigilant. Meanwhile, Mrytle Beach is the redneck strip it has always been. And those bikers don't even wear helmets.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
South Carolina, only slightly worse than the Kingdom of Bahrain.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
South Carolina is still #1 in lightning strikes per square mile of anywhere on the planet. Also #1 in kudzu growth. I went to basic training there and I will never go back. It caused a minor issue a few years ago when my employer tried to send me there for work. I put my foot down. Not going. Fire me. I will never set foot in that God forsaken state.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Only place in the US I refuse to go back to.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I guess they have to take drastic measures and stop alcohol sales in bars at 10pm instead of 11pm then.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Excuse me, subby, I have to correct you here, it's not "man-on-horse", it's "horse-on-man".

Then in man.
Then through man.
 
Flying Code Monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"There's no power on Earth that can follow everyone in the state around to be sure that they are following the rules," McMaster said in a June 26 press conference.

Says a man who probably has no issue with traffic lights.
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Flying Code Monkey: "There's no power on Earth that can follow everyone in the state around to be sure that they are following the rules," McMaster said in a June 26 press conference.

Says a man who probably has no issue with traffic lights.


Or stop and frisk.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.